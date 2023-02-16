Accumulation distribution plus m flow

The Accumulation / Distribution is an indicator which was essentially designed to measure underlying supply and demand. It accomplishes this by trying to determine whether traders are actually accumulating (buying) or distributing (selling). This indicator should be more accurate than other default MT5 AD indicator for measuring buy/sell pressure by volume, identifying trend change through divergence and calculating Accumulation/Distribution (A/D) level.

Application:

- Buy/sell pressure: above 0 shows buy pressure, below 0 shows sell pressure.

- Divergence with RSI in same period (as example image)

How it calculating:

In money flow mode:

ADMF (Accumulation_Distribution_Money_Flow) = RMA of (volume*((high[shift]+low[shift]+close[shift])/3))*AD_ratio)

In no money flow mode:

ADMF (Accumulation_Distribution_Money_Flow) = RMA of (volume*AD_ratio)

*RMA is create by traddingview which is "Moving average used in RSI. It is the exponentially weighted moving average with alpha = 1 / length"

*AD_ratio is calculating from AD_weight (at 1 all volume is included)



