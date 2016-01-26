HiLo Activator Plus

HiLo Activator is one of the most used indicators to determine trend. Find it here with the ability to customize period and colors. This indicator also plots up and down arrows when there is a change on the trend, indicating very strong entry and exit points.

HiLo fits well to different types of periods for day trading. You can easily understand when it is time to buy or sell. It works pretty good also for other periods like daily and monthly signalizing long-term trends.

The use of the indicator is pretty simple, the main input parameters are:

Period (Bars) for Calculation : that is the period in bars which is going to be used to calculate and plot the indicator

: that is the period in bars which is going to be used to calculate and plot the indicator Swing Alerts on bar close? If false, on tick : if true , swing alerts will be fired at the close of the current bar, if false the first detected swing in the bar based on ticks will fire the alert.

: if , swing alerts will be fired at the close of the current bar, if the first detected swing in the bar based on ticks will fire the alert. Plays a sound when there is a swing on the indicator : if you turn this on, it will play a sound on the Metatrader Terminal every time there's a swing on the trend, indicating entry or exit points.

: if you turn this on, it will play a sound on the Metatrader Terminal every time there's a swing on the trend, indicating entry or exit points. Writes on terminal log when there is a swing : if you turn this on, it will simply write a log on the Experts tab every time there's a swing on the trend, indicating entry or exit points.

: if you turn this on, it will simply write a log on the Experts tab every time there's a swing on the trend, indicating entry or exit points. Sends Mobile Push Notification when there is a swing : if you turn this on, it will send a push notification to your mobile device every time there's a swing on the trend, indicating entry or exit points.

: if you turn this on, it will send a push notification to your mobile device every time there's a swing on the trend, indicating entry or exit points. Sends E-mail Notification when there is a swing: if you turn this on, it will send you an email alert every time there's a swing on the trend, indicating entry or exit points.

Customize the colors:

Indicator Dots: take two colors parameters, one for bull and the other for bear trends.

Indicator ArrowUp: An up arrow will be drawn when there is a swing between trends making a strong signal for entering long positions or exiting short positions.

Indicator ArrowDown: A down arrow will be drawn when there is a swing between trends making a strong signal for entering short positions or exiting long positions.

Hope you enjoy it, good trades for you!

Comments and suggestion are very welcome, please let me know yours.