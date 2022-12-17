Countdown Candle Close

3

The Candle Countdown Timer for MetaTrader 4 (also available for MT5) is a vital indicator designed to help you manage your trading time effectively. It keeps you updated about market open and close times by displaying the remaining time before the current candle closes and a new one forms. This powerful tool enables you to make well-informed trading decisions.

Key Features:

  1. Asia Range: Comes with an option to extend the range.
  2. Broker Time, New York, London Time: Displays the current broker time and the open and close times for the New York and London sessions, helping you stay informed of market conditions and make strategic trading decisions.
  3. Candle Close Timer: Shows a countdown timer until the next candle close, ensuring you stay on top of your trades and never miss an opportunity.
  4. Alert Candle Close: Sends an alert when a candle closes, keeping you updated on the latest price action.

By tracking the time until the candle closes, traders can make well-informed decisions and plan their trades accordingly. This is particularly valuable in volatile markets where timing is crucial.

Indicator Settings:

"Timers" Features:

  • Provides various options to display countdown timers for different timeframes (M1, M3, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4)
  • Offers display options for broker server time, New York City time, and London time clocks

"GUI" Features:

  • Allows adjustable font sizes for the main text, countdown timers, and clocks for New York and London

"Countdown Labels Positions" Features:

  • Provides position and spacing settings for countdown timer blocks

"Clock Labels" Features:

  • Offers position, distance, and color settings for the broker server time, New York City, and London time clocks

"Asian Range" Features:

  • Provides display and customization options for the Asian range

"Options" Features:

  • Offers color settings for countdown timers and alerts
  • Allows selectable clock labels

Thank you for choosing our Candle Countdown Timer. Enhance your trading experience today


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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
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Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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The Candle Countdown Timer for MetaTrader 4 (also available for MT5) is a vital indicator designed to help you manage your trading time effectively. It keeps you updated about market open and close times by displaying the remaining time before the current candle closes and a new one forms. This powerful tool enables you to make well-informed trading decisions. Key Features: Asia Range: Comes with an option to extend the range. Broker Time, New York, London Time: Displays the current broker time
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The Swing Levels Support and Resistance Indicator is a robust tool designed for MetaTrader 5 traders (also available for MT4). It aids in identifying crucial market levels where price direction may change by showcasing: Swing High and Swing Lows across all timeframes Previous Highs and Lows for Day, Week, and Month ICT US Midnight level and Yesterday Midnight Level ICT US Preopen 8:30 AM Level Rounded Levels This indicator features a toggle button, enabling you to display or hide these levels o
Open price Range MT4
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The ORB The Opening Range Breakout or the OPR 'Open Price Range' MT5 Indicator is a powerful tool designed to enhance your trading experience by automatically tracking market openings range , custom ranges, sessions, and Asian ranges. This dynamic indicator is perfect for price action traders, offering unparalleled precision and accuracy without any manual effort. Key Features: London ORB   The Opening Range Breakout   : Automatically displays the London open price range. New York ORB   The Ope
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Introducing the   'Global Forex Session Highlighter' , a powerful tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by providing a visual representation of the Three major Forex trading sessions: Tokyo, London, and New York. This indicator is designed to help traders understand the dynamics of the global Forex market by highlighting the trading sessions directly on your MT4 chart. It provides a clear view of when each session starts and ends, allowing you to strategize your trades around the most
Swing levels
Sid Ali Temkit
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Indicators
The Swing Levels Support and Resistance Indicator is a robust tool designed for MetaTrader 5 traders (also available for MT4). It aids in identifying crucial market levels where price direction may change by showcasing: Swing High and Swing Lows across all timeframes Previous Highs and Lows for Day, Week, and Month US Midnight level and Yesterday Midnight Level US Preopen 8:30 AM Level Rounded Levels This indicator features a toggle button, enabling you to display or hide these levels on the ch
Open Price Range
Sid Ali Temkit
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The ORB The Opening Range Breakout or the OPR 'Open Price Range' MT5 Indicator is a powerful tool designed to enhance your trading experience by automatically tracking market openings range, custom ranges, sessions, and Asian ranges. This dynamic indicator is perfect for price action traders, offering unparalleled precision and accuracy without any manual effort. Key Features: London ORB   The Opening Range Breakout : Automatically displays the London open price range. New York ORB   The Openin
Global Forex Session Highlighter
Sid Ali Temkit
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Introducing the 'Global Forex Session Highlighter' , a powerful tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by providing a visual representation of the Three major Forex trading sessions: Tokyo, London, and New York. This indicator is designed to help traders understand the dynamics of the global Forex market by highlighting the trading sessions directly on your MT5 chart. It provides a clear view of when each session starts and ends, allowing you to strategize your trades around the most act
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[Deleted] 2025.07.25 00:31 
 

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Fx_Ariyamanesh
16
Fx_Ariyamanesh 2024.07.24 09:10 
 

This indicator is not working properly AND HAVE ERRORS unfortunately when i close this indicator from my chart in mt5, wasnt close

Moeen Ghiyas
299
Moeen Ghiyas 2023.09.24 00:37 
 

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