Damascus Dagger

3

This Expert Advisor uses scalping as its main strategy based on a statistical model called Bollinger Band. It embedded with two exit market strategies called 1st and 2nd dagger. The 1st dagger exits on the mid line of the band and the 2nd dagger exits by trailing until the maximum profit. It is recommended to use both strategies to lower the risk since it would split the lot into half for each dagger.

Recommended: M5/M15, EURAUD/GBPAUD, ECN account

Please add the news link (http://ec.forexprostools.com) on Expert Advisor tab.

Please be aware that this is a broker-sensitive EA.


Parameters

  • Magic Number - order identity
  • Lot Size - fixed lot, use 0 for auto lot
  • Auto Lot Size % - risk as a percentage of account balance
  • TP - take profit value in pips
  • SL - stop loss value in pips
  • Min Profit - only take profit after some dollar amount (for 1st dagger)
  • TSL Start - trailing stop loss in pips (for 2nd dagger)
  • TSL Distance - trailing distance in pips (for 2nd dagger)
  • Dagger Mode - choose to use 1st or 2nd or both strategies
    • Dual Wielding - both strategies
    • Only 1st Dagger - TP if hitting the mid line
    • Only 2nd Dagger - TP through trailing
  • Auto SL - in-built stop loss strategy (for 1st dagger)
  • Auto TP - in-built take profit strategy (for both daggers)
  • Auto TSL - in-built trailing stop loss strategy (for 2nd dagger)
  • Max Spread - maximum acceptable spread in pips on trade
  • Max Slippage - maximum acceptable slippage in pips on trade
  • Pause for x mins if SL - pause if recent (in mins) loss trades found
  • Start Time - time to start trading, please ignore the date
  • End Time - time to stop trading, please ignore the date
  • Close Time - time to close all trades, please ignore the date
  • Close All on Close Time - allow close all if time is met
  • Trade Xxxday - allow trading for those days
  • GMT Offset - the GMT offset for news filter only
  • News Source - choice of the news source
  • Low/Mid/High/Non-Farm Importance - switch for filter those news or not
  • Low/Mid/High/Non-Farm (Pause x mins before/after) - control for pausing time during news
  • Draw News Lines - switch if drawing vertical news lines on chart
  • Show Panel - show the basic information on the current status
  • Show Debug Info - show information for developer/debug
  • Enable Logging - show logs for debug
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Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Spectr
Fanur Galamov
4.9 (20)
Experts
EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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VPS Benchmark MT5
Yu Pang Chan
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The Definitive Performance Testing Solution for MetaTrader Environments What This Tool Does This specialized benchmark utility measures the performance of your MetaTrader environment, providing insights that impact your trading execution. Unlike generic system benchmarks, this tool evaluates performance specifically within the MetaTrader runtime environment. For Professional Traders & Developers: Performance Metrics : Measurements of calculation throughput and memory efficiency Trading-Specific
VPS Benchmark MT4
Yu Pang Chan
Utilities
The Definitive Performance Testing Solution for MetaTrader Environments What This Tool Does This specialized benchmark utility measures the performance of your MetaTrader environment, providing insights that impact your trading execution. Unlike generic system benchmarks, this tool evaluates performance specifically within the MetaTrader runtime environment. For Professional Traders & Developers: Performance Metrics : Measurements of calculation throughput and memory efficiency Trading-Specific
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Edward Febbraio
486
Edward Febbraio 2018.06.25 08:42 
 

15/04/2018: So far so good! Running on my live account with ICMarkets for about 10 days now. In this time I've seen about 5% account growth with negligible drawdowns (under 3%). Still very early days, but so far a full 5 starts from me. Oh and Yu Pang Chan is a brilliant author, answering all questions very quickly, also giving advice in a very clear and friendly manner. Wish more were like him here on MQL5. Anyhow, Ill leave weekly updates as to the progress of the EA, but as of now I'm very happy with it!

25/06/2018: Unfortunately the EA is not doing as great as expected. On the whole it sits mostly at breakeven at best. I am still running it though as it may just be a bad time for it at the moment. The author is still awesome, therefore 3 stars :D

Andy_Ho
47
Andy_Ho 2018.05.22 17:47 
 

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Hiu Fung Gilbert Lo
306
Hiu Fung Gilbert Lo 2018.04.22 13:38 
 

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