Zero Hour Runner EA

This EA was stress tested at 10 lots on a $10,000 live account — and walked away with $26,650 in 7 months. That's a 166% gain under intentionally extreme conditions, with a maximum of only 2 consecutive losing trades the entire time. This was not a comfortable, optimized backtest. It was a deliberate attempt to break the system at maximum pressure. It didn't break. At a normal lot size, those numbers get even cleaner.

SHORT  PRECISE & NOISELESS


The Zero Hour Runner EA is the fully automated companion to the Zero Hour Runner indicator — one of the most precise weekly signal tools on the MQL5 Market. If you have been trading the Zero Hour Runner signal manually, this EA does it for you, executing at exactly the right moment every single week without hesitation or delay.

The strategy behind Zero Hour Runner is built around a specific recurring market behavior that plays out at the start of every trading week. The EA identifies this window with the same precision as the indicator and enters the market at the exact candle it is designed to trade — no repainting, no late entries, no guesswork.

How It Trades

The EA monitors the chart continuously and waits for the weekly signal condition to be met. When the trigger candle opens, the EA executes a market order instantly — BUY or SELL depending on the direction the market is signaling that week. A Take Profit and Stop Loss are placed on the order immediately at entry.

One trade per week. Clean. Disciplined. Consistent.

The exit is managed by a hybrid system: the TP and SL are set directly on the order so the broker handles them server-side for the fastest possible execution, and a tick-level monitor runs as a fallback to ensure the trade is closed even on ECN brokers that strip in-order levels.

Built for Every Broker

One of the most common problems with weekly signal EAs is broker time zone differences — the same strategy behaves differently depending on whether your broker runs on GMT+0, GMT+2, GMT+3, or any other offset. Zero Hour Runner EA solves this completely. The timing logic runs on a fixed internal reference that automatically adjusts for your broker's server time, meaning every trader on every broker gets the exact same entry candle every week.

No manual time zone configuration required.

Recommended Setup

  • Symbol: EURUSD (optimized)
    EUR/USD ONLY!
  • Timeframe: M15 or H1
  • Broker: Any — ECN, STP, Market Maker, all supported
  • Account type: Any (standard, micro, nano lot sizing)

Adjustable Settings

Parameter Default Description
Lot Size 0.01 Trade volume adjust to suit your account size,
1.0 and higher recommended, from mini accounts and above

TP Distance (points) 150 Take Profit distance from entry   
Do Not Change!
SL Distance (points) 150 Stop Loss distance from entry 
Do Not Change!
Magic Number 202600 Unique EA identifier — change if running multiple pairs
Slippage 3 Maximum acceptable slippage in points
Max Spread (points) 30 Skips entry if spread is too wide at signal time (0 = disabled)
Trade Comment ZHR Order comment label
Popup Alerts true Desktop alert on trade open/close
Push Notifications false Mobile push alert
Email Alerts false Email notification

What You Get — Bonus Included

Purchasing the Unlimited version or renting the 1-Year licence of the Zero Hour Runner EA includes the Zero Hour Runner indicator for FREE!https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/174746   MT4

           https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175056   MT5

The indicator plots the weekly signal visually on your chart — the entry arrow, Take Profit line, and Stop Loss line — so you can see exactly what the EA is trading and follow every signal in real time. Having both running together gives you full visibility into every trade the EA takes.

After purchase or rental, send your MQL5 username via private message and the indicator will be gifted to your account within 24 hours.

Two tools. One price.

Note: The indicator bonus applies to Unlimited purchase and 1-Year rental only. Monthly and shorter rental plans are not eligible.

Important Notes

The EA must be running at least 1 hour before the weekly market opens.

The signal is evaluated at the very start of the trading week. If the EA is not live and attached to the chart before the weekly open, it will miss the entry candle for that week and will not trade until the following week. There is no way to recover a missed entry — the EA does not enter late.

To never miss a signal, make sure your MT4 terminal and the EA are running by Sunday 21:00 GMT at the latest. This gives a full hour of buffer before the market opens at Sunday 22:00 GMT. If your VPS or terminal restarts over the weekend, verify the EA is back online well before that time.

A VPS (Virtual Private Server) is strongly recommended so the EA stays connected 24/7 without relying on your personal computer being switched on.

