Silent hunter
- Experts
- Aleksey Yagneshko
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
The EA has a very simple setup,but effective .Uses only pending orders,which improves the accuracy of position entry. The principle of operation is to capture the slightest movement of the market during a trend, while ignoring the flat periods.
- Fully automated program for trading in the FOREX market.
- At the core of the algorithm is simply following the price movement (trend).
- Profit and limit potential losses by using placing Take Profit and Stop Loss.
- The function "Trailing Stop" allows you to capture the slightest movement of the market.
- There is the possibility of EA Silent Hunter as a fixed amount and a percentage of the Deposit.
- The EA works with pending orders.
Requirements
- Broker for the Advisor: any.
- When the "Trailing Stop" it is advisable to work with Brokers, providing "narrow" spread.
- The chart period to install expert Advisor: any period, since it is only concerned with price movement.
- Type of execution: "Instant Execution" "Market Execution" (automatic detection).
- Types of accounts: any ECN.
- It is desirable for VPS. Always works only with its own orders, so if you decided to trade manually in parallel, the adviser will not interfere.
Recommendations
- Can run with any Deposit with any currency.The balance of the trading account for the Advisor is required at a rate of 10$=0, 01lot.
- Plug-in program rebate Rebate. It performs a large number of transactions that allows you to earn extra income.
- To work with multiple characters it is enough to install the EA on the charts with these symbols. When choosing a currency pair to trade with this EA should be guided by the presence of unilateral "recoilless" movement of a currency pair at 300-400 points (5* quotes).
- Good results on EURUSD, USDCAD,AUDUSD.