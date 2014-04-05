Hull and CAP Channel cross Strategy Indicator

Description

CAP Channel & Hull Moving Average Crossing Strategy is a powerful and smart trading indicator designed to identify high-probability market reversals and trend-based entry points.

This indicator combines the strength of the CAP Channel and the Hull Moving Average (HMA) to detect price overextension and confirmation-based reversals. When price moves outside the CAP Channel and then returns inside with Hull MA confirmation, the indicator generates accurate BUY and SELL signals.

Core Features

✔ CAP Channel (Upper, Middle & Lower Bands)

✔ Hull Moving Average (Fast & Ultra-Smooth)

✔ Clear BUY & SELL Arrow Signals

✔ Non-Repainting Logic

✔ Works on All Symbols & Timeframes

✔ Suitable for Forex, Gold, Crypto & Indices

Trading Logic (How It Works)

🔵 BUY Signal

Price closes below the Lower CAP Channel

Then a Hull cross with CAP Channel in Green color condition

Bullish trend confirmation detected

➡ ️ BUY arrow is displayed

🔴 SELL Signal

Price closes above the Upper CAP Channel

Then a Hull cross with CAP Channel in Green color condition

Bearish trend confirmation detected

➡ ️ SELL arrow is displayed

This logic helps filter fake breakouts and improves signal accuracy.

Smart Confirmation System

Hull MA slope direction analysis

Multi-candle confirmation logic

Overextended price rejection detection

These filters make the indicator suitable for scalping, intraday, and swing trading.

Recommended Timeframes

Forex: M15 – H1

Gold: M5 – M15

Crypto: M15 – H1

Risk Management Notice

This indicator is a signal tool, not an automated trading system.

For best performance:

Always use Stop Loss

Risk no more than 1–2% per trade

Best For

✔ Trend Reversal Trading

✔ Pullback & Continuation Entries

✔ Overbought / Oversold Market Conditions

✔ Manual & Professional Traders