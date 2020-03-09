The Expert Advisor is designed to work autonomously without human intervention.





The strategy is based on short-term forecasting of the nearest price extremes using dynamic calculations.





The author's system for monitoring open positions allows you to multiply the positive trading result. Support: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/TrendHunter

To choose the optimal broker, write me a request in private messages, please.





The default settings are suitable for trading instruments (5M): EURUSD; GBPUSD; USDCAD; USDJPY.





We recommend using a remote server (VPS).





The EA does NOT use dangerous trading methods: No averaging;

No martingale system;

There is no lot increase after a loss.





Each position is protected by a stop loss.





Settings: