The Fractals indicator displays on the chart only fractals with the specified parameters in the indicator settings. This allows you to more accurately record a trend reversal, excluding false reversals.

According to the classical definition of a fractal, it is a candlestick - an extremum on the chart, which was not crossed by the price of 2 candles before and 2 candles after the appearance of a fractal candle. This indicator provides the ability to adjust the number of candles before and after the extremum, as well as the minimum number of points in the terminal when the price moves from the extremum to the left and to the right of it.

The Fractals indicator has the ability to set an alert for the appearance of a new fractal, as well as send a letter or push notification.





Fractals indicator settings

- - - - - - - - Settings - - - - - - - -

Left bars - the number of bars to the fractal candle

Right bars - the number of bars after the fractal candle

Left side points - the minimum number of points of price deviation from the fractal extremum to the left

Right side points - the minimum number of points where the price moves away from the extreme of the fractal to the right

- - - - - - - - - Display - - - - - - - - -

History bars (0 - all bars of chart) - the number of bars of the chart on which the indicator should be displayed

- - - - - - - - - Alerts - - - - - - - - -

Alert - alert when a new fractal is formed

Push notification - push notification when a new fractal is formed

Email - sending a letter when a new fractal is formed

I would be grateful for your positive feedback, as well as suggestions for improving the indicator.



