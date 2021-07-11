Fundamental Trader

4.82

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Ziwox Fundamental Trader

Ziwox Fundamental trader is a trading assistant that helps financial markets traders reach smart decisions informed by the EA information data.

This EA uses real-time online sources + AI tools to catch necessary information like the fundamental bias of currencies, Sentiment of retail traders ratio on a pair, Bank and institute forecast, COT report data, and other economic macro data in a complex EA panel.
Briefly, It's an integrated forex data source and information, that helps Manual traders to make better decisions.

Alongside this assistant, It's a FULL AUTO trading system too, that use fundamental, technical and sentimental data to trade automatically on pairs.

[ User guide & installationEA components | Set fileJoin EA channel (Link in bio) | Live signal | All product ]



Components and tools:

Read this link before continuing:

All the necessary information you need for a trade is collected here as a set of forex data stream components that are integrated into a data panel.

Each component individually acts as a trading aid indicator or explanatory market report to help traders in decisions making.

These components provide an outlook but the synergy of all components makes an integrated decision-aid system output that helps traders to improve trading results with buy, sell, or wait decisions. Institutions, hedge funds, and banks hold large amounts of market liquidity and they can drive the market and establish trends. They are the most common holders of the market liquidity and know the retail traders' positions and liquidity map.

Using all these components and staying in the direction of the smart money traders, is the key to success and this EA would be your assistance to trade according to the market direction. Traders can decide to make an opportunity that comes through each EA module, such as technical trend, fundamental Bias, next calendar event, retail traders sentiment, and Large Speculators traders’ behavior as COT reports.


Components Outputs:

  • All Currency Fundamental Bias base on the economic index, CPI, PPI, GDP, and central bank's interest rate
  • 10 Major pairs Forecast that comes from experts traders pols (Banks, institute, Funds)
  • Real-Time world trader sentiment (Retail Traders Sentiment) (How many traders are long or short in a pair)
  • COT report (Commitment of trader of CFTC)
  • Global country Bond Yield data
  • Economic calendar and news event
  • Market Sentiment (Risk Sentiment), Risk-On or Risk-Off that helps to find the daily trader's sentiment
  • Session time panel with a market Volatility indicator
  • Your Profit/Loss monitoring panel (Trade summery)
  • Trend Indicator


For Manual Traders:

For those who trade manually, hedge funders, and institute or bank traders.

Trade with your technical stratgy and our fundamental trader and data to make your trade decisions more accurate.

You can use EA as a manual trading assistant, and use fundamental information, COT data, market sentiment, retail traders ratio, and your own technical strategy or you can use our auto trade strategy


Auto Trade Strategy:

In Auto mode, EA trade with Fundamental Bias as the main market trend to Scalp on short-term trend with technical data (MA trend, our Flow Trend ind and stochastic)


    Other Features:

    • Full function Manual trading tools
    • Suggestion to trade or stop trading on special pairs
    • Money management, Automatically Position Lot
    • News filter, Stop taking position in High Impact events
    • Trail, Automatically Break-Even
    • AutoClose function with variable profit
    • Pivot points, Support resistance
    • Loss Recovery function


    Recommendations:

    • Use ECN account, leverage 1:500 
    • Min Balance, $500 per pair
    • Timeframe H1
    • Recommended symbol for Auto-Trade: All forex pairs, except CHF pairs
    • If your broker uses a prefix or suffix (e.g. EURUSD.p) you should set it in EA inputs
    • Please allow web requests to the following URLs for news filters and fundamental data. Attention to HTTP and HTTPS links

    You can't backtest this EA, Because this EA uses online economic calendar as a news filter to stop trading in High impact news.

    Also EA uses online fundamental data to analyze the movement, and this online data doesn't work in backtesting.


    Reviews 20
    Akondo Ayewa
    806
    Akondo Ayewa 2025.07.22 11:03 
     

    je me permets de mettre 5 étoiles. il suffit de regarder l'évolution du signal de l'auteur sur les 6 mois pour se rendre compte que ce robot est un must have. si l'on fait vraiment de bonnes analyses pour choisir les meilleurs paires à trader je crois que l'on peut s'en sortir très bien avec ce robot et ceci sur du long termes. on peut viser entre 5 et 10% par mois sans un grand DD. je l'ai mis sur un compte cent pour l'essayer avec un capital de 10.000 cent depuis avril. actuellement le compte est à 15.000... j'avoue que je n'ai pas respecté les mêmes conditions que celles du signal mais si l'on respecte un bon Money Management on peut dormir tranquille. BRAVO . je ferai des mises à jours car j'envisage mettre à présent un gros compte la dessus.

