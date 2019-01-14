Samurai Scalper Pro Series EUR USD

3.84
  • Experts
  • Bruno Souza
    Bruno Souza

    Bruno Souza

    • Software Engineer at  Belo Horizonte
    • Brazil
    • 3761
    3.8 (38)
    I have a degree in Information Systems and have worked with programming for more than 10 years.
    Passionate about the financial market, I joined the two things I like to do, which is to operate in the market and develop systems.
    3 products 2 topics 24 comments
  • Version: 15.87
  • Updated: 27 March 2022
  • Activations: 20

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐  Only EA developed over 1 year ago, which remains consistent in the market and in the #10 Top of the MQL Store ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐


>>> You can use this EA with a balance starting at $30 in a cent account. Doubts about which broker and how much balance you need to trade, send me a message <<<


Summary:

Samurai Scaper Pro Series EUR/USD is an EA developed to run the EUR/USD on 5 MINUTE timeframe. This EA uses statistical analysis applied to the EUR/USD over 20 years to determine the best points of entry and exit on the market. Its operating base uses a strategy based on the  MACD indicator along with other trend indicators to determine the best entry and exit points. Numerous tests were performed based on the actual data of several brokerages, provided by software that simulates the market with 99.9% assertiveness, and also tests with the data provided by MT4. The tests were done over the last 20 YEARS (1999-2019), showing a stability of the EA through the variations of the market and the brokerage firms.

Which settings should I use?

  • Order Custom Comment: Custom comment at the order open.
  • Max Slippage: Maximum slippage allowed for opening and closing orders.
  • Max Spread: Maximum allowed spread for opening orders.
  • Debug Mode: With this mode enabled, some information is displayed on the chart.
  • Samurai Method: Method of trading chosen. The methods work as reported below:
    • Senpai Veteran << Moderate >>: Moderate method. It works since 1999.
    • Noob San          << Aggressive >>: Aggressive method. In tests performed, it works since 2014 and considers fewer factors to open an order.
    • Master Sensei   << Very aggressive >>: More aggressive method. Recommended testing from 2015 only.
  • Profit Method: Method of profit chosen:
    • TakeProfit: The order will be finalized when it reaches the point value reported in the Take Profit variable.
    • TraillingStop: If this method is chosen, the order will be ended at x% (percent close on starting trailling stop) when the point value entered in the variable "Trailling Stop Start Points" is reached. After this the TS will automatically move according to the amount of points entered in the variable " Trailling Stop Step". 

  • Consider Swaps in profit calculation: Consider swap rates used by your broker in calculating the profit. *If orders remain open during the closing of the market
  • Consider Commissions in profit calculation: Consider the commission rates used by your broker during the profit calculation. *If your broker has commissions
  • Force change to profit target (-100% ~ 100%): Force the profit calculation to add or subtract the desired profit by x%.
  • Auto Lot: If the auto lot is disabled, the manual size must be entered in the "First Lot (if AutoLot is false)" field.
  • Lot Size Amplitude (if AutoLot is true): A value between 1 and 10 that determines the size of the lot that will be opened. The default value is 6. *Be careful to change this value above the default value as it will make the operation much more risky
  • First Lot (if AutoLot is false): Manual lot that will be opened if auto lot is disabled.
  • Maximum allowed risk: DD maximum allowed. Upon reaching this DD level, the orders are closed according to the next parameter.
  • Size(%) of the order closed after reaching the maximum risk: Indicates the percentage of open orders that will be closed upon reaching the DD reported in the above parameter. If the maximum value is informed(100), the orders will be closed completely.
  • FIFO Rules (For USA Brokers): If this option is enabled, only buy or sell orders will be opened at a time and if more than one buy or sell order is opened, they will be closed according to the order of opening.
  • Broker Server GMT OffSet: Broker Server Local Time Setting.

I am available to answer any questions regarding the operation.



