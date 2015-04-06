Harmonic ABCD Wizard MT4
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Automatic/semi-automatic trading robot, working on AB = CD pattern signals. It can work as an indicator. Supports sending signals in notifications, to a mobile device, as well as e-mail. This EA has been ported from the Harmonic ABCD Wizard version for the MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.
Parameters
- EA Values
- magic - magic ID
- deviation - deviation
- Parameters Peak ZigZag
- minPeakDist - the minimum distance of the Zig-zag peaks
- maxPeakDist - maximum distance of Zig-zag peaks
- peakDistStep - step of distance of the Zig-zag peaks
- AB = CD Values
- cProjMin - the minimum projection of point C
- cProjMax - maximum projection of point C
- dProjMin - the minimum projection of point D
- dProjMax - the maximum projection of point D
- Parameters Of Entry AB = CD
- entryPMin - minimum price projection for entry (entry range)
- entryPMax - maximum entry price projection (entry range)
- waitTurnPeriod - waiting period for the signal to rotate at point D
- nEntriesMax - the number of simultaneous inputs
- revercePositions - invert inputs
- SL TP Values
- minSL - minimum stop loss
- kTP_OfAD - take profit ratio (calculated from distance A – D)
- indentSL - indent stop loss from peak
- minK_TP_SL - the minimum ratio of TP / SL or win / los, of position
- levelsCalculation - the method of calculating levels
- Breakeven Values
- useBreakeven - use breakeven
- bkTrigLvFromTP - breakeven triggered coefficient (from 0 to 1)
- bkValue - breakeven value
- Risk Control
- lotsManagement - volume control mode
- volume - volume
- riskIDC - risk / SL (in deposit currency)
- percRisk - risk percentage by risk management
- percEquity - percentage of risk from free margin
- Optimal lot mode
- riskMin - minimal risk
- profitReduced - recovery value
- kDR - volume increasing factor
- Other settings
- vTradeBacklight - highlighting virtual positions
- Notification Settings
- testNotif - test notifications (for verification)
- sendMail - e-mail notifications
- sendNotif - notifications to a mobile device
- alert - alerts
- patternSignals - types of pattern signals
- trades - types of entry signals