    MISE A JOUR: AVIS HONNETE 20-02-2026

    EXCELLENT ROBOT...JE L'AVOUE.WAWOOOUU QUEL TRAVAIL ABATTU PAR L'AUTEUR!!!!!! MAIS IL EST PRIMORDIAL DE TRADER TOUTES LES PAIRES DE DEVISE COMME EXACTEMENT AVEC LE SIGNAL DE L'AUTEUR ET PROFITER DE LA CORRELATION QUI EXISTE ENTRE ELLES. RESPECTER LES CONSIGNES AUSSI DE L'AUTEUR ET TOUT IRA BIEN. POUR L'INSTANT LE ROBOT MARCHE BIEN. CERTE IL FONCTIONE AVEC UN LEGER MARTINGALE MAIS ENCORE UNE FOIS JE LE REPETE LE ROBOT S'EN SORT TRES BIEN. J'ATTENDS IMPATIEMMENT LA VERSION MT5 POUR MIGRER. MERCI POUR TOUT SARA SABAGHI. BRRRAAAAVVVVOOO.JE GARDE TOUJOURS LES 5 ETOILES

    MISE A JOUR 28/04/2026

    La guerre de trump a montré les limites du robot...j'ai failli perdre mon compte au commencement de la guerre. l'ea s'est piégé dans une serie de martingale qui a failli brulé tout le compte. j'ai dû arreté manuellement en fermant toutes les positions...le signal du proprio aussi en a fais les frais.

    forexmania
    1825
    forexmania 2024.06.27 01:16 
     

    This great EA combines fundamental- with technical trading and produces stable profit with low DD. The support has a five star quality. Thank's for this great work. Yves Atteslander

    Alex Adjei
    62
    Alex Adjei 2023.11.25 09:37 
     

    It is awesome. I like the ideas and insights it communicates. Ali, keep up the excellent work. Kudos. Above all, they have a very reliable support base. I like their customer support, very prompt and attentive.

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    Akondo Ayewa
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    Akondo Ayewa 2025.07.22 11:03 
     

    je me permets de mettre 5 étoiles. il suffit de regarder l'évolution du signal de l'auteur sur les 6 mois pour se rendre compte que ce robot est un must have. si l'on fait vraiment de bonnes analyses pour choisir les meilleurs paires à trader je crois que l'on peut s'en sortir très bien avec ce robot et ceci sur du long termes. on peut viser entre 5 et 10% par mois sans un grand DD. je l'ai mis sur un compte cent pour l'essayer avec un capital de 10.000 cent depuis avril. actuellement le compte est à 15.000... j'avoue que je n'ai pas respecté les mêmes conditions que celles du signal mais si l'on respecte un bon Money Management on peut dormir tranquille. BRAVO . je ferai des mises à jours car j'envisage mettre à présent un gros compte la dessus.

    MISE A JOUR: AVIS HONNETE 20-02-2026

    EXCELLENT ROBOT...JE L'AVOUE.WAWOOOUU QUEL TRAVAIL ABATTU PAR L'AUTEUR!!!!!! MAIS IL EST PRIMORDIAL DE TRADER TOUTES LES PAIRES DE DEVISE COMME EXACTEMENT AVEC LE SIGNAL DE L'AUTEUR ET PROFITER DE LA CORRELATION QUI EXISTE ENTRE ELLES. RESPECTER LES CONSIGNES AUSSI DE L'AUTEUR ET TOUT IRA BIEN. POUR L'INSTANT LE ROBOT MARCHE BIEN. CERTE IL FONCTIONE AVEC UN LEGER MARTINGALE MAIS ENCORE UNE FOIS JE LE REPETE LE ROBOT S'EN SORT TRES BIEN. J'ATTENDS IMPATIEMMENT LA VERSION MT5 POUR MIGRER. MERCI POUR TOUT SARA SABAGHI. BRRRAAAAVVVVOOO.JE GARDE TOUJOURS LES 5 ETOILES

    MISE A JOUR 28/04/2026

    La guerre de trump a montré les limites du robot...j'ai failli perdre mon compte au commencement de la guerre. l'ea s'est piégé dans une serie de martingale qui a failli brulé tout le compte. j'ai dû arreté manuellement en fermant toutes les positions...le signal du proprio aussi en a fais les frais.

