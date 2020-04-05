Professional Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) | MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Aurion Edge Pro Gold AI

Aurion Edge Pro Gold AI is a professional MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Expert Advisor developed for XAUUSD (Gold), combining Adaptive Intelligence, Price Action, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Multi-Timeframe Analysis, and professional risk management.

The system is designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities while prioritizing entry quality, capital preservation, and intelligent trade management. Unlike conventional trading robots, Aurion Edge Pro trades only when multiple technical conditions are aligned, reducing unnecessary market exposure.

Ideal for traders looking for a professional XAUUSD EA, Gold EA, Gold Robot, MT5 Expert Advisor, AI Trading System, and an advanced automated trading solution for the Gold market.

Main Features

✔ Fully automated BUY and SELL trading

✔ High-quality setup detection (PERFECT BUY / PERFECT SELL)

✔ Multi-Timeframe Confirmation

✔ Price Action + Smart Money Concepts (SMC)

✔ Fair Value Gap (FVG)

✔ Order Blocks

✔ Break of Structure (BOS)

✔ Change of Character (CHOCH)

✔ Liquidity Sweep Detection

✔ Adaptive ATR Volatility Engine

✔ Adaptive Learning

✔ Adaptive Forgetting

✔ Historical Probability Calibration

✔ Expectancy & Drawdown Risk Engine

✔ Intelligent Stop Loss

✔ Partial Take Profits (TP1 & TP2)

✔ Progressive Trailing Stop

✔ Floating Safety Take Profit

✔ Automatic Break-Even Protection

✔ Professional Real-Time Dashboard

✔ Manual Position Management

✔ Daily Profit & Loss Protection

✔ Flexible Risk Management

✔ Compatible with all MetaTrader 5 brokers

✔ Fully compatible with the MT5 Strategy Tester

Intelligent Trade Management

Aurion Edge Pro includes a professional position management system designed to protect capital while maximizing profitable market movements.

After TP1

• Partial position close

• Automatic Stop Loss adjustment for capital protection

• Significant reduction of trade risk

After TP2

• Second partial profit taking

• Progressive Trailing Stop activation

• Dynamic profit protection while following longer market trends

The Expert Advisor also features a Floating Safety Take Profit, providing an additional layer of protection in case of internet connection loss, platform shutdown, or unexpected terminal interruption.

Adaptive Intelligence

Aurion Edge Pro incorporates advanced Adaptive Intelligence technologies to continuously improve trade selection.

Features include:

• Adaptive Learning

• Adaptive Forgetting

• Historical Probability Calibration

• Expectancy & Drawdown Risk Engine

These mechanisms allow the system to refine its decision-making process over time while always respecting the user-defined safety parameters.

Professional Dashboard

The integrated dashboard displays real-time information including:

• Setup Quality

• Trade Probability

• Current Trend

• Multi-Timeframe Alignment

• Market Structure

• Volume

• Spread

• Risk Level

• Trading Session

• Suggested Stop Loss

• Suggested Take Profit

• Current Trading Status (WAIT, BUILDING, PERFECT BUY or PERFECT SELL)

Recommended Market

XAUUSD (Gold)

The Expert Advisor can also be optimized for other instruments if desired.

Recommended Timeframe

M5

Risk Management

The Expert Advisor supports:

• Fixed Lot Size

• Percentage Risk

• Daily Profit Target

• Daily Loss Limit

• Automatic Position Protection

No Martingale

Aurion Edge Pro follows professional risk management principles and does NOT use:

❌ Martingale

❌ Grid Trading

❌ Aggressive Loss Recovery Systems

❌ Automatic Lot Multiplication After Losses

Every trade is evaluated independently according to current market conditions.

Compatibility

✔ MetaTrader 5

✔ Hedging Accounts

✔ Netting Accounts

✔ ECN Brokers

✔ Standard Brokers

✔ MT5 Strategy Tester

Launch Offer

Special Launch Price: USD 149

This introductory price is available during the initial release of Aurion Edge Pro Gold AI.

After the first 10 downloads or once the product starts receiving positive customer reviews, the price will gradually increase.

Planned pricing:

• Launch Price: USD 149

• Second Stage: USD 199

• Established Product: USD 249

• Premium Version: USD 299

Purchase now to secure the lowest launch price and receive future product updates according to the MQL5 Market update policy.

Recommendation

Before trading on a live account, it is recommended to test the Expert Advisor using the MT5 Strategy Tester and on a Demo Account, optimizing the settings according to your broker, trading conditions, and risk profile.

Keywords: XAUUSD EA, Gold EA, Gold Robot, Gold Expert Advisor, XAUUSD Robot, MetaTrader 5, MT5 EA, MT5 Expert Advisor, AI Trading, Automated Trading, Smart Money, Smart Money Concepts, Price Action, Fair Value Gap, FVG, Order Blocks, BOS, CHOCH, Liquidity Sweep, Multi-Timeframe Analysis, ATR, Risk Management, Position Management, Trailing Stop, Stop Loss, Take Profit, Gold Trading, XAUUSD Trading.