  • The EA places one trade per week when the signal condition is met. Weeks where no signal is generated result in no trade — this is by design, not a malfunction.
  • Always test in the Strategy Tester on your broker's historical data before going live.
  • Past performance of the underlying signal does not guarantee future results. Trade responsibly and use appropriate lot sizing for your account.

Backtest Results

The following results were recorded in the MT4 Strategy Tester on EURUSD H1, with an initial deposit of $10,000 and a lot size of 10.

Important context: This was an intentionally aggressive stress test — 10 lots on a $10,000 account is far beyond what we would recommend for normal trading. The purpose was to push the EA to its absolute limits and find the worst it could do under maximum pressure. We wanted to know how the strategy behaves when stretched, not just how it performs under comfortable conditions. If it holds up here, it holds up anywhere. Under normal, sensible lot sizing the drawdown figures would be significantly lower.

Metric Result
Total Net Profit $16,650
Gross Profit $30,555
Gross Loss -$13,905
Profit Factor 2.20
Total Trades 30
Win Rate 70%
Max Drawdown $4,820 (43.33%)
Max Consecutive Wins 6
Max Consecutive Losses 2
Expected Payoff per Trade $555

A profit factor of 2.20 means the strategy generated $2.20 for every $1 lost. A 70% win rate across 30 weeks with a maximum of only 2 consecutive losing weeks demonstrates the
 consistency of the signal.


Our recommendation: Run the EA at 1.0 lot or above depending on your account size. On a standard account, 1.0 lot is a solid starting point. Scale up proportionally as your account grows. If you are on a micro account, adjust the lot size down accordingly — the input is fully flexible. All other settings can be adjusted to your preference, however we strongly recommend leaving the TP and SL on their default values. The strategy was built and tested around these levels and changing them will affect the results you see here.

Honest assessment: Zero Hour Runner is not a perfect system — no trading system is. There will be losing weeks, and the maximum drawdown of 43% means you need to be mentally prepared to hold through difficult periods without panic-closing trades. However, the results show it is a structured, rule-based strategy with a clear edge. It does not use martingale, grid, or any account-destroying techniques. One trade per week. Fixed TP and SL on every trade. What you see is what you get.

Trade it with proper lot sizing relative to your account and it is a safe, manageable system.

Disclaimer

Trading forex on margin carries significant risk and is not suitable for all investors. This EA does not guarantee profits. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trade only with capital you can afford to lose. Elementaryfx is not liable for any financial losses incurred through the use of this product.

About Elementaryfx

Elementaryfx builds precise, rule-based trading tools designed for traders who want clarity over complexity. The Zero Hour Runner indicator has been live on the MQL5 Market with consistent results. This EA is its natural evolution — the same signal, fully automated.

Check out our other products on https://www.mql5.com/en/users/elementaryfx/seller


