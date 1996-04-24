Trend pointer mt5

An indicator for accurately determining price reversal points on all timeframes and all currency pairs. With the help of technical analysis of the market and mathematical diagnostic models, this indicator determines the price reversal points and the current trend direction with great efficiency. The indicator displays this information on the chart in the form of arrows and lines. The arrows show the trend reversal points and the lines show the current trend direction.

INDICATOR trades in real time exactly like in the strategy tester. Therefore, to test its work, download the demo version and test it in the strategy tester before buying!

This indicator can be integrated into existing trading strategies, and you can also use it to build new trading strategies for scalping or long-term investment. If you want to scalp with this indicator and open orders intraday, then we recommend using the M5-M15 timeframe and opening trades when the indicator draws arrows on the chart. For long-term investment, we recommend trading on H1, H4, D1 timeframes. In this case, it is better to trade in the direction of the lines that the indicator draws.





Benefits of the indicator:

does not redraw values. trades on all timeframes. trades on all currency pairs. can be used for scalping or for long-term trading. very easy to set up.

Indicator settings: