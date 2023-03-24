CloseAll MT5

4.5

ขอบคุณ แรงบันดาลใจ จากโค้ชแพม ที่ทำให้เริ่มทำ  Close all ตัวนี้  และขอขอบคุณทุกคนที่ให้ความรู็มาโดยตลอด ไม่ว่าจะทางตรงทางอ้อม ขอบคุณทุกคนที่ให้ความรู้เพื่อนร่วมเทรด ทั้งนี้เพื่อให้นักเทรดทุกคนได้มีเครื่องมือในการควบคุมการปิดการซื้อขาย จึงขอพัฒนาโปรแกรม close all version 5 ได้ใช้ทุกคน 

Close all and update profit Version 1.00 (MT5) Full version Give you free 

For MT4 Click https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/79252


Fix TPSL calculate 

Program function

Tab 1 Close order function and show break port

1.Can show and hidden all button
2.Update sell and buy total lots easy to manage order
3.Close all order and update all profit
4.Close all sell and buy order and update profit
5.Close TP sell and buy order and update profit
6.Close SL sell and buy order and update profit
7.Close pending sell and buy order and update pending lots
8.Show break port , no any action.
9.Show Balance point , no any action


Tab 2. TP and SL function 

1.Can set tp sl by price  and you can move line for select any price 
2.show profit at tp-sl point
3.***** !!!! show balance point and can open order by lot size .!!!! ****


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W4ZcenylxmI



Reviews 6
Toptheerawat
14
Toptheerawat 2024.10.04 11:28 
 

ขอบพระคุณครับ

Jônatas
54
Jônatas 2024.08.07 19:58 
 

Muito bom script - e claro que essencial - funciona muito bem - fecha super rápido todas as ordens - só não funciona junto com outro robô pelo menos não consegui rodar junto com outro robô - gostei muito.

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Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
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Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account ; Official Information Official channel Seller profile Trade Command Center — Professional Trade Execution & Real-Time Risk Guard Panel Trade Command Center is a high-performance visual trade execution, lot size calculator, and risk management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is engineered specifically for manual traders requiring strict risk enforcement, capital protection, a
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Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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CloseAllProfit
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ขอบคุณ แรงบันดาลใจ จากโค้ชแพม ที่ทำให้เริ่มทำ  Close all ตัวนี้  Close all and update profit Version 3.03 Full version Give you free  For MT5 Click  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/95989 V3.03 Fix TPSL calculate USDxxx and xxxUSD or XXX/XXX and add Decimal Digi, 0 is default Program function Tab 1 Close order function and show break port 1.Can show and hidden all button 2.Update sell and buy total lots easy to manage order 3.Close all order and update all profit 4.Close all sell a
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mr.krittikorn
14
mr.krittikorn 2025.10.31 05:25 
 

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Toptheerawat
14
Toptheerawat 2024.10.04 11:28 
 

ขอบพระคุณครับ

talerngsax
24
talerngsax 2024.08.29 20:07 
 

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Jônatas
54
Jônatas 2024.08.07 19:58 
 

Muito bom script - e claro que essencial - funciona muito bem - fecha super rápido todas as ordens - só não funciona junto com outro robô pelo menos não consegui rodar junto com outro robô - gostei muito.

Chachapon Chotnonthajinda
209
Chachapon Chotnonthajinda 2023.10.02 02:01 
 

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Nguyen Dinh Phu
94
Nguyen Dinh Phu 2023.09.28 11:17 
 

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