Aggression Wave RSJ

This indicator sums up the difference between the sells aggression and the buys aggression that occurred in each Candle, graphically plotting the waves of accumulation of the aggression volumes.

Through these waves an exponential average is calculated that indicates the direction of the business flow.





Note: This indicator DOES NOT WORK for Brokers and/or Markets WITHOUT the type of aggression (BUY or SELL).

Be sure to try our Professional version with configurable features and alerts: Agression Wave PRO





Settings

Aggression by volume (Real Volume) or by number of trades (Tick Volume)

Start of the Aggression Delta Calculation:

Last two days



Last week



Last month



Last 6 months



Notes



The shorter the graph time, the more time for the indicator to start processing the current data, as it will be calculating all past candles.

The further away from the current date the start configuration, the more time for the indicator to start processing the current data, as it will be calculating all past candles.





If you still have questions, please contact me by direct message: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robsjunqueira/







