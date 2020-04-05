Aurion Edge Pro Gold AI

Aurion Edge Pro Gold AI

Professional Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) | MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Aurion Edge Pro Gold AI is a professional MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Expert Advisor developed for XAUUSD (Gold), combining Adaptive Intelligence, Price Action, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Multi-Timeframe Analysis, and professional risk management.

The system is designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities while prioritizing entry quality, capital preservation, and intelligent trade management. Unlike conventional trading robots, Aurion Edge Pro trades only when multiple technical conditions are aligned, reducing unnecessary market exposure.

Ideal for traders looking for a professional XAUUSD EA, Gold EA, Gold Robot, MT5 Expert Advisor, AI Trading System, and an advanced automated trading solution for the Gold market.

Main Features

✔ Fully automated BUY and SELL trading

✔ High-quality setup detection (PERFECT BUY / PERFECT SELL)

✔ Multi-Timeframe Confirmation

✔ Price Action + Smart Money Concepts (SMC)

✔ Fair Value Gap (FVG)

✔ Order Blocks

✔ Break of Structure (BOS)

✔ Change of Character (CHOCH)

✔ Liquidity Sweep Detection

✔ Adaptive ATR Volatility Engine

✔ Adaptive Learning

✔ Adaptive Forgetting

✔ Historical Probability Calibration

✔ Expectancy & Drawdown Risk Engine

✔ Intelligent Stop Loss

✔ Partial Take Profits (TP1 & TP2)

✔ Progressive Trailing Stop

✔ Floating Safety Take Profit

✔ Automatic Break-Even Protection

✔ Professional Real-Time Dashboard

✔ Manual Position Management

✔ Daily Profit & Loss Protection

✔ Flexible Risk Management

✔ Compatible with all MetaTrader 5 brokers

✔ Fully compatible with the MT5 Strategy Tester

Intelligent Trade Management

Aurion Edge Pro includes a professional position management system designed to protect capital while maximizing profitable market movements.

After TP1

• Partial position close

• Automatic Stop Loss adjustment for capital protection

• Significant reduction of trade risk

After TP2

• Second partial profit taking

• Progressive Trailing Stop activation

• Dynamic profit protection while following longer market trends

The Expert Advisor also features a Floating Safety Take Profit, providing an additional layer of protection in case of internet connection loss, platform shutdown, or unexpected terminal interruption.

Adaptive Intelligence

Aurion Edge Pro incorporates advanced Adaptive Intelligence technologies to continuously improve trade selection.

Features include:

• Adaptive Learning

• Adaptive Forgetting

• Historical Probability Calibration

• Expectancy & Drawdown Risk Engine

These mechanisms allow the system to refine its decision-making process over time while always respecting the user-defined safety parameters.

Professional Dashboard

The integrated dashboard displays real-time information including:

• Setup Quality

• Trade Probability

• Current Trend

• Multi-Timeframe Alignment

• Market Structure

• Volume

• Spread

• Risk Level

• Trading Session

• Suggested Stop Loss

• Suggested Take Profit

• Current Trading Status (WAIT, BUILDING, PERFECT BUY or PERFECT SELL)

Recommended Market

XAUUSD (Gold)

The Expert Advisor can also be optimized for other instruments if desired.

Recommended Timeframe

M5

Risk Management

The Expert Advisor supports:

• Fixed Lot Size

• Percentage Risk

• Daily Profit Target

• Daily Loss Limit

• Automatic Position Protection

No Martingale

Aurion Edge Pro follows professional risk management principles and does NOT use:

❌ Martingale

❌ Grid Trading

❌ Aggressive Loss Recovery Systems

❌ Automatic Lot Multiplication After Losses

Every trade is evaluated independently according to current market conditions.

Compatibility

✔ MetaTrader 5

✔ Hedging Accounts

✔ Netting Accounts

✔ ECN Brokers

✔ Standard Brokers

✔ MT5 Strategy Tester

Launch Offer

Special Launch Price: USD 149

This introductory price is available during the initial release of Aurion Edge Pro Gold AI.

After the first 10 downloads or once the product starts receiving positive customer reviews, the price will gradually increase.

Planned pricing:

• Launch Price: USD 149

• Second Stage: USD 199

• Established Product: USD 249

• Premium Version: USD 299

Purchase now to secure the lowest launch price and receive future product updates according to the MQL5 Market update policy.

Recommendation

Before trading on a live account, it is recommended to test the Expert Advisor using the MT5 Strategy Tester and on a Demo Account, optimizing the settings according to your broker, trading conditions, and risk profile.

Keywords: XAUUSD EA, Gold EA, Gold Robot, Gold Expert Advisor, XAUUSD Robot, MetaTrader 5, MT5 EA, MT5 Expert Advisor, AI Trading, Automated Trading, Smart Money, Smart Money Concepts, Price Action, Fair Value Gap, FVG, Order Blocks, BOS, CHOCH, Liquidity Sweep, Multi-Timeframe Analysis, ATR, Risk Management, Position Management, Trailing Stop, Stop Loss, Take Profit, Gold Trading, XAUUSD Trading.


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Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
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Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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