Recommended products
UniTradeXpert
Tsz Fung Wong
Experts
Introducing UniTradeXpert: Your Ultimate Forex Program! Uncover the extraordinary potential of UniTradeXpert, a cutting-edge expert advisor meticulously crafted to enhance your forex trading experience. With nearly 7 years of comprehensive data analysis support , this EA provides a decisive edge in the fiercely competitive market with an astounding accuracy rate of 99.9% . UniTradeXpert excels in oscillation trading within the one-hour timeframe of the AUDCAD currency pair. This professional app
Realfuwi
Hamza Abdulkadir Adam
Experts
This EA is recommended to traders who already had trading experience with expert advisers. EA is using martingale strategy and it is regulated by Martin_1 and Martin_2 multiplier settings. Automated trading: Your EA automates the trading process, taking the emotional and psychological factors out of the equation. Backtested: Your EA has been backtested over a period of time to ensure its reliability and stability. Easy to use: Your EA is user-friendly and easy to set up, even for beginners.
GridProfit
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Experts
Grid Profit  Grid Profit EA Working with all pairs. TimeFrame - 5-15-30-1H Minimum Deposit Recommended : $1000 USD lot 0.01  Grid Profit EA  V 1.00  would probably come about in the event the volatility to your commodity begins to diminish. In the case some sort of examine benefits are generally in the beginning to travel sideways, that ATR profit would probably figure out how to drop off of. This can trigger that trailing terminate to travel in excess since examine benefits began to be way
Ultimate Drawdown Recovery MT4
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
1 (1)
Utilities
The Ultimate Drawdown Recovery & Trade Protection EA for MT4! Your Trades Deserve a Second Chance. Give Them This Soldier. Struggling with floating losses or sudden drawdowns that threaten your account? Stop watching your trades drown in red and let the Ultimate Drawdown Recovery EA (UDR) recover, protect, and empower your trading strategy automatically. What Is UDR? UDR is an ultra-smart, lightning-fast MT4 Expert Advisor designed to recover drawdowns, secure break-even exits, manage trades wi
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
QuantumGuard Pro Safe Trading with Risk Panel
Nan Wang
Utilities
QuantumGuard Pro - Intelligent Quantum Risk Management Trading System Core Features Five independent fund management groups for smart risk diversification Triple protection mechanism: profit target + drawdown protection + global risk control Professional trading panel for one-stop trade execution 24/7 real-time risk monitoring and protection Automatic display of average price lines for each group One-click close single group orders for precise control Order group highlighting for clear status o
AR Canada
Aleksandr Lila
3.33 (3)
Experts
AR Canada is a fully automated trading robot optimized for USDCAD H1. This free version trades only a fixed lot with minimum volumes. No hedging, no martingale, no grid, no arbitrage, etc. The EA applies the trading algorithm based on crossing the moving averages. Take Profit and Stop Loss values are fixed and have a ratio of 1:4. Positions are closed by the EA when Take Profit or Stop Loss level is reached. Parameters MagicNumber = 3 - unique EA magic number.
FREE
Steadfast Forex Bot
Dushyantha Chandima Abeysinghe Abeysinghe Mudiyanselage
Experts
Introducing STEADFAST FOREX BOT, a groundbreaking MQL5 Expert Advisor developed by experienced traders for consistent Forex profits across major/minor pairs. Operating one pair at a time with precise entry and protected stop-loss/take-profit, this bot identifies high-potential opportunities, ideal for funded account challenges with low drawdown and very patient traders who can oversee market conditions over longer periods. Customize risk and leverage a decade of expertise for steadfast, automate
HF PropFirmFastPass
Wong Sze Wai
Experts
Your Key to PASS HFT Prop Firm Challenges   Are you ready to unlock the world of High-Frequency Trading ( HFT ) and take on the challenges set by proprietary trading firms? Look no further than   PropFirmFastPass , the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed to help you pass unlimited HFT prop firm challenges effortlessly .  Unlimited Challenges, One-Time Fee Conquer evaluations from over 13 supported prop firms, including  Quantec Trading Capital , with just a single purchase. Say goodbye to e
Gold PMG EA
Olaoluwa Oluwaseun Bamitale
Experts
GOLD PMG EA - MQL5 Product Description GOLD PMG EA A modern MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor built mainly for Gold trading, with structured pending-order entries, progressive position management, daily protection tools, and a clean on-chart dashboard. Verified Live Results Track the real-time performance of this Expert Advisor on a verified MQL5 signal account. Click Here to View Live Trading Results Recommendation: Symbol: Gold / XAUUSD TimeFrame: M5   Capital: $500 ($300 or less will work but a
QMMatrix PRO
Witold Jacek Herrmann
Experts
