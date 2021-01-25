MACD Intraday Trend

4.8

MACD Intraday Trend is an Indicator developed through an adaptation made of the original MACD created by Gerald Appel in the 1960s.

Through years of trading it was observed that by changing the parameters of the MACD with Fibonacci proportions we achieve a better presentation of the continuity of the trend movements, making that it is possible to more efficiently detect the beginning and end of a price trend.

Due to its efficiency in detecting price trends, it is also possible to identify very clearly the divergences of tops and bottoms, thus taking better advantage of trading opportunities.


Be sure to try our professional version with configurable features and alerts: MACD Intraday Trend PRO


Features

  • Works with any currency pair
  • Works at any timeframes
  • Works with Renko charts


If you still have questions, please contact me by direct message: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robsjunqueira/


Reviews 66
Artur Jacek Domagala
1064
Artur Jacek Domagala 2026.07.05 20:38 
 

Great indicator, always on my chart. Thank You !!

EB83Br72
1155
EB83Br72 2026.03.07 23:52 
 

Bom indicador, obrigado.

Kedrov
1281
Kedrov 2025.10.10 16:58 
 

Каждый индикатор подходит под те задачи, для решения которых он и создавался. Нормальный индикатор. Спасибо!

Recommended products
VolumeBasedColorsBars
Henrique Magalhaes Lopes
Indicators
VolumeBasedColorsBars — Free Powerful Volume Analysis for All Traders Unlock the hidden story behind every price bar! VolumeBasedColorsBars is a professional-grade, 100% FREE indicator that colorizes your chart candles based on real, adaptive volume analysis. Instantly spot surges in market activity, identify exhaustion, and catch the moves that matter. This indicator gives you:    • Dynamic color-coded bars for instant volume context    • Adaptive thresholds based on historical, session-awar
FREE
Divergence Hunter Pro
Rizwan Akram
Indicators
==============================================================================                     DIVERGENCE HUNTER PRO v2.01          Advanced Multi-Oscillator Divergence Detection System ============================================================================== OVERVIEW Divergence Hunter Pro is a professional-grade divergence detection indicator  that automatically identifies high-probability trading oppor
FREE
RSI Divergence without repaint
Wei Li
Indicators
Most “Instant RSI Divergence” Signals Are Wrong If you have used RSI divergence indicators before, you have probably experienced this: a divergence appears in real time, looks convincing at first, and then disappears a few candles later. When you look back at the chart, the historical signals no longer match what you originally saw. This is not a user error. It is a logical problem. Divergence that is not based on confirmed swing highs or swing lows is inherently unstable. If you are looking for
FREE
CV MACD color Indicator
Calogero Vella
Indicators
The CV MACD Indicator is a modern and professional momentum indicator designed to analyze trend strength, market direction and potential reversals. By combining the MACD line, signal line and histogram, the indicator helps traders identify market momentum and high-quality trading opportunities with clarity and precision. Features: Precise MACD momentum analysis Early trend reversal detection Clear histogram for market strength visualization Adjustable Fast, Slow and Signal periods Visual Buy & S
FREE
PZ Super Trend MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.48 (44)
Indicators
A top-quality implementation of the famous Super Trend indicator, which needs no introduction. It is completely loyal to the original algorithm, and implements many other useful features such as a multi-timeframe dashboard. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade It implements alerts of all kinds It implements a multi-timeframe dashboard It is non-repainting and non-backpainting Input Parameters ATR Period - This is the average true range perio
FREE
Pivot Points Signals
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Indicators
Pivot Points Indicator – a fast, reliable, and fully customizable pivot detection for MetaTrader 5. This indicator uses MetaTrader’s native iHighest and iLowest functions to identify pivot highs and lows by scanning for the highest and lowest prices within a user-defined window of bars. A pivot is confirmed only when the current bar is the absolute maximum or minimum within the selected range, ensuring accurate and timely signals based on robust built-in logic. Key Features No Repainting : Onc
FREE
Regime Catcher Pro MT5
Guad Bibar
Indicators
Regime Catcher Pro MT5 Regime Catcher Pro is a configurable market-regime and trend-analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. It converts price action into four clear market conditions: UPTREND DOWNTREND RANGE CHOP The indicator combines directional movement, ADX, range efficiency, normalized moving-average slope and volatility analysis. Its compact dashboard displays the current regime, estimated trend strength, direction, volatility and higher-timeframe alignment. Main features: Four clearly ident
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
4 (4)
Indicators
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
Finding Divergence RSI
Mykhailo Zakervashevych
4 (1)
Indicators