Reviews 44
Leslie Boross
262
Leslie Boross 2021.01.25 11:31 
 

Good God... it produced $570 of profit with size 1.0 lots with a $5,000 account during one week's of back-testing from 2/28/21 to 3/5/21 using very aggressive with $150 drawdown on the 5 minute timeframe. I have never seen anything like that before.

DmrDimtriy
417
DmrDimtriy 2020.12.23 10:08 
 

I used the EA during this year. This is good work. Thank you very much Bruno!

Vincent Delmas
360
Vincent Delmas 2020.06.03 22:39 
 

As the author says ,long term investment..Trades almost everyday once or twice for me using safest set and is doing really well.I think Bruno has added a feature to close the trades when big opposite signal to avoid big loses ,it happened once i think during the tough market condition since the covid crisis,which is a good thing in my opinion.Very good EA ,safe and profitable,as said before if you can add some more pairs with same quality ,i take them.

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5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
EA Games Changer
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (4)
Experts
AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Spectr
Fanur Galamov
4.9 (20)
Experts
EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
More from author
Make Your Own EA
Bruno Souza
Experts
The default setting is for EUR/USD pair in the 5 minute timeframe. For a complete description of all parameters and EA, check out the article I created:  Make Your Own EA - Main Description :  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/732582 Sets :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44077#!tab=comments&page=2&comment=16877902 Monitoring signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/984624 The idea of this EA is to allow the user to  develop their own strategy  , since few people understand programming
Make Your Own EA for MT5
Bruno Souza
Experts
ENJOY THE LAUNCH PROMOTION WITH SUPER DISCOUNT For a complete description of all parameters and EA, check out the article I created:  Make Your Own EA - Main Description :  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/732582 Sets :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67727#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=22585237 Monitoring signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/984624 The idea of this EA is to allow the user to  develop their own strategy  , since few people understand programming. The oper
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rkaraca
21
rkaraca 2022.09.23 18:58 
 

Waste of time, Bought this EA, there is no PDF file to understand how to use or configure the EA, Asked Questions to the developer and he doesnt care or response. Really wasted my money.

Bruno Souza
3761
Reply from developer Bruno Souza 2022.09.24 00:54
Hello,
The link to the manual can be found in the product description: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/730320 In the comments section there are several questions answered, including the set I use in the demo is also: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34527?source=Site+Messages#!tab=comments&amp;id=review_24915378&amp;page= 26 It's all clear. I always replied no same day.
Daniel Strebel
743
Daniel Strebel 2022.02.01 16:22 
 

Nicht Brauchbar

Bruno Souza
3761
Reply from developer Bruno Souza 2022.02.02 04:00
Hi Daniel, You couldn't use the robot? I can help you.
Ehren D Koler
707
Ehren D Koler 2021.02.10 03:55 
 

Been with this for about a year now consistently and all I can say is its just not worth it. More and more lately its getting into these really large 7 and 8 martingale grids which have luckily turned around but had they even gone up a few hundred more pips and not turned around at the last minute it would have blown even the smallest of starting lot grids. I had hope and stuck it out but again this week its already into another 6 which is looking like its headed for 7+ here soon. The risk to reward ratio is just not there in this current environment and based on how this year is starting I dont think this will be changing anytime soon.

Bruno Souza
3761
Reply from developer Bruno Souza 2022.01.16 00:06
Hello Friend, EA will not make money forever with 100% security(This does not exist in any system in the world). If you made money for more than 1 year and never broke your account then it means you had a good result and enjoyed it.
Nattapad Salasawadi
407
Nattapad Salasawadi 2021.01.26 10:29 
 

This could blow your account one day.

Bruno Souza
3761
Reply from developer Bruno Souza 2021.01.26 20:30
Hello friend, I believe you have started using EA now.
We already have people using it for over a year with consistent results.
Any doubt I am available.
Leslie Boross
262
Leslie Boross 2021.01.25 11:31 
 

Good God... it produced $570 of profit with size 1.0 lots with a $5,000 account during one week's of back-testing from 2/28/21 to 3/5/21 using very aggressive with $150 drawdown on the 5 minute timeframe. I have never seen anything like that before.

