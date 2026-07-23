Professional Renko Chart MT5

Professional Renko Chart MT5 is a clean MetaTrader 5 Renko chart indicator designed to display Renko bricks in a separate indicator window, with optional Renko box visualization directly on the main price chart.

The indicator is built for traders who want a familiar Renko chart style inside MetaTrader 5, similar to the Renko chart visualization available on popular modern charting platforms such as TradingView. It converts normal time-based candles into Renko bricks and displays the result in a simple, clear, and practical format.

Several normal chart candles may create one Renko brick. Professional Renko Chart MT5 can also show Renko boxes on the main price chart and display how many normal candles were used to form each Renko brick.

This indicator is not an Expert Advisor. It does not open, close, or manage trades. It is a visual charting and market-analysis tool only. It can be used for manual analysis, Renko-based chart reading, trend observation, price movement filtering, and market structure review.

Main Features

Displays Renko bricks in a separate MT5 indicator window

Renko visualization style similar to modern charting platforms

Supports Traditional, ATR, and Percentage Renko box size methods

Supports Close-based and OHLC-based Renko calculation sources

Optional Renko-style wicks

Optional current candle projection bricks

Optional Renko boxes directly on the main price chart

Shows how many normal candles created each Renko brick

Click a Renko brick to highlight the related source candles on the main chart

Automatically moves the chart to the related candle area when the clicked Renko brick source candles are outside the visible chart area

Separate colors for normal up/down bricks and projection bricks

Popup and push alerts for Renko direction changes

Clean grouped inputs for easier use

How It Works

Professional Renko Chart MT5 reads the price data from the current chart and creates Renko bricks only when the selected box-size condition is completed.

For example, if the Traditional box size is set to 10.0, a new Renko brick is created only after the price moves enough to complete that box size. Depending on the market movement, one normal candle may create no Renko brick, one Renko brick, or several Renko bricks.

The separate Renko chart helps reduce the noise of normal time-based candles and focuses more on price movement. The optional main-chart Renko boxes help users understand exactly where each Renko brick was created on the original price chart.

Input Settings

Renko Settings

Box Size Assignment

Selects the Renko box size calculation method.

Available methods:

Average True Range

Uses ATR to calculate the Renko box size dynamically.

Traditional Fixed Box Size

Uses a fixed box size entered by the user.

Percentage LTP

Calculates the Renko box size as a percentage of the latest traded price.

Source

Selects which price source is used for Renko calculation.

Close

Uses candle close prices for Renko construction.

OHLC

Uses candle open, high, low, and close movement for Renko construction.

Traditional Box Size

Sets the fixed Renko box size in price units when Traditional mode is selected.

Example: on XAUUSD, 5.0 means a 5-dollar Renko box.

ATR Length

Sets the ATR period used when the ATR box size method is selected.

Percentage

Sets the percentage value used when Percentage LTP mode is selected.

Round Box To Tick

If enabled, the box size is rounded to the symbol tick size for cleaner price alignment.

Calculation Settings

Max History Bars

Sets how many chart bars are used to build the Renko history.

Max Generated Bricks

Sets a safety limit for the maximum number of Renko bricks that can be generated.

Max Bricks To Draw

Sets how many of the latest Renko bricks are displayed on the chart.

Show Wicks

If enabled, the Renko bricks include Renko-style wick information.

Drawing Settings

Use Equal Size Renko Display

If enabled, Renko bricks are displayed with equal visual width in the subwindow. This creates a clean Renko chart view.

Split Multiple Bricks In One Candle

If enabled, when several Renko bricks are created from one normal price candle, the bricks are visually separated instead of overlapping. This setting is used when equal-size display mode is disabled.

Brick Border Width

Sets the border width of Renko brick bodies.

Wick Width

Sets the width of Renko wick lines.

Draw Bodies In Front

If enabled, Renko brick bodies are drawn in front of the background objects.

Price Chart Renko Boxes

Show Price Chart Renko Boxes

If enabled, Renko boxes are also drawn on the main price chart. These boxes show where each Renko brick was created on the original time-based chart.

Price Chart Up Box Color

Sets the color of bullish Renko boxes on the main chart.

Price Chart Down Box Color

Sets the color of bearish Renko boxes on the main chart.

Price Chart Projection Up Box Color

Sets the color of bullish projection boxes on the main chart.

Price Chart Projection Down Box Color

Sets the color of bearish projection boxes on the main chart.

Price Chart Box Text Color

Sets the text color for the candle-count number shown inside main-chart Renko boxes.

Price Chart Box Alpha

Sets the opacity of the main-chart Renko boxes.

0 means fully transparent.

255 means fully solid.

Brick Click Candle Highlight

Enable Brick Click Candle Highlight

If enabled, clicking a Renko brick in the Renko subwindow highlights the normal price candles that created that Renko brick on the main chart.

Click the same brick again to hide the highlight.

Click another brick to remove the previous highlight and show the newly selected brick source candles.

If the related candles are outside the visible chart area, the main chart automatically moves so that the related candle area becomes visible near the center of the chart.

Colors

Up Brick Color

Sets the color of bullish Renko bricks in the Renko subwindow.

Down Brick Color

Sets the color of bearish Renko bricks in the Renko subwindow.

Projection Up Color

Sets the color of bullish projection bricks.

Projection Down Color

Sets the color of bearish projection bricks.

Alert Settings

Enable Popup Alert

If enabled, the indicator shows a popup alert when a Renko reversal is detected.

Enable Push Alert

If enabled, the indicator sends a mobile push notification when a Renko reversal is detected. Push notifications must be configured correctly in MetaTrader 5.

Alert On Projection

If enabled, alerts can also be triggered by projection bricks. If disabled, alerts are triggered only by confirmed Renko bricks.

Important Notes

Professional Renko Chart MT5 is a technical analysis indicator only. It does not provide financial advice and does not guarantee any trading result. Renko charts can help visualize price movement, but trading decisions should always be based on the user’s own analysis, risk management, and testing.

The indicator does not trade automatically. It does not open positions, close positions, manage stop loss, manage take profit, or control account risk.

For best results, test different box-size settings on the symbol and timeframe you trade, because each market has different volatility and price behavior.