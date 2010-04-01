Gold Angel

The Gold Angel MT4 Expert Advisor is designed for automated gold trading on the MetaTrader 4 platform, providing traders with unique tools and strategies to achieve maximum profit. Using complex algorithms for analyzing market data, this advisor is able to identify profitable entry and exit points, which significantly reduces risks and increases the chances of successful trading.

the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller



Gold Angel MT4 offers an intuitive interface that allows both experienced traders and beginners to easily customize trading parameters and monitor results in real time. It supports various strategies, including scalping and news trading, which allows you to flexibly adapt to changing market conditions.

Thanks to the integration with the risk management system and automatic settings, Gold Angel MT4 provides a stable income, minimizing the emotional burden on the trader. In addition to this, the advisor provides graphical and analytical tools that allow you to analyze the market more deeply and make informed decisions.

Gold Angel MT4 is a reliable partner for every trader striving for success in the world of gold trading.

Currency pair: XAUUSD (GOLD)
Timeframe: M5
Minimum deposit: 50 USD
Account type: Any account type, but it is better to use ECN and Raw spread accounts
Leverage: Any
Account type: Any
Use VPS to make the EA work 24/7 (recommended)

Key features:

+ No grid
+ No Martingale
+ No risky money management.

Use a moving small stop loss and incentive take profit, built-in multiple closing methods, close positions quickly and protect profits.
Trade only one pair at a time. No martingale, no grid.
You only need one chart, and you can download all currency pairs.
Risk warning:

Before you buy Gold Angel , understand the risks involved.
Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability (EA may also incur losses).
The backtests shown (e.g. in the screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters, but therefore the results cannot be transferred to real trading.
This strategy will always use a stop loss, but the execution of the SL still depends on your broker.

