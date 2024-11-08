TSUTrader Dave Landry Trading System

It is an Expert Advisor who uses the famous Dave Landry strategy, widely used to operate swing trades in various types of markets, Forex, B3, indices, stocks and cryptocurrencies.





The Dave Landry Setup is one of the most well-known setups that operate in favor of the trend, there is a preference for the larger H4, Daily, Weekly and Monthly timeframes, due to its high hit rate, but the TsuTrader Dave Landry robot allows complete customization of the strategy .





- TSUTrader Dave Landry is the only multitimeframe Expert Advisor on the market, that is, he will analyze the strategy on several timeframes at the same time, so you will not miss an entry in the 30m if you are analyzing the H1 for example, the Robo has the ability to operate on all timeframes at the same time.





Basic Expert Settings:





- Opening hours, choose what hour and minute of the day it will start operating and at what time it will stop.





- Option to use technical stop or fixed stop by points or financial.





- Size of risk return, being able to increase the size of the gain according to the size of the stop





- Choose whether the robot will operate only on sale or purchase or both at the same time.





- Choose the number of candles to calculate the Moving Average (Moving average = 21 is usually used)





- Choose the minimum and maximum inclination level of the moving average for Robo to operate (Ex. inclination = 1, that is to say that from one candle to the other the difference in the MMA price must increase by at least 1% of the price), with that you can refine entries for example by entering only if the trend is very strong.





- Choose the Lot Size, which can be micro lots for forex or full lots for B3.





- Choose the amount of additional points to place the stop below the previous candle, and the amount of additional points to place the entry order after the breakout.





-Choose which timeframes the robot will analyze simultaneously, options are m1, m2, m3, m5, m6, m10, m15, m20, m30, H1, H4, Daily, Weekly.