Finding Divergence RSI  is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for automatic detection and visualization of classic and hidden divergences using the RSI indicator. The indicator works directly on the price chart, displaying arrows at divergence points and optionally drawing trend lines on both price and RSI charts. Divergence Types 1. Classic Divergences Classic Bullish : Price forms Lower Low (LL), RSI forms Higher Low (HL) Signal: Trend reversal to upside Classic Bearish : Price fo
FREE
MACD indicators
Xiao Dong Feng
Indicators
MACD indicators https://mql5.com This MACD indicator looks slightly different from the MACD indicator found in many other charting software. When the value of the signal line parameter is greater than the value of the MACD parameter, the indicator will give a buy prompt, and when the signal line parameter is less than the value of the MACD parameter, the indicator will give a sell prompt.
FREE
Girassol Sunflower MT5 Indicator
Saullo De Oliveira Pacheco
3.86 (7)
Indicators
This is the famous Sunflower indicator for Metatrader5. This indicator marks possible tops and bottoms on price charts. The indicator identifies tops and bottoms in the asset's price history, keep in mind that the current sunflower of the last candle repaints, as it is not possible to identify a top until the market reverses and it is also not possible to identify a bottom without the market stop falling and start rising. If you are looking for a professional programmer for Metatrader5, please
FREE
Curver Arrows
Francis Dube
3.75 (4)
Indicators
This indicator is a straight port of a well known MetaTrader 4 indicator that is freely available on the Internet. It does not redraw at all. It implements a type of breakout strategy. The arrows indicate market direction. Use the indicator on M15 charts and higher. The indicator draws two bands near price action and generates signals when the price closes below the lower band and also above the upper band. The indicator uses periodic highs and lows to calculate upper and lower threshold bands.
FREE
LC Reference Level Structure Visualizer
Juergen Jakob Preusse
Indicators
Reference Level Structure Visualizer Reference Level Structure Visualizer is a technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for intraday chart observation and visualizes previous session levels, daily levels, liquidity sweeps, later reclaims and M1-based market structure directly on the chart. The indicator does not open trades, place orders or manage positions. Smart Money Concepts Context The indicator visualizes several commonly used Smart Money Concepts (SMC) elements, inclu
FREE
IMA Finder MT5
Mubashir Mohamed Quraish Albarakat
1 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is designed based on the Moving Origin indicator When the moving origin indicator breaks the price, this indicator gives a signal It is useful for better viewing of signals and analysis on them Attributes: Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Too many signals Simple and quick settings Easy way to work Settings: period: like moving average settings alarmShow: If you want to receive an alert in Metatrader after receiving the signal, enable this setting alarmS
FREE
Tabajara V5
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.84 (37)
Indicators
Metatrader 5 version of the famous Andre Machado's Tabajara indicator. If you don't know Andre Machado's Technical Analysis work you don't need this indicator... For those who need it and for those several friend traders who asked this porting from other platforms, here it is... FEATURES 8-period Moving Average 20-period Moving Average 50-period Moving Average 200-period Moving Average Colored candles according to the inflexion of the 20-period MA SETTINGS You can change the Period of all MA's
FREE
Envolventes con alertas
Juan Manuel Rojas Perez
Indicators
MT5 Enveloping Pattern Detector: Your competitive advantage in trading Are you looking for a tool to help you accurately identify the best trading opportunities in the forex market? Our Engulfing Pattern Detector provides you with a highly reliable buy or sell signal, based on one of the most recognized and effective Japanese candlestick patterns: the engulfing pattern. With an average success rate of 70%, this indicator will allow you to make safer and more profitable investment decisions. Don'
FREE
Stochastic Cross Alert
Bambang Nugroho
Indicators
Stochastic Cross Alert PRO Stochastic Cross Alert PRO is a lightweight and accurate indicator designed to detect Stochastic (14,3,3) crossover signals directly on the main chart. Instead of watching the oscillator window constantly, this indicator automatically marks buy and sell signals when the %K line crosses the %D line , making trade opportunities easier to spot. The calculation is built to match the native Stochastic oscillator behavior , ensuring that the signals appear exactly when the r
FREE
MACD Titanium
Donovan Tjin-a-tak
Indicators
MACD Titanium is a zero-lag MACD indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to provide faster and cleaner momentum signals compared to the classic MACD. By using Zero-Lag EMA calculations, the indicator reduces signal delay and reacts more quickly to changes in market momentum while preserving the familiar MACD structure traders rely on. What Makes It Different Unlike the standard MACD, MACD Titanium: • Uses Zero-Lag EMAs to reduce lag • Responds faster to momentum shifts • Highlights crossover points
FREE
Traditional MACD MT5
Daniel Lewis
Indicators