    Sara Sabaghi
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    Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2025.07.24 14:07
    Thank you for your great feedback! We're glad to see the robot is delivering strong results for you. With good pair selection and proper money management, it can indeed be a powerful long-term tool. Looking forward to your updates as you move to a larger account. Wishing you continued success!
    forexmania
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    forexmania 2024.06.27 01:16 
     

    This great EA combines fundamental- with technical trading and produces stable profit with low DD. The support has a five star quality. Thank's for this great work. Yves Atteslander

    Sara Sabaghi
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    Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2025.02.19 07:24
    Thank you for your feedback, Yves! We're glad you're enjoying this EA. If you need anything, just let us know!
    Alex Adjei
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    Alex Adjei 2023.11.25 09:37 
     

    It is awesome. I like the ideas and insights it communicates. Ali, keep up the excellent work. Kudos. Above all, they have a very reliable support base. I like their customer support, very prompt and attentive.

    Sara Sabaghi
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    Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2023.11.25 15:12
    We do not hesitate to serve our customers. We wish everyone success and more income.
    Thank you for choosing us and thanks for using our tools
    Kenley Jacques Lamaute
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    Kenley Jacques Lamaute 2023.06.12 10:50 
     

    The main strategy is a martingale. Martingales appear great when trading with very, very low risk and may even last for a year or two... until one day suddenly it will blow your account. They always lose more than they earn in the long run.

    Sara Sabaghi
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    Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2025.07.24 14:11
    We have some recommendations for this EA. Are you using them? A simple approach is to use a cent account to test a risk-free and relaxed trading system, similar to our live results.
    Alfredo Idalgo
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    Alfredo Idalgo 2023.03.22 23:48 
     

    Best EA ever. Approximately 1% daily profit. I've been using it for more than a year with 8 pairs, and my balance is $10k. Profits for 1 year are around 350%. As I've tested, the best company for Fundamental Traders is Alpari Nano account. Give it a try, and you'll be happy. I guarantee it!

    Sara Sabaghi
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    Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2023.03.23 09:55
    Thanks, dear Alfredo. Thanks for using our tools and thanks for your comment
    shahram entezari
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    shahram entezari 2023.03.10 19:34 
     

    I use this EA over 9 months. I'm a manual trader. It helps me to reduce my falt trades due the fantastic data in EA panel. I use fundamental Bias as my main trend and use my own technicl analysis to finde best entry point. I have to say its a grate tools. also I love the auto trading system too. super trend strategy has nice result but you need a good balance to manage the positions.

    Sara Sabaghi
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    Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2023.03.23 09:54
    Thank you very much for writing your opinion about our program
    Your success makes us proud
    Dias82
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    Dias82 2022.10.06 18:36 
     

    I totally forgot to write one here so here goes. I might be one of the few lucky ones, that have all the time I need for trading! But this EA keeps impressing me from week to week. I did try new things with it. All I did was put in $1100 and only change the auto lot off and set a 0.02 real account. For 8 months I had run the full standard settings. Then I have an account with $10k and the same setup but 0.5 lot. And the results are impressive. To watch how it works even in those times when everything is against you it does so much more you might not see if you don't look at it how it works. Impressive EA!!!

    Sara Sabaghi
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    Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2022.10.07 15:21
    I appreciate you. Thank you for your kind review and thank again for using our EA.
    Wish you the best
    Farzad Teimoori
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    Farzad Teimoori 2022.05.14 19:29 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Sara Sabaghi
    24844
    Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2022.05.14 22:46
    Thank you for using this EA. good luck and wish you more green positions
    Huan Guo Li
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    Huan Guo Li 2022.05.09 12:38 
     

    看起来不错，一个月后在追加评论

    Sara Sabaghi
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    Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2022.05.14 22:45
    Thank you for using our tools. Hope you enjoy this tools
    forexsignalgermany
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    forexsignalgermany 2022.04.30 10:14 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Sara Sabaghi
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    Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2022.05.06 12:29
    Thank you for sharing your experience and thanks for your comment.
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    KKYLin
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    KKYLin 2022.04.15 06:02 
     

    Great EA with great winnings, author is always responsive to questions on telegram, keeping on adding new features to the EA to make it a better tool for everyone to win the market... Another of Ziwox gems indeed!!! every cent is worth it.. great tool to help those who manually trade as well. AMAZGING TOOL!!!

