Oceania Algo


Important note : 

To enable your news filter, please connect this link to your terminal Otherwise the news will not work.

please go to terminl MT4  :  Tools => Options  => Expert Advisor  => tick Allow web request for listed URL  => please paste URL WEB link here

(  URL WEB request NEWS LINK :  http://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml   )



 if you have any problem , pls contact me anytime 

The indicators used in this expert have nothing to do with the standard indicators in the market and are completely derived from strategy , Day trading Style and All types of brokers also work and are accepted.

deposit minimum : 1000   ,our suggestion  : 3000 

Time Frame :M15 ,

currency pairs  AUDCAD,AUDNZD,NZDCAD

Setfiles: Default settings is correct for all Currencies 

for Best results  you can change Risk , for example  Risk:1000 to up = 1500,2000 or ....                                                                                                      


Requirements , Important points for running a EA:


Account type required: ECN 

Broker type: Works in all brokers 

Currency Pairs: AUDCAD,AUDNZD,NZDCAD

Time Frame : M15     //best chart timeframe 

Risk: 3000      //auto money management 

ST1: Default   //  first secret indicator

ST2: 3      // second  secret indicator

ST3: Default   // secret indicator  

you can USE FOR COPY TRADING and anyone can follow your signals .

.....NOT SCALIPER OR HFT....


Features

Multi Currency) Ability to work in all currency pairs simultaneously


After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages, i will add you to a private group

I am ready to help each buyer install and configure the advisor.


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LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
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