The MACD indicator in MetaTrader 5 does not look like MACD as it was designed. That is because the MetaTrader 5 version of MACD displays the MACD line as a histogram when it is traditionally displayed as a line. Additionally, the MetaTrader 5 version computes the Signal line using an SMA, while according to MACD definition it is supposed to be an EMA. The MetaTrader 5 version also does not compute a true MACD Histogram (the difference between the MACD/Signal lines). This can be confusing for peo
FREE
Automatic Trendlines
Pasi Hakamaki
4.68 (50)
Indicators
The indicator draws trendlines on chart. This indicator has six inputs. User can specify alternative labels for both lines. If multiple instances of the indicator are used, the labels must differ. User can set width and color of the lines and depth which specifies what significant peaks should be used. For example, Depth=10 sets trendlines using the current peaks and valleys that have at least 10 bars to the right and to the left and that have highs/lows less/greater than the peak's high/low. In
FREE
Price Momentum
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.92 (12)
Indicators
Value Chart indicator presents the Price evolution in a new form. This indicator, Price Momentum , was developed taking all the calculations presented in the book " Dynamic Trading Indicators " by Mark W. Helweg and David Stendahl (2002). The technique involves de-trended Prices from a user-defined Period of analysis and the addition of a Volatility index correction. The result is an Oscillator with 3 zones: Fair Price Value, Overbought/Oversold and Extremely Overbought/Oversold zones. Adding th
FREE
Divergence Force
Alessandro Riggi
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Divergence Force Divergence Indicator Description Divergence Force 1.0 is an indicator designed to identify divergences between the price of an asset and the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence). This indicator automatically draws trend lines on the highs and lows of the price and MACD, highlighting potential trading opportunities. Main Features Automatic Divergence Identification : The indicator automatically detects bullish and bearish divergences between the price and the MACD. Trend
FREE
PZ Three Drives MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicators
This indicator finds Three Drives patterns. The Three Drives pattern is a 6-point reversal pattern characterised by a series of higher highs or lower lows that complete at a 127% or 161.8% Fibonacci extension. It signals that the market is exhausted and a reversal can happen. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  |  Get Help ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable colors and sizes Customizable breakout periods Customizable 1-2-3 and 0-A-B ratios It impl
FREE
Fair Value Gap Zone
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicators
General Description The Fair Gap Value Indicator identifies and highlights “fair value gaps” on the MetaTrader 5 chart. A fair gap occurs when a price void forms between the low of one bar and the high of another, separated by an intermediate bar. The indicator draws colored rectangles (bullish and bearish) to emphasize these areas, providing clear visual support for price-action strategies. Key Features Bullish Gap Detection : highlights gaps between a bar’s low and the high of two bars prior w
FREE
HMA Scalper Pro
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (1)
Indicators
HMA Scalper Pro for MetaTrader 5 HMA Scalper Pro is a trend indicator for MetaTrader 5, based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) algorithm, first published by Alan Hull in 2005. The indicator is designed to analyze the current trend direction and display a smoothed line built on the Hull Moving Average algorithm. Compared to traditional moving averages, this algorithm is designed to reduce lag while maintaining line smoothness. HMA Scalper Pro allows you to visually track changes in the trend d
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.6 (35)
Indicators
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Macd STO Forex by Gerega
Illia Hereha
5 (1)
Experts
The Dual MACD & Stochastic Expert Advisor (EA)  is a fully automated trading system that utilizes two  MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicators along with the  Stochastic Oscillator  to identify high-probability trading opportunities. By combining trend confirmation from MACD with momentum analysis from Stochastic, this EA provides precise entry and exit points for optimized trading performance. Key Features: • Dual MACD Strategy – Uses two MACD indicators with different setting
FREE
Cybertrade Bollinger Bands
Emanuel Andriato
Indicators
Cybertrade Double Bollinger Bands - MT5  The Bollinger Bands indicator shows the levels of different highs and lows that a security price has reached in a given duration and also their relative strength, where the highs are close to the upper line and the lows are close to the lower line. Our differential is to present this indicator in a double form, with the availability of its values ​​to simplify automation. It works on periods longer than the period visible on the chart. All values ​​are
FREE
Fimathe PCM Indicador
Cristiano Rodrigo Olegini
Indicators
