Prey
- Experts
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The Expert Advisor is designed to work autonomously without human intervention.
The strategy is based on short-term forecasting of the nearest price extremes using dynamic calculations.
The author's system for monitoring open positions allows you to multiply the positive trading result.
To choose the optimal broker, write me a request in private messages, please.
The default settings are suitable for trading instruments (5M):
- EURUSD;
- GBPUSD;
- USDCAD;
- USDJPY.
We recommend using a remote server (VPS).
The EA does NOT use dangerous trading methods:
- No averaging;
- No martingale system;
- There is no lot increase after a loss.
Each position is protected by a stop loss.
Settings:
- Comment to order - Comments to positions;
- Take Profit - Take Profit;
- Stop Loss - Stop Loss;
- MaxRisk - Parameter for automatic calculation of position volume;
- if MaxRisk = 0, Lot will be - If MaxRisk = 0, the lot will be like this;
- Max lot - Limitation of the maximum lot;
- Start Trailing Stop - start trailing stop;
- Step Trailing Stop - Trailing stop step;
- ZZ Period - Period for calculating extremes;
- Max Slippage - The maximum level of slippage;
- Max Spread - Maximum spread;
- Magic Number - Magic number;
- Show info-text? - Displaying the information panel on the chart;
- Text color - Text color;
- Background color - background color;
- Border Color - Border color.