Fundamental Trader
- Experts
-
Sara SabaghiA professional developer
We produce innovative software, tools, and solutions for financial markets to rally traders around and improve their trades and investment performance.
- Version: 3.4
- Updated: 1 January 2026
- Activations: 5
⚡Contact us after purchase (no rent) to access our VIP group. (Set files, tips, trade idea, community)
Ziwox Fundamental Trader
Ziwox Fundamental trader is a trading assistant that helps financial markets traders reach smart decisions informed by the EA information data.
This EA uses real-time online sources + AI tools to catch necessary information like the fundamental bias of currencies, Sentiment of retail traders ratio on a pair, Bank and institute forecast, COT report data, and other economic macro data in a complex EA panel.
Briefly, It's an integrated forex data source and information, that helps Manual traders to make better decisions.
Alongside this assistant, It's a FULL AUTO trading system too, that use fundamental, technical and sentimental data to trade automatically on pairs.
[ User guide & installation | EA components | Set file| Join EA channel (Link in bio) | Live signal | All product ]
Components and tools:
Read this link before continuing:
All the necessary information you need for a trade is collected here as a set of forex data stream components that are integrated into a data panel.
Each component individually acts as a trading aid indicator or explanatory market report to help traders in decisions making.
These components provide an outlook but the synergy of all components makes an integrated decision-aid system output that helps traders to improve trading results with buy, sell, or wait decisions. Institutions, hedge funds, and banks hold large amounts of market liquidity and they can drive the market and establish trends. They are the most common holders of the market liquidity and know the retail traders' positions and liquidity map.
Using all these components and staying in the direction of the smart money traders, is the key to success and this EA would be your assistance to trade according to the market direction. Traders can decide to make an opportunity that comes through each EA module, such as technical trend, fundamental Bias, next calendar event, retail traders sentiment, and Large Speculators traders’ behavior as COT reports.
Components Outputs:
- All Currency Fundamental Bias base on the economic index, CPI, PPI, GDP, and central bank's interest rate
- 10 Major pairs Forecast that comes from experts traders pols (Banks, institute, Funds)
- Real-Time world trader sentiment (Retail Traders Sentiment) (How many traders are long or short in a pair)
- COT report (Commitment of trader of CFTC)
- Global country Bond Yield data
- Economic calendar and news event
- Market Sentiment (Risk Sentiment), Risk-On or Risk-Off that helps to find the daily trader's sentiment
- Session time panel with a market Volatility indicator
- Your Profit/Loss monitoring panel (Trade summery)
- Trend Indicator
For Manual Traders:
For those who trade manually, hedge funders, and institute or bank traders.
Trade with your technical stratgy and our fundamental trader and data to make your trade decisions more accurate.
You can use EA as a manual trading assistant, and use fundamental information, COT data, market sentiment, retail traders ratio, and your own technical strategy or you can use our auto trade strategy
Auto Trade Strategy:
In Auto mode, EA trade with Fundamental Bias as the main market trend to Scalp on short-term trend with technical data (MA trend, our Flow Trend ind and stochastic)
Other Features:
- Full function Manual trading tools
- Suggestion to trade or stop trading on special pairs
- Money management, Automatically Position Lot
- News filter, Stop taking position in High Impact events
- Trail, Automatically Break-Even
- AutoClose function with variable profit
- Pivot points, Support resistance
- Loss Recovery function
Recommendations:
- Use ECN account, leverage 1:500
- Min Balance, $500 per pair
- Timeframe H1
- Recommended symbol for Auto-Trade: All forex pairs, except CHF pairs
- If your broker uses a prefix or suffix (e.g. EURUSD.p) you should set it in EA inputs
- Please allow web requests to the following URLs for news filters and fundamental data. Attention to HTTP and HTTPS links
You can't backtest this EA, Because this EA uses online economic calendar as a news filter to stop trading in High impact news.
Also EA uses online fundamental data to analyze the movement, and this online data doesn't work in backtesting.
je me permets de mettre 5 étoiles. il suffit de regarder l'évolution du signal de l'auteur sur les 6 mois pour se rendre compte que ce robot est un must have. si l'on fait vraiment de bonnes analyses pour choisir les meilleurs paires à trader je crois que l'on peut s'en sortir très bien avec ce robot et ceci sur du long termes. on peut viser entre 5 et 10% par mois sans un grand DD. je l'ai mis sur un compte cent pour l'essayer avec un capital de 10.000 cent depuis avril. actuellement le compte est à 15.000... j'avoue que je n'ai pas respecté les mêmes conditions que celles du signal mais si l'on respecte un bon Money Management on peut dormir tranquille. BRAVO . je ferai des mises à jours car j'envisage mettre à présent un gros compte la dessus.
MISE A JOUR: AVIS HONNETE 20-02-2026
EXCELLENT ROBOT...JE L'AVOUE.WAWOOOUU QUEL TRAVAIL ABATTU PAR L'AUTEUR!!!!!! MAIS IL EST PRIMORDIAL DE TRADER TOUTES LES PAIRES DE DEVISE COMME EXACTEMENT AVEC LE SIGNAL DE L'AUTEUR ET PROFITER DE LA CORRELATION QUI EXISTE ENTRE ELLES. RESPECTER LES CONSIGNES AUSSI DE L'AUTEUR ET TOUT IRA BIEN. POUR L'INSTANT LE ROBOT MARCHE BIEN. CERTE IL FONCTIONE AVEC UN LEGER MARTINGALE MAIS ENCORE UNE FOIS JE LE REPETE LE ROBOT S'EN SORT TRES BIEN. J'ATTENDS IMPATIEMMENT LA VERSION MT5 POUR MIGRER. MERCI POUR TOUT SARA SABAGHI. BRRRAAAAVVVVOOO.JE GARDE TOUJOURS LES 5 ETOILES
MISE A JOUR 28/04/2026
La guerre de trump a montré les limites du robot...j'ai failli perdre mon compte au commencement de la guerre. l'ea s'est piégé dans une serie de martingale qui a failli brulé tout le compte. j'ai dû arreté manuellement en fermant toutes les positions...le signal du proprio aussi en a fais les frais.