Harmonic ABCD Wizard MT4

Automatic/semi-automatic trading robot, working on AB = CD pattern signals. It can work as an indicator. Supports sending signals in notifications, to a mobile device, as well as e-mail. This EA has been ported from the Harmonic ABCD Wizard version for the MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

A more detailed description of the EA can be found here. And also in the blog.

Parameters

  • EA Values
    • magic - magic ID
    • deviation - deviation
  • Parameters Peak ZigZag
    • minPeakDist - the minimum distance of the Zig-zag peaks
    • maxPeakDist - maximum distance of Zig-zag peaks
    • peakDistStep - step of distance of the Zig-zag peaks
  • AB = CD Values
    • cProjMin - the minimum projection of point C
    • cProjMax - maximum projection of point C
    • dProjMin - the minimum projection of point D
    • dProjMax - the maximum projection of point D
  • Parameters Of Entry  AB = CD
    • entryPMin - minimum price projection for entry (entry range)
    • entryPMax - maximum entry price projection (entry range)
    • waitTurnPeriod - waiting period for the signal to rotate at point D
    • nEntriesMax - the number of simultaneous inputs
    • revercePositions - invert inputs
  • SL TP Values
    • minSL - minimum stop loss
    • kTP_OfAD - take profit ratio (calculated from distance A – D)
    • indentSL - indent stop loss from peak
    • minK_TP_SL - the minimum ratio of TP / SL or win / los, of position
    • levelsCalculation - the method of calculating levels
  • Breakeven Values
    • useBreakeven - use breakeven
    • bkTrigLvFromTP - breakeven triggered coefficient (from 0 to 1)
    • bkValue - breakeven value
  • Risk Control
    • lotsManagement - volume control mode
    • volume - volume
    • riskIDC - risk / SL (in deposit currency)
    • percRisk - risk percentage by risk management 
    • percEquity - percentage of risk from free margin
  • Optimal lot mode
    • riskMin - minimal risk
    • profitReduced - recovery value
    • kDR - volume increasing factor
  • Other settings
    • vTradeBacklight - highlighting virtual positions
  • Notification Settings
    • testNotif - test notifications (for verification)
    • sendMail - e-mail notifications
    • sendNotif - notifications to a mobile device
    • alert - alerts
    • patternSignals - types of pattern signals
    • trades - types of entry signals
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Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
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