Description: Upgrade your MetaTrader 4 into a professional, institutional-grade trading terminal. Welcome to QMMatrix PRO , the ultimate execution panel and trade management system built by Quant Trading . Designed specifically for scalpers, day traders, and Prop-Firm funded traders, this tool eliminates the slow, clunky default MT4 order window and replaces it with lightning-fast execution and automated risk control. Whether you trade manually or want to semi-automate your setups, QMMatrix PRO
ADX Version Lock profit Ea
Supomo
Experts
This Robot Ea with indicators ADX. ONLY 1 COPIES OUT OF 5 LEFT AT $ 99! After that, the price will be raised to $ 199. LIVE SIGNAL and EA STRATEGY ⤵⤵⤵ https://www.mql5.com/en/users/supomo/seller#products    PARAMETER SETTING EA ⤵⤵⤵ https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/744860 SETTING EA ADX VERSION: ++>, Setting_ADX VERSION= "------- ( Setting Strategy ADX ) -------";         >>period_ADX=28; ++>, EA_Indicators=1. ADX VERSION ++>,  Setting Martingale="------- ( MARTINGALE [open 1=disable] ) --
Taiji
Shun Qing Qian
Experts
The EA does not use Dangerous Methods: No mesh Without averaging No martingale No doubling Minimum deposit for trading 100$ Use accounts with a minimum spread The best timeframe to trade is H1,H4 Best trading pairs: XAUUSD,GBPUSD, EURUSD,USDCAD,NZDUSD,AUDUSD  Suggest Move_ Set Sl to: true ， Other settings: default Activity price: 299, final price: 1500 Time options.  EA trades 24/7 by default. User may futher define which days of week and hours of day are tradable (" Nontradable hours, space-sep
GoldenhuntMS
Otmane Achandir
Experts
Introducing HuntproAIpro: The Ultimate Trend Hunting Solution Version 1.1.0 Updated: May 18, 2025 Activations Available: Limited to 50 users only HuntproAIpro   is a revolutionary Expert Advisor that masters the art of trend hunting with precision and intelligence. Using advanced rejection pattern recognition technology, HuntproAIpro identifies powerful trend continuations and reversals in the XAUUSD and EURUSD markets. With over 4 years of proven performance, this EA has consistently capitaliz
MA turn and 6 MA trend EA
Klein Gyula
Experts
I speak in Hungarian. Magyarul beszélek benne. Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MapbQrJ0uPU&t=9s (Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i2id5O1KPrI Második felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp2i7QN-IMc Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h7UbTWiM-Lw Második felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y54q4Rasf2A&t=1s Harmadik felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=13zYjsoe6ZQ Negyedik felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NGiB1AnxxfU ) Nice Day Sign
Stealth MT4
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144741 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144742 STEALTH - Invisible Power, Visible Profit STEALTH is a next-generation Expert Advisor built for traders who want to operate under the radar. Designed with a unique hidden pending order mechanism, this EA eliminates early broker detection and slippage from fake market movements. Instead of placing visible pending orders, STEALTH uses invisible horizontal lines as execution tr
EA Arbitrage Mixed MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2.67 (3)
Experts
Attention!!!   Do not try to test the EA in the Tester - it is simply impossible, because the EA opens positions on different 28 instruments. The tester is able to test only one pair. The EA uses 4 strategies, each strategy uses joint work on several currencies at the same time. The EA  uses 4 stages of control and order tracking for a step-by-step profit capture. Trading is carried out in a pair for several currencies at the same time, trading is also carried out in a group of several strate
HFT Prop Firm Passer Bot High Frequency Trader
Emmanuel Adakole Odah
Experts
Revolutionize Your Trading with the Prop Passer HFT Bot - (Only For Passing Prop Firm Not For Live Trading) The Prop Passer Bot Is Currently Active On This Account MT4 Login: 6700647 Investor Password (read- Fs7b2X only): Server: FXCC1-Demo Unleash the power of lightning-fast, high-frequency trading with the Prop Passer HFT Bot—your gateway to enhanced trading efficiency and precision. Designed exclusively for proprietary trading firms, this state-of-the-art automated trading system is your s
Algo Samurai
Abdul Malikul Hanan
3 (2)
Experts
Live Account Signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2229036 Set File Used : algosamurai_SR_V2 Algo Samurai Expert Advisor Algo Samurai is a complete automated forex trading strategy designed for all skill levels. It's more than just software; it's a fully automatic trading robot that uses self-adaptive market algorithms to analyze price movements and identify trading opportunities. It also features a built-in Smart Profit Lock System to secure your gains while the trade remains open, all wit
Zenith Aquarius Booster MT4
Chak Man Cheung
Experts
