AR Canada
- Experts
-
Aleksandr LilaHello.
I am a developer of trading robots and I love what I do. I am in Russia, always answer your questions within 24 hours.
- Version: 1.0
AR Canada is a fully automated trading robot optimized for USDCAD H1. This free version trades only a fixed lot with minimum volumes.
No hedging, no martingale, no grid, no arbitrage, etc.
The EA applies the trading algorithm based on crossing the moving averages. Take Profit and Stop Loss values are fixed and have a ratio of 1:4. Positions are closed by the EA when Take Profit or Stop Loss level is reached.
Parameters
- MagicNumber = 3 - unique EA magic number.
It is great and useful product