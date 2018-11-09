Market Dashboard FREE

Market Dashboard FREE Indicator gives you advanced information’s about your selected Symbols in MarketWatch


Features

  • Daily Price Movements (M1 – D1)
  • RSI Values with Highlight Function for your current Timeframe & H1 & H4
  • Profit per Symbol and traded lots (buy & sell)
  • EMA 5 – 100 based on selected period
  • Swap Information (which direction is positive)
  • FIBO Info & Tracking (highlighted FIBO Levels close to current price – based on selected period)
  • One Click ChartOpen

this Version is limited to 2 Symbols

Important:

Get informed about new Products, join our MQL Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/etradro



Setup & Support:

For further questions join our support group: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/01F85845B013D901

Get informed about new Products, join our MQL Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/etradro


Input Parameters:

  • RSI Period
  • RSI highlimit – RSI high value for highlighting
  • RSI lowlimit – RSI low value for highlighting
  • FIBO look back Period – number of Bars for FIBO calculation
  • FIBO tracking Distance Points – number of FIBO Distance Points for FIBO Information
  • Text Color
  • Max Symbols shown (limited in Free Version to 2 Symbols)
  • Style: vertical shift
  • Style: font size


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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
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Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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Oleg Rodin
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Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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The Supertrend etradro indicator is volatility based and is more of a trend following indicator in function. The ATR indicator, which is integrated into the calculation of the super trend, also calculates course gaps (gaps) and does not overlook them. This allows more accurate values to be calculated. When measuring volatility, the mean value of the current price serves as the basis. Since the Supertrend indicator features sliding stop and reversal lines, it is quite similar in function to the P
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NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation. you can also run different strategies like swing trading or grid different Trade Entry Signals different Exit Strategies included (MA Cut / Signal Change / Trailing TP) clever Risk & Money management - Balance based - Longrun trades tracking You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if needed News Feature included - to protect you of miss trades in news times Important: Get informed about
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TRAILINATOR  is a unique Solution to use different   Trailing-Stop   Variants and change your   Tradesetup   via Remotecontrol. You configure your Tradesetup for a specified Symbol only once. This setting will be used for all your Positions of the same Symbol. Currently we support these Features: different Trailing-Stops: Standard: works like you use in Metatrader Terminal, starts trailing if your profit is greater than trailing stop Start after points: trailing stop will start after your defi
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TRAILINATOR  is a unique Solution to use different Trailing-Stop Variants and change your Tradesetup via Remotecontrol. You configure your Tradesetup for a specified Symbol only once. This setting will be used for all your Positions of the same Symbol. Currently we support these Features: different Trailing-Stops: Standard: works like you use in Metatrader Terminal, starts trailing if your profit is greater than trailing stop Start after points: trailing stop will start after your defined poin
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RSI Traffic Light Indicator tracks several RSI ( Relativ Streng Index) Periods and informs you, if the trend is changing. Trend is you friend, one of the classical Trend following is the Relativ Streng Index (RSI). With RSI Traffic Light Indicator you will get information about trendchange. The RSI Traffic Light Indicator alerts you if the trend is changing for your pair. Different trendchange criterials and visualisation themes inclusive. Your can adjust the indicator Trendchange criterials by
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Indicators
RSI Traffic Lights Dashboard Trend is you friend, one of the classical Trend following is the Relativ Streng Index (RSI). With RSI Traffic Light Dashboard you get an Overview how the current trend is moving for several Pairs. How many pairs you monitor, can be configured in Indicator settings. The order of symbols is equivalent to your Market Watchlist. The RSI Traffic Light Indicator alerts you if the trend is changing for your pair. Alert can be switched on/off Important: Get informed about n
NIGHTCrusher MT5
Christian Opperskalski
Experts
NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation. clever Risk & Money management - Balance based Longrun trade tracking, adjust Takeprofit after a defined time You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if needed Important: Get informed about new Products, join our MQL Channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/etradro Recommendations: use ECN Broker  with low spread ECN Account with leverage 1:500 VPS with low latency MT4 Version: http
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mopheus black
454
mopheus black 2022.12.15 10:20 
 

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Christian Opperskalski
9530
Reply from developer Christian Opperskalski 2022.12.15 10:27
Thank for your feedback, in the next days i will update all EAs / Tools to a new model, then will be there no restrictions
Thomas Fairhurst
1182
Thomas Fairhurst 2019.06.01 09:00 
 

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sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2018.11.09 16:43 
 

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