Zenith Aquarius Booster A Refined Strategy Engine for BTCUSD Most Expert Advisors on the market fall into one of two traps: they are either over-optimised to historical data and fail in live conditions, or they rely on grid and martingale recovery logic that averages deeper into losing positions. Zenith Aquarius Booster takes a different approach. Instead of offering dozens of loosely tested combinations across many symbols, Aquarius Booster is specifically engineered for BTCUSD — a market known
Algolution BTC
Kin Ching Chan
Experts
All users need to have a unique setting. Please contact us after purchase. Should you have any trouble, please contact use immediately. Introducing the BTC Strategy - a revolutionary trading system that blends together advanced indicators and sophisticated techniques for a comprehensive and high-performance trading experience. There is no Martingale added - just scalp in a controlled manner! Risk management We understand that risk management is crucial to trade successfully. To allow users mana
Gold ECN
Raphael Okonkwo
Experts
The Gold ECN EA is designed with the advanced AI algorithms that analyze market uncertainties. It is developed with machine learning systems that can adapt to news updates and dynamically ride the market as changes remain constant. In sync with predictive AI, a machine learning algorithm is used to pick out extreme higher lows, higher highs, lower highs, and lower lows of the market within a period and check for similar repetitions; it goes further to study the chart in real time by using price
A 1 to 6 MA trend and M5 to W1 MA trend EA
Klein Gyula
Experts
I speak in Hungarian. Magyarul beszélek benne. Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h7UbTWiM-Lw Második felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y54q4Rasf2A&t=1s Harmadik felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=13zYjsoe6ZQ Negyedik felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NGiB1AnxxfU Nice Day Signalos! If the Muving Average closes the candle over the candle. Buy takes. If the Muving Average closes the candle under the candle. Sell takes. MA trend. It can be set for him. Positive MA
Damascus Dagger
Yu Pang Chan
3 (1)
Experts
This Expert Advisor uses scalping as its main strategy based on a statistical model called Bollinger Band. It embedded with two exit market strategies called 1st and 2nd dagger. The 1st dagger exits on the mid line of the band and the 2nd dagger exits by trailing until the maximum profit. It is recommended to use both strategies to lower the risk since it would split the lot into half for each dagger. Recommended: M5/M15, EURAUD/GBPAUD, ECN account Please add the news link ( http://ec.forexprost
Lemon Cat Scalper
Chun Wan Yeung
Experts
Lemon Cat Scalper The most suitable time frame of this EA would be M15 or even lower, I mainly use M15 or M5 for back testing. This EA use previous number of bars to determine the position during opening orders.     More, this EA use a very special strategy for defending, and it can pass 10 years back test for some symbols.   This EA is suitable for trading EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, EUR/CAD, EUR/AUD, AUD/CAD, AUD/NZD, NZD/CAD, or any symbols you like. Defaults setting are not optimized
Algo v3 ea robot
Sharif Khatib Said
1 (1)
Experts
ALGO V3 EA is developed with over a year of intense research and testing. This expert advisor employs multi-timeframe volatility measurements, analyses intentions of market participants and anticipate price movements before they occur with help candlestick patterns, and supply & demand analysis for accurate entries that are highly reactive to market price movements of Gold, breaking out at critical price levels. Gold Mana is proven to be resilient for more than 3 years with stable trading throug
Legion MT4
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/138049 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/138050 "LEGION" – Advanced BBMA Trading Expert Advisor "LEGION" is a professional Expert Advisor based on the BBMA Strategy (Bollinger Bands + Moving Averages), enhanced with multi-timeframe filters and adaptive money management. It is designed for traders who want precise entries, controlled layering, and maximum risk protection. Key Features Complete BBMA Strategy Combines Mome
Expert Grid rsi Pro
Mykhailo Zakervashevych
Experts
General Description Grid RSI Pro v3.1 is an advanced trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that uses a grid strategy with RSI indicator filtering. The EA automatically opens orders at specified levels, creating a grid of orders to capture market fluctuations. Version 3.1 includes enhanced risk management features and improved signal filtering systems. Key Features 1. Trading Strategies RSI Strategy : Position opening when RSI reaches overbought (80) or oversold (20) levels Fixed Points : Posit
DipDiver
Raita Miyaji
Experts
Product Features This EA is designed to target dip buying and rebound selling for the USD/JPY pair. It may hold multiple positions, but each position is independent, and it does not use martingale or averaging down. Since it performs hedging, please use a broker that allows hedging. Forward Test https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/2233904 Important Items Time Frame: M5 Minimum Initial Margin: $100~ Currency Pair: USDJPY Default parameters are optimized for USDJPY M5 VPS is recommended Parame
