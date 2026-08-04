Product Description

GFX Institutional Order Flow Pro is a professional Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Institutional Order Flow indicator engineered for traders who want to understand how institutional participants move the market.

Instead of relying on traditional lagging indicators, the system analyzes market structure, liquidity, order flow, volume imbalance, institutional footprints, and multi-timeframe confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities.

The indicator combines numerous institutional trading methodologies into one intelligent analysis system while maintaining a clean, responsive, and highly customizable dashboard.

Whether you trade Gold (XAUUSD), Forex, Indices, or Cryptocurrency, GFX Institutional Order Flow Pro helps identify premium market conditions before trade execution.

The detailed user manual is available in the languages officially supplied with the product.

Available in 11 languages: English, Russian, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, Polish, French, Spanish, Italian, Hindi, Arabic and Filipino (Tagalog).

Setup Guide | User Manual

Professional Features

• Institutional Market Structure

• External Structure Detection

• Internal Structure Detection

• Break of Structure (BOS)

• Change of Character (CHoCH)

• Swing High & Swing Low Detection

• Buy Side & Sell Side Liquidity

• Liquidity Sweep Detection

• Order Block Detection

• Breaker Block Detection

• Mitigation Block Detection

• Fair Value Gap (FVG)

• Volume Imbalance Detection

• Premium & Discount Zones

• Multi-Timeframe Confirmation

• Institutional AI Scoring Engine

• Setup Qualification Engine

• Market Heatmap

• Real-Time Analytics Dashboard

• Smart Alert System

• Performance Optimization

• Fully Responsive Dashboard

Dashboard Includes

• Institutional Bias

• AI Confidence Score

• Market Structure

• Liquidity Status

• Trend Direction

• Current Trading Session

• Kill Zone Analysis

• Premium & Discount Zones

• Active Order Blocks

• Fair Value Gaps

• Volume Imbalance

• Market Strength

• Trading Readiness Score

• Institutional Setup Quality

Supported Markets

• XAUUSD (Gold)

• Major Forex Pairs

• Minor Forex Pairs

• Indices

• Cryptocurrency

• CFDs (Broker Dependent)

Recommended Timeframes

• M1

• M5

• M15

• M30

• H1

• H4

• D1

Recommended Trading Style

• Institutional Scalping

• Smart Money Trading

• Intraday Trading

• Swing Trading

• Position Trading

Why Choose GFX Institutional Order Flow Pro?

Unlike conventional indicators that depend solely on moving averages or oscillators, GFX Institutional Order Flow Pro evaluates multiple institutional factors simultaneously.

The AI Scoring Engine continuously measures market quality using:

• Market Structure

• Liquidity

• Order Blocks

• Fair Value Gaps

• Volume Imbalance

• Premium & Discount Zones

• Multi-Timeframe Alignment

• Trading Sessions

• Market Volatility

• Institutional Confluence

Only high-quality setups receive the highest confidence ratings.

Main Engines

• Core Market Data Engine

• Multi-Timeframe Engine

• External Structure Engine

• Internal Structure Engine

• BOS / CHoCH Engine

• Swing Detection Engine

• Liquidity Engine

• Order Block Engine

• Breaker Block Engine

• Mitigation Engine

• Fair Value Gap Engine

• Volume Imbalance Engine

• Session Engine

• Kill Zone Engine

• Premium / Discount Engine

• Institutional AI Scoring Engine

• Setup Qualification Engine

• Analytics Dashboard Engine

• Heatmap Engine

• Alert Engine

• Performance Optimization Engine

Perfect For

• ICT Traders

• Smart Money Traders

• Institutional Traders

• Price Action Traders

• Scalpers

• Day Traders

• Swing Traders

• Professional Analysts

Advantages

• Non-Repainting Logic

• Lightweight Performance

• Multi-Timeframe Analysis

• Professional Dashboard

• Institutional Visualization

• Highly Customizable

• Clean Chart Display

• Real-Time Analytics

• Beginner Friendly

• Professional Grade

MQL5 Product Information

Category: Indicators

Account Type: Any

Indicator Type: Smart Money Concepts (SMC) • Institutional Order Flow • Market Structure • Multi-Timeframe Analysis

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Testing: Fully compatible with the MT5 Strategy Tester (Visual Mode)

Supported Markets: Forex • Gold • Indices • Cryptocurrency

Recommended Experience: Beginner to Professional