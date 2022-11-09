Oceania Algo
- Experts
-
Armin Heshmattelegram Channel: https://t.me/enzoforexea
telegram ID : https://t.me/Dariccoowner
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 2 August 2023
- Activations: 10
Important note :
To enable your news filter, please connect this link to your terminal Otherwise the news will not work.
please go to terminl MT4 : Tools => Options => Expert Advisor => tick Allow web request for listed URL => please paste URL WEB link here
( URL WEB request NEWS LINK : http://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml )
if you have any problem , pls contact me anytime
The indicators used in this expert have nothing to do with the standard indicators in the market and are completely derived from strategy , Day trading Style and All types of brokers also work and are accepted.
deposit minimum : 1000 ,our suggestion : 3000
Time Frame :M15 ,
currency pairs AUDCAD,AUDNZD,NZDCAD
Setfiles: Default settings is correct for all Currencies
for Best results you can change Risk , for example Risk:1000 to up = 1500,2000 or ....
Requirements , Important points for running a EA:
Account type required: ECN
Broker type: Works in all brokers
Currency Pairs: AUDCAD,AUDNZD,NZDCAD
Time Frame : M15 //best chart timeframe
Risk: 3000 //auto money management
ST1: Default // first secret indicator
ST2: 3 // second secret indicator
ST3: Default // secret indicator
|you can USE FOR COPY TRADING and anyone can follow your signals .
.....NOT SCALIPER OR HFT....
Features
Multi Currency) Ability to work in all currency pairs simultaneously
After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages, i will add you to a private group
I am ready to help each buyer install and configure the advisor.
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