Velas Forex FIMATHE PCM Indicator (FREE) The Velas Forex FIMATHE PCM Indicator is a free indicator designed to help traders analyze the market visually in a simple, fast, and effective way. Its purpose is to make it easier to identify market conditions through clear visual signals, allowing traders to make more confident trading decisions. Best result: 5M timeframe MT5 server time: 2:00 Management: 1 Take Profit: stop trading, wait for the next day 2 Losses: stop trading, wait for the next day
FREE
Supports And Resistances Lines
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4.65 (46)
Indicators
Support and Resistance zones Indicator MT5 this indicator knows how to identify tops and bottoms automaticly. This support and resistance indicator creates support lines and resistance lines based on tops and bottoms. how to make support and resistance lines. this is an indicator to make automatic support and resistance lines. how to find support level with indicator. this indicator finds tops and bottoms automaticly. The Indicator automatically creates support lines every time “Fractals” create
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.77 (142)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (10)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.61 (31)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (3)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.44 (52)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and n
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
Indicators
Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (6)
Indicators
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
Indicators
FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
More from author
Candle Timer Countdown
JETINVEST
4.71 (109)
Indicators
Candle Timer Countdown displays the remaining time before the current bar closes and a new bar forms. It can be used for time management. MT4 version here! Feature Highlights Tracks server time not local time Configurable Text Color and Font Size Optional Visualization of the Symbol Daily Variation Optimized to reduce CPU usage Input Parameters Show Daily Variation: true/false Text Font Size Text Color If you still have questions, please contact me by direct message:  https://www.mql5.com/en/u
FREE
Tabajara VWAP Ogro RSJ
JETINVEST
4.78 (40)
Indicators
Setup Tabajara was created by a Brazilian trader known as  "The OGRO of Wall Street" . The idea of this setup is to indicate to the trader the current trend of prices and  the type of operation should be looked for in the graph. Operation It does this through the positioning of the closing of the candles and the  vwap until 10:40am and after by the arithmetic mean of 20 periods painting the candles in 4 possible colors: Green -> Price rising in upward trend (Search entry points for PURCHASE) B
FREE
Candle Timer Countdown MT4
JETINVEST
4.67 (36)
Indicators
Candle Timer Countdown displays the remaining time before the current bar closes and a new bar forms. It can be used for time management. MT5 version here! Feature Highlights Tracks server time not local time Configurable Text Color and Font Size Optional Visualization of the Symbol Daily Variation Optimized to reduce CPU usage Input Parameters Show Daily Variation: true/false Text Font Size Text Color If you still have questions, please contact me by direct message:  https://www.mql5.com/en/u
FREE
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ
JETINVEST
4.41 (22)
Indicators
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ is an indicator that traces the support and resistance lines of the day using Fibonacci rates. This spectacular indicator creates up to 7 levels of support and resistance through Pivot Point using Fibonacci rates. It is fantastic how the prices respect each level of this support and resistance, where it is possible to perceive possible entry/exit points of an operation. Features Up to 7 levels of support and 7 levels of resistance Set the colors of the levels individually
FREE
Candle Counter RSJ
JETINVEST
5 (8)
Indicators
Candle Counter is an indicator that prints the number of candles from the first candle of the day . The first candle of the day will be the number 1 and each new candle will be increased by 1 in this count. Input Parameters Choose from even, odd or all Distance from candle to Print the number Text Font Size Text Font Color If you still have questions, please contact me by direct message:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robsjunqueira/
FREE
MACD Intraday Trend PRO
JETINVEST
5 (5)
Indicators
MACD Intraday Trend PRO is an Indicator developed through an adaptation made of the original MACD created by Gerald Appel in the 1960s. Through years of trading it was observed that by changing the parameters of the MACD with Fibonacci proportions we achieve a better presentation of the continuity of the trend movements, making that it is possible to more efficiently detect the beginning and end of a price trend. Due to its efficiency in detecting price trends, it is also possible to identify ve
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ MT4
JETINVEST
4.67 (3)
Indicators
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ is an indicator that traces the support and resistance lines of the day using Fibonacci rates. This spectacular indicator creates up to 7 levels of support and resistance through Pivot Point using Fibonacci rates. It is fantastic how the prices respect each level of this support and resistance, where it is possible to perceive possible entry/exit points of an operation. Features Up to 7 levels of support and 7 levels of resistance Set the colors of the levels individually
FREE
VWAP Fibo Bands RSJ
JETINVEST
4.83 (12)
Indicators