    Sara Sabaghi
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    Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2022.04.15 10:33
    We are really happy to see our customer satisfaction. Thanks for using this tools and thanks for the review
    samaka0341
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    samaka0341 2022.03.12 11:32 
     

    this EA is one of the best i've worked with. :-)

    Sara Sabaghi
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    Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2022.03.12 12:15
    It's our pleasure. Thank you for using Ziwox tools.
    vincenzo1964
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    vincenzo1964 2022.02.09 05:23 
     

    Appena acquistato, ma non riesco ad installarlo, il sistema si comporta come se dovessi ricomprarlo nuovamente offrendomi soltanto l'utilizzo in demo. Come posso fare per risolvere? Grazie

    Sara Sabaghi
    24844
    Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2022.02.18 11:52
    Because you download it before as a demo to test. Please remove your installation file in your MetaTrader data folder, Market folder and try again
    Christian Bolduc
    786
    Christian Bolduc 2022.01.23 23:53 
     

    I've bought a lot of EA, some goods and some crap, but i can confirm that this one is one of the best i've worked with. Thanks for such good products AND awesome support guys, keep on good----EXCELLENT work!! Update 2023/12/22 this is probably my best EA, this EA is underestimated IMHO

    Sara Sabaghi
    24844
    Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2022.01.23 23:56
    You're welcome. Thanks for using our tools and thanks for your review.
    Wish you the best
    outhay
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    outhay 2022.01.20 08:34 
     

    After testing during 3 weeks I am able to say that is again a great tool from this author. For manual trading it help me to avoid bad trade by trading in the right move. Using the EA it give me 7% return in 3 weeks that is reasonable so far. Very recommended

    Sara Sabaghi
    24844
    Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2022.01.20 09:53
    I'm really happy to see this comment.
    Best regards and thank you for trusting and using our tools.
    Boris Jimenez
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    Boris Jimenez 2021.12.29 13:03 
     

    This is an Excellent EA, you have All Important Information inside, I like for Manual Trade in Open Season, at Night Season i turn on Automatic Trade, it is profitable, I can sleep good, any worries. Five Star for the Best.

    Sara Sabaghi
    24844
    Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2021.12.29 13:10
    Appreciate for using our tools. Yes this EA is great tools for who trade manually and they have all needed information on the chart. Wish you the best. I hope your enjoying with this EA
    191994
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    191994 2021.12.29 04:07 
     

    I purchased this ea for about a month now, it has been performing wonderfully. This has been my second purchase from Sara, my first purchase was the gold extractor, both ea's has been taking trades profitably. I just followed the recommended settings by Sara and both ea's are closing trades in profit.

    Sara Sabaghi
    24844
    Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2021.12.29 11:33
    I'm really happy, for your support. thanks for purchasing our tools, Thanks for using them and thanks for your comment
    atg50
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    atg50 2021.11.04 17:16 
     

    This is an exciting app I am a trader and I manage a lot of people's accounts. With this EA, I have all the information that I need for trade on fx It makes your win rate deal more than old

    Sara Sabaghi
    24844
    Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2021.11.05 13:24
    Thank you for using our tools. and thank you for your comment
    Bogdan Foitos
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    Bogdan Foitos 2021.10.20 11:42 
     

    Good product ! Very useful !

    Sara Sabaghi
    24844
    Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2021.10.31 10:42
    Thank you for your review. wish you best
    holuck
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    holuck 2021.10.19 15:08 
     

    i am a ziwox fans which always watch their telegram channel, they come up with ideas that put fundamental real data in auto trading and compose this ea, as a fans of ziwox i must support it. i will add more review in the future about the performance of this ea.

    Sara Sabaghi
    24844
    Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2021.10.31 10:41
    Love you too. Thank you for trusting us and thank you for your interesting in ziwox
    Reply to review