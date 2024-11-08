TSUTrader Dave Landry Trading System

It is an Expert Advisor who uses the famous Dave Landry strategy, widely used to operate swing trades in various types of markets, Forex, B3, indices, stocks and cryptocurrencies.

The Dave Landry Setup is one of the most well-known setups that operate in favor of the trend, there is a preference for the larger H4, Daily, Weekly and Monthly timeframes, due to its high hit rate, but the TsuTrader Dave Landry robot allows complete customization of the strategy .

- TSUTrader Dave Landry is the only multitimeframe Expert Advisor on the market, that is, he will analyze the strategy on several timeframes at the same time, so you will not miss an entry in the 30m if you are analyzing the H1 for example, the Robo has the ability to operate on all timeframes at the same time.

Basic Expert Settings:

- Opening hours, choose what hour and minute of the day it will start operating and at what time it will stop.

- Option to use technical stop or fixed stop by points or financial.

- Size of risk return, being able to increase the size of the gain according to the size of the stop

- Choose whether the robot will operate only on sale or purchase or both at the same time.

- Choose the number of candles to calculate the Moving Average (Moving average = 21 is usually used)

- Choose the minimum and maximum inclination level of the moving average for Robo to operate (Ex. inclination = 1, that is to say that from one candle to the other the difference in the MMA price must increase by at least 1% of the price), with that you can refine entries for example by entering only if the trend is very strong.

- Choose the Lot Size, which can be micro lots for forex or full lots for B3.

- Choose the amount of additional points to place the stop below the previous candle, and the amount of additional points to place the entry order after the breakout.

-Choose which timeframes the robot will analyze simultaneously, options are m1, m2, m3, m5, m6, m10, m15, m20, m30, H1, H4, Daily, Weekly.
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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Vexora sera
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5 (2)
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Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
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4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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T5L Library for TSUTrader
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T5L Library is necessary to use the EAs from TSU Investimentos, IAtrader and others. It contains all the functions framework needed to Expert Advisors working properly.  ツ - The Expert Advisors from  TSU Investimentos does not work without this library,  the T5L library can have updates during the year - At this Library you will find several funcionalities like order sends, buy and sell, trigger entry points check, candlestick analyses, supply and demmand marking and lines, and much more. 
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