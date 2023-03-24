CloseAll MT5

ขอบคุณ แรงบันดาลใจ จากโค้ชแพม ที่ทำให้เริ่มทำ Close all ตัวนี้ และขอขอบคุณทุกคนที่ให้ความรู็มาโดยตลอด ไม่ว่าจะทางตรงทางอ้อม ขอบคุณทุกคนที่ให้ความรู้เพื่อนร่วมเทรด ทั้งนี้เพื่อให้นักเทรดทุกคนได้มีเครื่องมือในการควบคุมการปิดการซื้อขาย จึงขอพัฒนาโปรแกรม close all version 5 ได้ใช้ทุกคน

Close all and update profit Version 1.00 (MT5) Full version Give you free



For MT4 Click https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/79252



Fix TPSL calculate



Program function



Tab 1 Close order function and show break port



1.Can show and hidden all button

2.Update sell and buy total lots easy to manage order

3.Close all order and update all profit

4.Close all sell and buy order and update profit

5.Close TP sell and buy order and update profit

6.Close SL sell and buy order and update profit

7.Close pending sell and buy order and update pending lots

8.Show break port , no any action.

9.Show Balance point , no any action



Tab 2. TP and SL function



1.Can set tp sl by price and you can move line for select any price

2.show profit at tp-sl point

3.***** !!!! show balance point and can open order by lot size .!!!! ****





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W4ZcenylxmI









