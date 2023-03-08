Maquina Forex
- Indicators
-
Fabio Rodrigues AraujoDev MQL5 and Profit!
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Count on our trend tracker to carry out your operations!
Operational
Green is BUY and Pink is SELL!
Enter the operation after closing the first color block!
Developed and Tested on the 5 or 15 minute Chart for Mini Index and Mini Dollar!
Can be used on any chart!
Editable colors and period!
“All strategies and investments involve risk of loss. No information contained in this channel should be interpreted as a guarantee of results or investment recommendation!”