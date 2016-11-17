EA Golden scalper Pro

1

The Golden scalper Pro is an Expert Advisor that uses the scalping tactics. However, apart from using the classic application methods for these tactics, it uses numerous functions responsible for high-quality analysis of the current market situation and filtering false signals. This provides an excellent trading result. The EA uses price channel for trading. When the price crosses the channel, a deal is opened in a certain direction, with consideration of all rules for filtering false signals. The EA is designed for trading in a narrow range of price fluctuation, i.e. virtually during a flat on Forex, when there are no rapid price movements. The EA works during a certain time at the end of the day, as at the nighttime the price moves at a calmer rate without sudden swings. When the market is in a state of such sideways movement, the EA analyzes the situation that took place during the past American session, considers the direction and strength of the Forex trend during that period (if any), whether the trade volumes had changed (in percentage), what the direction in points had been when any of the price channel borders had been crossed and how long the price had stayed outside its borders, etc.

The EA operation algorithm is quite complex, as it evaluates all these factors simultaneously and instantly, and uses them as the basis for making decisions on opening the corresponding deals.


Requirements and Recommendations

  1. The EA has been configured for trading the USDCHF, EURCHF, CADCHF, AUDCHF currency pairs on the M1 timeframe.
  2. Recommended leverage is 1:500 or higher.
  3. Use only 5-digit accounts.
  4. It is recommended to use a ECN-broker with low spread and VPS.
  5. Before using on a live account, test the EA with minimal risk.


Advantages

  • Smart stop order.
  • Fixed and automated lot based on MM.
  • No breakout, grid, martingale, or arbitrage.
  • Low trading drawdown.
  • The EA is not affected by slippage.


Monitoring

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/profi_mql


Parameters

  • Order Type — select trade direction.
  • Magic — Identifier for trades.
  • Order Comment— Comment to order.
  • Slippage — Allowable slippage before an order triggers.
  • Max Spread — Maximum allowed spread.
  • Stop Trade if spread high — disable trading for a certain time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours), if the spread exceeds Max_Spread
  • Max orders — maximum number of open orders.
  • Fixed_Lot — Fixed lot (if Use_Risk_MM - false).
  • Use_Risk_MM — If this is true, the lot size will increase when account balance grows (Risk Management).
  • Custom_balance — Calculation of risk based on the free margin or balance ( FreeMargin - false / Balance - true )
  • Percentage_Risk — Lot size increase based on the balance value (Risk Management in %).
  • Take_Profit — Take profit in points.
  • Stop_Loss — Stop loss in points.
  • Period_ATR_1 - Period ATR;
  • Period_ATR_2 - Period ATR;
  • ATR_Level - Level ATR;
  • Average_Extremum_1 - Extreme levels in points;
  • Average_Extremum_2 - Extreme levels in points;
  • Period_CCI_1 - Period 1 CCI;
  • ...
  • Period_CCI_5 - Period 5 CCI;
  • profit_point_1 - take profit 1 by CCI;
  • ...
  • profit_point_4 - take profit 5 by CCI;

Trading by days of the week:

  • Monday — if true = the EA is allowed to trade on Monday.
  • Tuesday — if true = the EA is allowed to trade on Tuesday.
  • Wednesday — if true = the EA is allowed to trade on Wednesday.
  • Thursday — if true = the EA is allowed to trade on Thursday.
  • Friday — if true = the EA is allowed to trade on Friday.

Intraday trading by time:

  • Use time — If true trading will be performed by time.
  • Time_Setting — Server time of computer time.
  • GMT_mode — GMT offset of the broker server time; (0 - not used).
  • Every_Day_Start — Operation start time (hh:mm).
  • Every_Day_End — Operation end time (hh:mm).
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5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
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4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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Experts
The Super scalper universal is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor, which uses five indicators. Each open position is protected by a hidden stop order managed by an advanced modification algorithm. When searching for the suitable signals, the EA uses the integrated indicator in conjunction with the trend and time filters, as well as the volatility filter. It use dynamic position closure, which considers the location where the order had been opened and the subsequent price action. Profit is
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Mostafa Nasar
1615
Mostafa Nasar 2020.04.16 10:00 
 

losing

AdamJohn
160
AdamJohn 2019.02.19 00:10 
 

Guys, listen here, I bought this EA last year. The backtest was amazing even on 99.9% Backtest. But unfortunately, only on backtest, on forward test it failed so badly. Why? Because this EA trade at the time majority brokers raise the spread to double or maybe triple. 23-24 GMT 3+ is impossible for this EA to make profit. And most CHF pairs spread were extremely high at this particular time. If you dont want to lose your hard earn money never buy this scammer EA. Even Ruslan Pishun removed his live signal related to this EA. This guy really want to steal your money for still selling this scam EA. Not sure about other EA he is selling. But this one is an obvious failure.

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