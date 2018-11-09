Market Dashboard FREE
- Indicators
-
Christian OpperskalskiHello Dear Friends,
I am Chris and software developer and working also in the quality assurance sector, i am trading for several years, mostly options and classic shares, now i switched to robot trading, hopefully my EAs, Indicators and Tools will help you to improve your stock performance.
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 27 January 2023
Market Dashboard FREE Indicator gives you advanced information’s about your selected Symbols in MarketWatch
Features
- Daily Price Movements (M1 – D1)
- RSI Values with Highlight Function for your current Timeframe & H1 & H4
- Profit per Symbol and traded lots (buy & sell)
- EMA 5 – 100 based on selected period
- Swap Information (which direction is positive)
- FIBO Info & Tracking (highlighted FIBO Levels close to current price – based on selected period)
- One Click ChartOpen
this Version is limited to 2 Symbols
Important:
Setup & Support:
For further questions join our support group: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/01F85845B013D901
Get informed about new Products, join our MQL Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/etradro
Input Parameters:
- RSI Period
- RSI highlimit – RSI high value for highlighting
- RSI lowlimit – RSI low value for highlighting
- FIBO look back Period – number of Bars for FIBO calculation
- FIBO tracking Distance Points – number of FIBO Distance Points for FIBO Information
- Text Color
- Max Symbols shown (limited in Free Version to 2 Symbols)
- Style: vertical shift
- Style: font size
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