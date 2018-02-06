HMA Trend Professional MT5

4.25

Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis.

HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction.


The main differences from the free version:

  1. Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data.
  2. Plotting statistical charts for analyzing the probability of a reversal.
  3. Automatic filtering of signals with a high probability of trend reversal.
  4. Ability to generate preliminary signals on the current open bar (can be canceled).


What is it and how does it work?

The HMA indicator changes color when its movement direction changes. This feature can be used to try to predict the change in the direction of the indicator, and, therefore, to predict the trend reversal. The probability of a trend reversal is the probability of switching the direction of the slow HMA

The indicator examines the behavior of the HMA indicator on the entire history, analyzes the number of switches and the duration of each direction of the indicator, estimates the probability of indicator reversal on the current bar, calculates the expected value and the standard deviation, and draws the statistical diagrams of the distribution series for subsequent analysis by the trader

Expected value (in the context of the indicator use) is the number of the HMA indicator bars in the same direction in history, where the HMA indicator had reversed on average

Standard deviation (in the context of the indicator use) - the HMA indicator is most likely to reverse in the range of bars from ME-SD to ME+SD (where ME is the expected value, SD is the standard deviation)

In practice, impulse movements are noted to occur most often in the range of ME+SD bars, and the retracement movements take place within the range of ME-SD bars


You can use all statistical data in your Expert Advisor through indicator buffers.
See usage example in the "Comments" tab


How is this applied?

If you know that the slow HMA is probable to change the movement direction, do not open a deal, since the old trend has already been exhausted, and the probability of reversal or correction is high

If you see a possibility of the fast HMA switching in the near future, open a deal at the end of the retracement movement and close a profitable deal at the end of the impulse movement

The video shows a record of real-time trading, demonstrating the indicator features with explanations of all the actions performed

For easy monitoring of the indicator please use the free version of the "HMA Color with Alerts MT5" indicator.

Please watch the video - there is a recording of trades in real time, demonstrating the use and capabilities of the indicator with explanations of all actions performed


Parameters

HMA settings - parameters of the Hull indicators

  • Fast HMA period - fast HMA period
  • Slow HMA period - slow HMA period
  • HMA averaging method - smoothing method
  • the Frequency of signals in the trend direction - frequency of signals in the trend direction:
    • Frequent signals (by switching Fast HMA) - frequent signals by switching of the fast HMA in the direction of the slow HMA
    • Rare signals (by switching Slow HMA)) - rare signals by switching of the slow HMA
  • Arrows of signals in main window - draw signal arrows in the main window
  • Rendering depth of signals (=0 - the whole history) - the number of bars to draw the signals (0 - all history)
  • the Probability Value for filtering late signals (Freq.signals) - the probability value, above which the late signals are filtered out (only for the frequent signals)
  • Position of the panel to display the probability - position of the panel with the probability diagrams:
    • Left-Up
    • Left-Down
    • Right-Up
    • Right-Down
  • Color of UP-trend signal - color of the Up signal
  • Color of DOWN-trend signal - color of the Down signal

Notifications/Sounds - text and sound settings

Reviews 8
Igor Mishchenko
240
Igor Mishchenko 2024.06.24 21:38 
 

Благодарю Павел, я в восторге от твоих инструментов HMA и Gann.

Khai Cao
573
Khai Cao 2022.12.20 16:10 
 

Excellent tool for trade at low TF. I made profit > indicator's price in 1 trade. Recommended to have it.

189114nickynomates
1095
189114nickynomates 2020.10.28 16:12 
 

This is a hidden treasure it gets you in and out of trades with high confidence. Follow the instructions and it gets easier with use. Very very good tool and well worth the money invested.

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The "Spread Monitor" indicator allows you to analyze the spread change during the day, control the expansion of the spread by your broker and has a number of interesting additional features Choosing a broker with a minimum spread value is very important for the work of night advisors, scalping and intraday trading. However, the MT4 terminal does not store spread data, so the multifunctional "Spread Monitor" indicator will be useful for any intraday trader. Features: The indicator shows the curr
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The indicator determines the state of the market (trend or flat) using the upgraded Bollinger Bands of higher timeframes and colors the bars in trend/flat colors. The indicator also gives signals (arrow on the chart + Sound and notification to Mail, Push): signal at the beginning of every new trend; signal inside the trend (entry at the end of the correction) Signals are never redrawn! How to use the indicator? The indicator works very well intraday. When using the indicator for intraday (TF M
Filter:
Igor Mishchenko
240
Igor Mishchenko 2024.06.24 21:38 
 

Благодарю Павел, я в восторге от твоих инструментов HMA и Gann.

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156132
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2024.06.25 20:01
Благодарю Вас! Такие отзывы мотивируют на дальнейшую разработку хороших продуктов
danceke
581
danceke 2023.03.20 16:15 
 

It repaints in my EA. Leaves unreliable signals. Sometimes it works sometimes it doesn't... can't build anything serious with this

I built an EA from this indicator. I have tested it extensively over the last 18 months. By the way I've bought 3 copies of this same product...that's how extensively I've tested on different demo accounts...IF indeed it doesn't repaint, my apologies. My developer told me that. However you did not address the second point, which is the more important one, that is unreliable signals. I can provide lots of screenshots to show the fast HMA taking buy trades when slow HMA is red and fast HMA taking sell trades when slow HMA is blue. This is a serious issue that means I have to babysit my trades to ensure that the EA is taking only correct trades.

If for some reason this is my fault I'll update my review. Until then this review stands.

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156132
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2023.03.21 17:13
The indicator DOES NOT repaint. It is fundamentally. Anyone can see this when they download the demo and run it in the tester. But no one knows what algorithms are included in your Expert Advisor.
Khai Cao
573
Khai Cao 2022.12.20 16:10 
 

Excellent tool for trade at low TF. I made profit > indicator's price in 1 trade. Recommended to have it.

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156132
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2022.12.22 09:13
Thank you for your feedback! I'm glad my products help you.
Marcelo Goes
195
Marcelo Goes 2022.03.16 21:47 
 

Whats the icustom function to acess the data from it?

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156132
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2022.03.16 22:00
You can download the iCustom-example from here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/27322#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=19526930
londonartinteriors
20
londonartinteriors 2021.11.14 12:03 
 

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Pavel Zamoshnikov
156132
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2021.11.14 18:11
Please download the free "HMA Color with Alerts" indicator from here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/27341
[Deleted] 2021.08.22 15:00 
 

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189114nickynomates
1095
189114nickynomates 2020.10.28 16:12 
 

This is a hidden treasure it gets you in and out of trades with high confidence. Follow the instructions and it gets easier with use. Very very good tool and well worth the money invested.

Наталья
400
Наталья 2019.02.07 19:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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