Launch Rocket
AppTechGo
Utilities
Chemical rockets   are the most common type of high power rocket, typically creating a high speed exhaust by the   combustion   of   fuel   with an   oxidizer . The stored propellant can be a simple pressurized gas or a single   liquid fuel   that disassociates in the presence of a catalyst ( monopropellant ), two liquids that spontaneously react on contact ( hypergolic propellants ), two liquids that must be ignited to react (like kerosene (RP1) and liquid oxygen, used in most   liquid-propella
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (11)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (5)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.48 (25)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Experts
Advisor AW Double Grids MT4 - is an aggressive, fully automated grid advisor, with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy consists of simultaneous two-way work, multiplying the volume of one direction. Built-in automatic lot calculation, various variations of increasing the volume of positions, and other functions are implemented. Instructions ->  HERE  /  Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How the advisor trades: AW Double Grids conducts two-way trading with
Bypass Generator MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
1 (1)
Experts
Bypass Generator is a deterministic scalping system for XAUUSD based on institutional-grade algorithms. Live Signal: CLICK HERE This is not a typical EA that thoughtlessly opens trade after trade, destroying your margin and putting your deposit at unnecessary risk. Every entry passes through 16 independent validation layers before opening a single position. There are no grids, and every trade has a virtual Take Profit and Stop Loss. The backtest curve was not optimized for unrealistic performan
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Scalp On Scalp Off MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Experts
FastBull Market Sentiment is a data feed that aggregates thousands of positions totaling over 500 million USD account value. Scalp On Scalp Off is able to instantly retrieve this data via direct API integration and leverage it when making trades. The sentiment is displayed directly on your chart in a customizable, user-friendly panel. Live Signal: CLICK HERE Single shot trades managed without the use of grid or martingale. Adaptive, dynamic trailing stop and take profit. Setup is incredibly eas
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No grid and no martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (startin
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.05 (56)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
More from author
Zero Hour Runner EA MT5
Cosmas Akamadu Nwachukwu
Experts
SHORT   PRECISE  &  NOISELESS The Zero Hour Runner EA is the fully automated companion to the   Zero Hour Runner indicator   — one of the most precise weekly signal tools on the MQL5 Market. If you have been trading the Zero Hour Runner signal manually, this EA does it for you, executing at exactly the right moment every single week without hesitation or delay. The strategy behind Zero Hour Runner is built around a specific recurring market behavior that plays out at the start of every trading
FREE
PrecisionCore Arrows
Cosmas Akamadu Nwachukwu
Indicators
This indicator gives fewer signals but precise that gives less number of signal with more precise signals. By plotting Entry and Exit points  Enter Buy when the Blue Arrow appears  Exit Buy when the Red X sign appears Enter Sell when the Red Arrow Appears    Exit Sell when the Blue X Sign Appears Signal is Non-Repaint  Tested currency Pairs  EUR/USD 1M M5 M15 GBP/USD M5 M15 M30 GBP/JPY M5 M15 M30 Important!  Do not set bars back beyond 1500, anything beyond that becomes more hardware inte
FREE
Zero Hour Runner MT5
Cosmas Akamadu Nwachukwu
Indicators
Also Available in MetaTrader4    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/174746 Introducing: ZERO HOUR RUNNER NON-REPAINT indicator  SHORT     PRECISE  &  NOISELESS A system engineered around one principle Clarity + Timing + Discipline = Consistency What Makes ZERO HOUR RUNNER Different? No Repainting. No Tricks. Signals   do NOT repaint, redraw, or recalculate What you see is exactly what you get—even after refresh Instant Decision Signals Signals appear   at the OPEN of a candle No waiting
FREE
Zero hour runner
Cosmas Akamadu Nwachukwu
Indicators
Introducing: ZERO HOUR RUNNER NON-REPAINT indicator    SHORT     PRECISE  &  NOISELESS A system engineered around one principle: Clarity + Timing + Discipline = Consistency  What Makes ZERO HOUR RUNNER Different? No Repainting. No Tricks. Signals do NOT repaint, redraw, or recalculate What you see is exactly what you get—even after refresh Instant Decision Signals Signals appear at the OPEN of a candle No waiting. No delay. No missed entries Entry & Exit — One Glance Clear BUY / SELL ar
FREE
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review