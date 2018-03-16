Damascus Dagger

This Expert Advisor uses scalping as its main strategy based on a statistical model called Bollinger Band. It embedded with two exit market strategies called 1st and 2nd dagger. The 1st dagger exits on the mid line of the band and the 2nd dagger exits by trailing until the maximum profit. It is recommended to use both strategies to lower the risk since it would split the lot into half for each dagger.

Recommended: M5/M15, EURAUD/GBPAUD, ECN account

Please add the news link (http://ec.forexprostools.com) on Expert Advisor tab.

Please be aware that this is a broker-sensitive EA.





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