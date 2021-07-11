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Ziwox Fundamental Trader

Ziwox Fundamental trader is a trading assistant that helps financial markets traders reach smart decisions informed by the EA information data.

This EA uses real-time online sources + AI tools to catch necessary information like the fundamental bias of currencies, Sentiment of retail traders ratio on a pair, Bank and institute forecast, COT report data, and other economic macro data in a complex EA panel.

Briefly, It's an integrated forex data source and information, that helps Manual traders to make better decisions.

Alongside this assistant, It's a FULL AUTO trading system too, that use fundamental, technical and sentimental data to trade automatically on pairs.

[ User guide & installation | EA components | Set file| Join EA channel (Link in bio) | Live signal | All product ]









Components and tools:

Read this link before continuing: All the necessary information you need for a trade is collected here as a set of forex data stream components that are integrated into a data panel. Each component individually acts as a trading aid indicator or explanatory market report to help traders in decisions making. These components provide an outlook but the synergy of all components makes an integrated decision-aid system output that helps traders to improve trading results with buy, sell, or wait decisions. Institutions, hedge funds, and banks hold large amounts of market liquidity and they can drive the market and establish trends. They are the most common holders of the market liquidity and know the retail traders' positions and liquidity map. Using all these components and staying in the direction of the smart money traders, is the key to success and this EA would be your assistance to trade according to the market direction. Traders can decide to make an opportunity that comes through each EA module, such as technical trend, fundamental Bias, next calendar event, retail traders sentiment, and Large Speculators traders’ behavior as COT reports.





Components Outputs:



All Currency Fundamental Bias base on the economic index, CPI, PPI, GDP, and central bank's interest rate

10 Major pairs Forecast that comes from experts traders pols (Banks, institute, Funds)

Real-Time world trader sentiment (Retail Traders Sentiment) (How many traders are long or short in a pair)

COT report (Commitment of trader of CFTC)

Global country Bond Yield data

Economic calendar and news event

Market Sentiment (Risk Sentiment), Risk-On or Risk-Off that helps to find the daily trader's sentiment

Session time panel with a market Volatility indicator

Your Profit/Loss monitoring panel (Trade summery)

Trend Indicator





For Manual Traders:



For those who trade manually, hedge funders, and institute or bank traders.

Trade with your technical stratgy and our fundamental trader and data to make your trade decisions more accurate.

You can use EA as a manual trading assistant, and use fundamental information, COT data, market sentiment, retail traders ratio, and your own technical strategy or you can use our auto trade strategy





Auto Trade Strategy:

In Auto mode, EA trade with Fundamental Bias as the main market trend to Scalp on short-term trend with technical data (MA trend, our Flow Trend ind and stochastic)

Other Features:



Full function Manual trading tools

Suggestion to trade or stop trading on special pairs

Money management, Automatically Position Lot

News filter, Stop taking position in High Impact events

Trail, Automatically Break-Even

AutoClose function with variable profit

Pivot points, Support resistance

Loss Recovery function





Recommendations:



Use ECN account, leverage 1:500

Min Balance, $500 per pair

Timeframe H1

Recommended symbol for Auto-Trade: All forex pairs, except CHF pairs



If your broker uses a prefix or suffix (e.g. EURUSD.p) you should set it in EA inputs

Please allow web requests to the following URLs for news filters and fundamental data. Attention to HTTP and HTTPS links

You can't backtest this EA, Because this EA uses online economic calendar as a news filter to stop trading in High impact news. Also EA uses online fundamental data to analyze the movement, and this online data doesn't work in backtesting.



