MerkaDrive

"Check out MerkaDrive - the ultimate EA developed for contrarian trading. This powerful system is optimized for trading EURUSD, with a recommended period of H1 and a maximum spread of 10.

To get started, we recommend backtesting MerkaDrive on every tick over a period of 3 months to speed up your analysis of past years. And don't forget to personalize your risk management strategy after analyzing previous years' drawdowns.

Pro tip: it's always a good idea to test out new systems on demo accounts first to get a feel for their strengths and weaknesses.

So how does a contrarian system work? First, it identifies the current trend using technical indicators or price and volume analysis. Then, it looks for a reversal point where the trend appears to be reaching its end. Once that point is identified, the system enters a position in the opposite direction of the current trend.

But success in contrarian trading hinges on precise identification of reversal points and proper risk management. So establish a stop loss level to minimize losses if the trade goes south, and set profit targets based on resistance or support levels.

Overall, MerkaDrive is a powerful tool for traders who want to make the most of contrarian trading. So get ready to ride the wave and maximize your profits!"


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Gold Bullion EA   is   VIP ,   It    was developed by   ENZOFXEA   team in Germany with experienced traders with   more than 15 years   of trading experience.The indicators used in expert have nothing to do with the standard indicators in the market and are completely derived from strategy. All Trade Have StopLoss Always Behind Order An expert based on    (GOLD , XAUUSD   ) This Expert  is Day Trader and  Breakout strategy NOTE Default EA setting is correct    Time Frame :  Daily  D1 first depo
Promining Gold EA
Rene Taborete Repunte
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PROMINING EAi    is a fully automated algorithmic trading system most effective in XAUUSD GOLD pairs. The system uses multi timeframe chart to trade, the EA follow the trend simultaneously, can also able to protect/filter the incoming unexpected sudden market spike volatility and can manage any bad market condition. Its a very fast scalper that is very active with trades. Its specially designed to trade in XAUUSD pairs.  FREE TRIAL BOTH DEMO AND REAL ACCOUNT. ITS THE ONLY AUTOMATED TRADING ROBO
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Resident Expert Advisor is a professional trading system designed for trading various currency pairs, metals, and indices. It takes into account the specific price behavior and volatility of the selected instrument. By adjusting the parameters, you can customize the advisor for any trading symbol. The advisor's input signals are calculated using specific data structures and proprietary algorithms. There is no artificial intelligence, machine learning, or quantum technology involved. We use excl
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