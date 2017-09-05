AR Canada

3.33

AR Canada is a fully automated trading robot optimized for USDCAD H1. This free version trades only a fixed lot with minimum volumes.

No hedging, no martingale, no grid, no arbitrage, etc.

The EA applies the trading algorithm based on crossing the moving averages. Take Profit and Stop Loss values are fixed and have a ratio of 1:4. Positions are closed by the EA when Take Profit or Stop Loss level is reached.


Parameters

  • MagicNumber = 3 - unique EA magic number.
Reviews 5
hussain hameed
48
hussain hameed 2021.06.01 05:39 
 

It is great and useful product

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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
4.33 (12)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
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AR Canada Lite is a fully automated Expert Advisor optimized for trading USDCAD H1. The Expert Advisor DOES NOT use hedging, martingale, grid strategies, arbitrage, etc. It uses a trading algorithm based on the intersection of two moving averages for analyzing the market conditions. The Take Profit and Stop Loss values are fixed and have a ratio of 1 to 4. The EA closes positions when Take Profit or Stop Loss are reached. Parameters Lots - lot size; MagicNumber = 3 - unique magic number of the
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Multi MA is a multicurrency Expert Advisor based on moving averages crossing. The EA does not use hedging, martingale, grid strategies, arbitrage, etc. It uses a trading algorithm based on moving averages crossing to analyze the market conditions. Three moving averages with different periods are used to receive a signal. The period (MA_Period) of one of the moving averages can be changed but cannot be less than 11 or exceed 50. Decreasing the period leads to more aggressive market entry, while i
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hussain hameed
48
hussain hameed 2021.06.01 05:39 
 

It is great and useful product

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.15 13:05 
 

Not to bad.

Mohammad Oladi
3220
Mohammad Oladi 2018.12.01 15:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Matthew Todorovski
13134
Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.25 05:13 
 

1 Star (20%) = Bad

2 Stars (40%) = Undecided (still testing)

3 Stars (60%) = Okay

4 Stars (80%) = Good

5 Stars (100%) = Excellente!

Andrey Litvichenko
7689
Andrey Litvichenko 2017.10.23 18:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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