Bruno Souza
3761
Reply from developer Bruno Souza 2022.01.16 00:06
$_$
LUIS ALBERTO BIANUCCI
1097
LUIS ALBERTO BIANUCCI 2020.12.29 19:25 
 

I acquired the Expert on December 26, 2020. Using the configuration that the most conservative author exposes (which is the one that works well in the backtesting tic a tic spread variable.). (SenpaintOptimized.set). It has not opened operations in the EurUsd pair 5 minutes.

Bruno Souza
3761
Reply from developer Bruno Souza 2020.12.29 19:50
Hello Friend, These Christmas and New Year weeks the market is practically paralyzed. Last year was the same.
I ask you to wait at least 3 months of use to get a general idea about how EA works. Any doubt I am available.
Thanks.
DmrDimtriy
417
DmrDimtriy 2020.12.23 10:08 
 

I used the EA during this year. This is good work. Thank you very much Bruno!

Bruno Souza
3761
Reply from developer Bruno Souza 2022.01.16 00:06
$_$
edwin tan
26
edwin tan 2020.10.20 10:03 
 

safe EA . however dont waste your time and money on this, you wont make money .. less than 2% return a month

Bruno Souza
3761
Reply from developer Bruno Souza 2020.11.05 13:39
This month he made almost 10%. You need to be patient and follow risk management.
dorederka
427
dorederka 2020.10.19 06:15 
 

I lose my money over 50%.

Bruno Souza
3761
Reply from developer Bruno Souza 2020.11.05 13:40
So it is important not to leverage too much. Despite having a higher DD this month, it still came back and came out in profit.
romjpn
93
romjpn 2020.09.11 08:14 
 

Good support. Grid system so it might blow your account.

Simon Akubue
3559
Simon Akubue 2020.06.20 14:33 
 

Why do you have to send links to Manual. Manuals NEVER worked. Why Not Optimise your EA and load the best Setting as your Default?

Anyway, this EA failed at extreme Condition. I have dropped it for years now. I may use it again in future if the Developer improves on the logic.

Vincent Delmas
360
Vincent Delmas 2020.06.03 22:39 
 

As the author says ,long term investment..Trades almost everyday once or twice for me using safest set and is doing really well.I think Bruno has added a feature to close the trades when big opposite signal to avoid big loses ,it happened once i think during the tough market condition since the covid crisis,which is a good thing in my opinion.Very good EA ,safe and profitable,as said before if you can add some more pairs with same quality ,i take them.

Albeshort
174
Albeshort 2020.05.22 18:29 
 

Trustworthy, fully hands off EA! Baby sitting not needed! Great support from developer! Setfiles provided by the developer. Truly one of the best EA's I've seen.

Lazzaro Villa
106
Lazzaro Villa 2020.05.11 21:14 
 

The best EA in the market. If someone said that it dropped he is wrong ... probably he traded oversize ... if you respect the lot size recommended the EA is amazing and don't blown your account

FXTRADER
1175
FXTRADER 2020.05.04 12:20 
 

Risky... 50% loss in June (it can't hold in extreme market conditions)

Felmer Magbanua Blanca
292
Felmer Magbanua Blanca 2020.05.01 07:18 
 

I was searching for a very good profit EA. this is one of the best EA. very responsive to volatile market conditions.

I had a very good profit for this EA for EURUSD. hope the author can do for the rest of the major pairs as well. looking forward to that.

Keep up the good work Bruno. promising PIPS ahead! Cheers!

negatory
345
negatory 2020.04.20 17:29 
 

author is responsive and helps with questions. EA works well with constant updates for new market behavior. backtest with TDS 99% ticks with slippage successful long term

Stefano Meleri
1163
Stefano Meleri 2020.03.11 07:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

syed_jawahar
117
syed_jawahar 2020.03.09 17:06 
 

This EA like other EAs failed during extreme market conditions.

PeterSwaby
1483
PeterSwaby 2020.03.04 17:12 
 

I have done some ten year back tests using Tick Suite and the results are very good.

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