The Antique Trend Indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Antique Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader both for Forex and binary options. There is no need to configure anything, everything has been perfected by time and experience, it works great during flats and trends.





The Antique Trend indicator is a tool for technical analysis of financial markets, reflecting current deviations in the price of a stock, commodity or currency. The indicator is displayed on top of the price chart. The indicator helps to assess where prices are located relative to the normal trading range. Bollinger Bands create a frame within which prices are considered normal. Bollinger bands are constructed in the form of an upper and lower boundary around a moving average, but the width of the band is not static, but is proportional to the standard deviation from the moving average for the analyzed period of time.





A trading signal is considered when the price leaves the trading corridor - either rising above the upper line or breaking through the lower line. If the price chart fluctuates between the lines, the indicator does not provide trading signals. The bot can move in any direction. The parameters are mostly clear. If anything is not clear, write in private messages.