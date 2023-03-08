Maquina Forex

Count on our trend tracker to carry out your operations!


Operational

Green is BUY and Pink is SELL!

Enter the operation after closing the first color block!


Developed and Tested on the 5 or 15 minute Chart for Mini Index and Mini Dollar!



Can be used on any chart!



Editable colors and period!


“All strategies and investments involve risk of loss. No information contained in this channel should be interpreted as a guarantee of results or investment recommendation!”



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Fabio Rodrigues Araujo
Indicators
Máquina Trader Tendência Count on our trend tracker to carry out your operations on the Mini Index and the Mini Dollar!!! Operational Green is BUY and Pink is SELL!!! Enter the operation after closing the first color block!!! Developed and Tested on the 5 or 15 minute Chart for Mini Index and Mini Dollar!!! Can be used on any chart!!! Editable colors and period!!!
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