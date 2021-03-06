Aggression Wave RSJ
- Indicators
-
JETINVESTRoberto Junqueira, is Trader for over 20 years and has been developing indicators and trading experts for more than 10 years for the Forex, Cryptocurrencies and Stock Exchanges markets.
- Version: 5.10
- Updated: 7 June 2021
Note: This indicator DOES NOT WORK for Brokers and/or Markets WITHOUT the type of aggression (BUY or SELL).
Be sure to try our Professional version with configurable features and alerts: Agression Wave PRO
Settings
- Aggression by volume (Real Volume) or by number of trades (Tick Volume)
- Start of the Aggression Delta Calculation:
- Last two days
- Last week
- Last month
- Last 6 months
Notes
- The shorter the graph time, the more time for the indicator to start processing the current data, as it will be calculating all past candles.
- The further away from the current date the start configuration, the more time for the indicator to start processing the current data, as it will be calculating all past candles.
If you still have questions, please contact me by direct message: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robsjunqueira/
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