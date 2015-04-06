Realfuwi

This EA is recommended to traders who already had trading experience with expert advisers.

EA is using martingale strategy and it is regulated by Martin_1 and Martin_2 multiplier settings.


Automated trading: Your EA automates the trading process, taking the emotional and psychological factors out of the equation.

Backtested: Your EA has been backtested over a period of time to ensure its reliability and stability.

Easy to use: Your EA is user-friendly and easy to set up, even for beginners.

High-performance: Your EA is designed to deliver high performance and consistent profits.

Customizable: Your EA allows for customization to fit individual trading styles and preferences.

Risk management: Your EA includes built-in risk management features to protect your account.

Detailed documentation: Your EA comes with detailed documentation to help users set it up and use it effectively.

Real-time monitoring: Your EA allows for real-time monitoring and control of open trades.

Proven track record: Your EA has a proven track record of success, with verified results.

24/7 Support: You provide 24/7 customer support to assist users with any issues or questions they may have.

The advantage of this EA is that it has a wide range of settings and can be adjusted by you for your own trading strategy.

Input parameters
The adviser works both on four- and five-digit quotes. In the input parameters we indicate the values ​​in points, as for 5 characters, it automatically calculates everything by 4 characters.
StartLots - initial lot;
StopLoss - stop loss in points from the first order;
TakeProfit is a take-profit in points;
GridStep_1 - the step between additional orders in points;
GridStep_2 - the step between additional orders in points, is valid when the parameter Shange grid step order number is reached;
Change grid step order number - order in order, after which the grid step will be changed from GridStep_1 to GridStep_2;
Martin_1 - lot multiplier for the second and subsequent orders;
Martin_2 - the multiplier of the lot after reaching the parameter Change martin order number ;
Change martin order number - order in order, upon reaching which the multiplier will be changed from Martin_1 to Martin_2;
LockOrderNo - order in the order from which the opening of the lock orders will begin;
Klock - lock ratio from the available series (in fractions of a unit);
TrailStart - profit in points at which the trailing stop is activated;
TrailDistance - at what distance from the price a trailing stop appears;
TrailStartLock - profit in points at which the trailing stop of the locking order is activated;
TrailDistance - profit in points at which the trailing stop of the locking order is activated;
Overlap - the choice of the method of overlapping orders: LAST_ORDER - the first order will be closed due to the profit of the last order, LOCK_ORDER - thefirst order will be closed due to the profit of the locking order;
OverlapPercent - the percentage of profit for overlapping orders;
OverlapOrderNo - order in order, from which the overlapping of orders will start;
Orders - the maximum number of orders that the Expert Advisor can open;
MaxLot - the maximum lot that an advisor can open;
Long - choose the direction of opening the first order buy (on / off);
Short - select the direction of opening the first order sell (on / off);
Magic - the number by which the adviser distinguishes his positions from other open positions;
NewCycle - when the Expert Advisor mode is on, the Expert Advisor works without stopping; when the mode is off, after the completion of a series of transactions, the Expert Advisor will not open any new orders (on / off);
Imp1DRAW, Imp2DRAW, Imp3DRAW - drawing on the news chart (on / off);
Pause before a high importance news - suspension of the adviser's work in minutes before important news;
Pause after a high importance news - the suspension of the Expert Advisor in minutes after important news;
Pause before a medium importance news - suspension of the adviser's work in minutes before news of medium importance;
Pause after a medium importance news - suspension of the Expert Advisor in minutes after the news of medium importance;
Pause before a low importance news - the suspension of the adviser in minutes before the news of least importance;
Pause after a low importance news - the suspension of the adviser's work in minutes after the news of least importance;

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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
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Realfuwi111
Hamza Abdulkadir Adam
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Version 1.90 | Release Date: 2025.03.03 Important Notice: To fully understand how this Expert Advisor (EA) operates, please read the blog for detailed insights and best practices. Recommended Settings Risk Percentage: 5.0% Order Distance (Points): 200 Recommended Trading Pairs Currencies: GBP/USD EUR/USD USD/JPY Indices (Settings Available Upon Purchase): US30 NAS100 DE30 US500 About The REALFUWI EA REALFUWI is a scalping breakout strategy that utilizes pending stop orders to capitalize on marke
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