Candle Timer Countdown MT4
- Indicators
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JETINVESTRoberto Junqueira, is Trader for over 20 years and has been developing indicators and trading experts for more than 10 years for the Forex, Cryptocurrencies and Stock Exchanges markets.
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 3 May 2021
Candle Timer Countdown displays the remaining time before the current bar closes and a new bar forms. It can be used for time management.
Feature Highlights
- Tracks server time not local time
- Configurable Text Color and Font Size
- Optional Visualization of the Symbol Daily Variation
- Optimized to reduce CPU usage
Input Parameters
- Show Daily Variation: true/false
- Text Font Size
- Text Color
If you still have questions, please contact me by direct message: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robsjunqueira/
Cumple perfectamente la función.