EA Arbitrage Mixed MT4

2.67

Attention!!! Do not try to test the EA in the Tester - it is simply impossible, because the EA opens positions on different 28 instruments. The tester is able to test only one pair.

The EA uses 4 strategies, each strategy uses joint work on several currencies at the same time.

The EA uses 4 stages of control and order tracking for a step-by-step profit capture.

Trading is carried out in a pair for several currencies at the same time, trading is also carried out in a group of several strategies, for example: the advisor opens orders simultaneously for two or more pairs and closes upon reaching a certain profit in% of the current or user balance.

The EA does not use Martingale strategies or other strategies with an increase in the lot.

Monitoringhttps://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/profi_mql

Detailed description of important parameters and download set files here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/743119

МetaТrader 5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/63756

Requirements and recommendations

  • The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs and any timeframe) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies.
  • The minimum recommended balance for the EA (when used on recommended pairs and timeframes) is $ 500 or $ 5 on a cent account.
  • Broker with five-digit and three-digit quotes.
  • EA requires a standard VPS server.
  • If you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers. 

When testing in the strategy tester, select the M5 timeframe.

The robot does not require all ticks in history. For quick test, use:

  • Tick simulation methods:
    • M1 OHLC (simulation of 1-minute bars, OHLC prices).

Pairs

  1. EURUSD
  2. GBPUSD
  3. GBPJPY
  4. USDCHF
  5. USDJPY
  6. AUDUSD
  7. GBPAUD
  8. USDCAD
  9. GBPCAD
  10. EURAUD
  11. EURCAD
  12. EURGBP
  13. EURJPY
  14. GBPCHF
  15. NZDUSD
  16. GBPNZD
  17. EURCHF
  18. AUDCAD
  19. NZDCAD
  20. NZDCHF
  21. NZDJPY
  22. CHFJPY
  23. CADJPY
  24. CADCHF
  25. AUDNZD
  26. EURNZD
  27. AUDJPY
  28. AUDCHF

Parameters

  • EURUSD - if true, use EURUSD;
  • ...
  • AUDCHF - if true, use AUDCHF;
  • strategy_1 - if true, strategy 1 is used;
  • ...
  • strategy_4 - if true, strategy 4 is used;
    • Multi-currency trailing stop as a percentage of the balance:
      • Take Profit Finish - take profit as a percentage;
      • Trailing stop,step 1-3 - trailing stop  as a percentage;
    • Multi-currency take profit as a percentage of the balance, after reaching the percentage profit Advisor closes all orders and stops working:
      • Use_Closing_Profit_in_Percentage - true take profit  as a percentage;
      • Use Alert, EMAIL - notifications after closing orders;
      • Start_Balance - starting balance for interest calculation;
      • Percent of the Start Balance - the percent of the starting balance;
  • Magic_Start - ID of EA's trades.
  • Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.
  • Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));
  • Custom_Risk - if true, the lot size increases when account balance grows (risk management);
    • User_Balance - user-defined balance;
    • Add_to_User_Balance % - Add to User_Balance for a smooth transition to a new lot.
    • Lot on every - lot size per User_Balance;
  • Fixed_Lot - fixed lot (if Custom_Risk is false);
  • Order Type - trading direction;
  • Order Comment - comments to orders;
  • Slippage - allowed slippage before an order is triggered;
  • Show_Info_Panel - use the information panel (false - faster backtest);
  • Show_additional_panel - use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only;
  • Max Spread - maximum allowed spread;
  • Stop Trade - disable trend-following trading for a certain time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours) if the average spread exceeds Max_Spread;


      Trading within the week:

      • Monday - trade on Monday;
      • ...
      • Friday - trade on Friday.


      Time trading within a day:

      • Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
        • GMT_mode - GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - disabled);
        • Every_Day_Start - operation start time (hh:mm);
        • Every_Day_End - operation end time (hh:mm).


        Time to disable on Friday:

        • Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
        • Disable_in_Friday - operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).


      Reviews 3
      FXTRADER
      1175
      FXTRADER 2021.07.22 08:15 
       

      The support of Ruslan is very good.. Too early to say anything about the EA, but so far is good..

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      FXTRADER
      1175
      FXTRADER 2021.07.22 08:15 
       

      The support of Ruslan is very good.. Too early to say anything about the EA, but so far is good..

      Ruslan Pishun
      39279
      Reply from developer Ruslan Pishun 2021.07.22 08:23
      Thanks for your review!
      Olga Castresana
      327
      Olga Castresana 2021.04.28 19:20 
       

      After so much time and little amount of operations, actually, only 2, and both a loss. If this EA has four strategies and trades 28 pairs... well, I expected more trades and more profit...

      Wolfgang Rockert
      2455
      Wolfgang Rockert 2021.04.08 21:35 
       

      First results are good,

      update: less trades, no profit , most trades loss....

      Reply to review