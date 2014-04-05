Hull and CAP Channel cross Strategy Indicator

Description

CAP Channel & Hull Moving Average Crossing Strategy is a powerful and smart trading indicator designed to identify high-probability market reversals and trend-based entry points.

This indicator combines the strength of the CAP Channel and the Hull Moving Average (HMA) to detect price overextension and confirmation-based reversals. When price moves outside the CAP Channel and then returns inside with Hull MA confirmation, the indicator generates accurate BUY and SELL signals.

Core Features

CAP Channel (Upper, Middle & Lower Bands)
 Hull Moving Average (Fast & Ultra-Smooth)
 Clear BUY & SELL Arrow Signals
 Non-Repainting Logic
 Works on All Symbols & Timeframes
 Suitable for Forex, Gold, Crypto & Indices

Trading Logic (How It Works)

🔵 BUY Signal

  • Price closes below the Lower CAP Channel
  • Then a Hull cross with CAP Channel  in Green color condition
  • Bullish trend confirmation detected
    BUY arrow is displayed

🔴 SELL Signal

  • Price closes above the Upper CAP Channel
  • Then a Hull cross with CAP Channel  in Green color condition
  • Bearish trend confirmation detected
    SELL arrow is displayed

This logic helps filter fake breakouts and improves signal accuracy.

Smart Confirmation System

  • Hull MA slope direction analysis
  • Multi-candle confirmation logic
  • Overextended price rejection detection

These filters make the indicator suitable for scalping, intraday, and swing trading.

Recommended Timeframes

  • Forex: M15 – H1
  • Gold: M5 – M15
  • Crypto: M15 – H1

Risk Management Notice

This indicator is a signal tool, not an automated trading system.
For best performance:

  • Always use Stop Loss
  • Risk no more than 1–2% per trade

Best For

Trend Reversal Trading
 Pullback & Continuation Entries
 Overbought / Oversold Market Conditions
 Manual & Professional Traders


