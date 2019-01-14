GridFury

The EA utilizes 3 levels grid to capture any direction be it bullish up or bearish down, either way, the EA will end in profit. The EA is called fury as it cuts a very tight loss and immediately compensates the loss into new lot size calculation on the remaining positions. If the initial lot size of level 1 is 0.2 and the EA cuts it at loss at 10 pips, the next lot size will be 0.24 lot (depending on multiplier setting). There will be 3 Buy Stop orders above mid-level, and 3 Sell Stop orders below mid-level. If Buy Stop Level 2 is filled, the 3 Sell Stop Orders below will be re-positioned higher at 2 levels behind the highest Buy Order that has been filled. As consequence, the Sell Grid and Buy Grid will tighten, maximizing the probability the EA hitting its profit target.

The EA is configurable to operate using 3 trigger mechanism:

1. Trendline Above: a trend line is drawn above to be placed at critical levels such as Resistance, pivots, or swing highs.

2. Trendline Below: a trend line is drawn below to be placed at critical levels such as Support, pivots, or swing lows.

3. Auto: for immediate trading, that continually runs until the user manually exits the EA.

The only weakness for The EA is when the market in a tight range for a very long period.

Please do consult me for optimal settings. The default is set for minimum profit, and very low risk.


SETTING EXPLANATION

comment = "GridX"; // leave this as default

trigger_mode = AUTO; // 1. Trendline Above 2. Trendline Below 3. Auto

auto_mode = AUTO_ATR; // only applicable if trigger mode is set to AUTO

 

atr_string = "=========ATR SET========";

atr_period = 14; // ATR filter period setting

atr_bars = 10; // number of consecutive bars that ATR are decreasing

 

step_pips = 20; // step between each level

slippage_pips = 1; // leave as default

magicNumber1 = 11111; // to ID level1

magicNumber2 = 22222; // to ID level2

magicNumber3 = 33333; // to ID level3

 

start_lot1 = 0.04; // initial lot for level 1

start_lot2 = 0.02; // initial lot for level 2

start_lot3 = 0.01; // initial lot for level 3

 

recoveryMultiplier = 1; // lot size increase after a loss

max_dd_percent = 100; // cut loss level on drawdown threshold if reached

max_attempt = 10; // cut loss on 10th attempt after tight SL hit

resumeBalance = 0; // incase MT4 shuts down, set this to recover previous loss

 

time_str = "========TIME SET=======";

timeFilter = true;  // set to true to activate time filter

beginTime = "07:00"; // begin time to monitor trigger

endTime = "20:00"; // end time to monitor trigger

true; // set to false for continue for continuous cycle after profit

 

day_str = "=========DAY TO TRADE========";

monday_allow = false;

tuesday_allow = false;

wednesday_allow = false;

thursday_allow = true;

friday_allow = false;

 

early_str = "========EARLY EXIT SET=======";

early_exit = true; // if set to true, EA will try to exit at BEP after in this example 5x tight SL

early_attempt = 5;

 

text_y_adjust = 50; // the distance of trendline drawn

text_size = 10;

text_x_shift = 5;

clr_buy = clrAquamarine;

clr_sell = clrBeige;

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GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
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Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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Olivier Nomblot
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NEURON CORTEX  Institutional grade neural  NEW V4  Continuous learning that retains experience across regimes, multi-scale market reading, and confidence-aware sizing that expands only when the model is aligned. Fully Market-validated with a silent tester path and automatic gold awareness The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the15m backtest NDX . better in real (neurals are very hard to backtest )  EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most ne
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
Onyx MT4
Aliaksandr Chupryna
Experts
"Onyx MT4" is a specialized MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) when daily levels are broken. The strategy is based on automatically determining the previous day's high and low, for which Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders are placed. Each trade is accompanied by a stop loss, take profit, and a customizable trailing stop, which dynamically adjusts the protective level following the price. The Expert Advisor consists of three blocks with different stop loss, take pr
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Gold Breakout Promotion Ends Soon! The limited-time   Gold Breakout EA   offer ends   August 31, 2026 .   Sale price:   $499.99 Regular price: $799.99   Buy 1, Get 1 Free Choose compatible versions for   MT4 and MT5 . Only a few days remain—offer ends August 31! Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging accounts. The EA monitors gold price action for potential breakout opportunities and automatically manages e
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