VWAP Fibo Bands RSJ is an indicator that traces the lines of the daily VWAP and from it creates bands using Fibonacci proportions. This spectacular indicator creates 10 band levels through the selected VWAP period using Fibonacci ratios. It is fantastic how the prices respect each level of the bands, where it is possible to realize that almost every time the price closes above / below a level of the bands he will seek the next one. If close above will seek to reach the level above and if close
FREE
MACD Intraday Trend MT4
JETINVEST
4.7 (10)
Indicators
MACD Intraday Trend is an Indicator developed through an adaptation made of the original MACD created by Gerald Appel in the 1960s. Through years of trading it was observed that by changing the parameters of the MACD with Fibonacci proportions we achieve a better presentation of the continuity of the trend movements, making that it is possible to more efficiently detect the beginning and end of a price trend. Due to its efficiency in detecting price trends, it is also possible to identify very c
FREE
Weis Waves RSJ
JETINVEST
4.64 (11)
Indicators
The Weis Waves RSJ Indicator sums up volumes in each wave. This is how we receive a bar chart of cumulative volumes of alternating waves. Namely the cumulative volume makes the Weis wave charts unique. It allows comparing the relation of the wave sequence characteristics, such as correspondence of the applied force (expressed in the volume) and received result (the price progress). If you still have questions, please contact me by direct message:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robsjunqueira/
FREE
Tabajara Ogro
JETINVEST
4.77 (13)
Indicators
Setup Tabajara was created by a Brazilian trader known as  "The OGRO of Wall Street" . The idea of this setup is to indicate to the trader the current trend of prices and  the type of operation should be looked for in the graph. Operation It does this through the relation of the closing price position and the     of 20 periods, by painting the candles in 4 possible colors : Green -> Price rising in upward trend (Search entry points for PURCHASE) Black -> Price correcting in Bullish Trend (Sear
FREE
Volume By Color RSJ
JETINVEST
5 (2)
Indicators
This simple indicator paints with a darker color on the volume bar when the quantity traded is above the average of select number of periods of the volume itself, highlighting the moments when there was a large volume of deals above the average. It is also possible to use a configuration of four colors where the color tone shows a candle volume strength. The indicator defaults to the simple average of 20 periods, but it is possible to change to other types of averages and periods. If you like t
FREE
Delta Aggression Volume
JETINVEST
4.13 (8)
Indicators
This indicator calculates the difference between the SELL aggression and the BUY aggression that occurred in each Candle, plotting the balance of each one graphically. Note: This indicator DOES NOT WORK for Brokers and/or Markets WITHOUT the type of aggression (BUY or SELL). Be sure to try our   Professional   version with configurable features and alerts:   Delta Agression Volume PRO Settings Aggression by volume (Real Volume) or by number of trades (Tick Volume) Start of the Aggression Delta
FREE
Netting Panel RSJ
JETINVEST
4.33 (3)
Utilities
Funcionamento: O Painel  Netting Panel RSJ  funciona com   qualquer ativo   e em   qualquer tempo gráfico . Ele funciona em contas do tipo " Netting " e " Hedge ", mas gerencia apenas uma posição por ativo, por isso o nome   Netting.   Se ele for executado em contas do tipo " Hedge ", ele fará o gerenciamento e proteção   apenas da posição mais antiga , ou seja, da primeira posição que foi aberta por ele. Em contas " Netting " quando os botões " SELL " ou " BUY " forem pressionados,   ocorrerá
FREE
Aggression Wave RSJ
JETINVEST
4.57 (7)
Indicators
This indicator sums up the difference between the sells aggression and the buys aggression that occurred in each Candle, graphically plotting the waves of accumulation of the aggression volumes.   Through these waves an exponential average is calculated that indicates the direction of the business flow. Note: This indicator DOES NOT WORK for Brokers and/or Markets WITHOUT the type of aggression (BUY or SELL).   Be sure to try our Professional version with configurable features and alerts:  Agre
FREE
Vwap RSJ
JETINVEST
4.82 (11)
Indicators
VWAP RSJ is an indicator that plots the Hourly, Daily, Weekly and Monthly  VWAP Lines. Large institutional buyers and   mutual funds   use the VWAP ratio to help move into or out of stocks with as small of a market impact as possible. Therefore, when possible, institutions will try to buy below the VWAP, or sell above it. This way their actions push the price back toward the average, instead of away from it. Based on this information I developed this indicator that combines 4 types of VWAP Tim
FREE
Volume By Color RSJ MT4
JETINVEST
5 (1)
Indicators
This simple indicator paints with a darker color on the volume bar when the quantity traded is above the average of select number of periods of the volume itself, highlighting the moments when there was a large volume of deals above the average. It is also possible to use a configuration of four colors where the color tone shows a candle volume strength. The indicator defaults to the simple average of 20 periods, but it is possible to change to other types of averages and periods. If you like t
FREE
MACD Intraday Trend PRO MT4
JETINVEST
Indicators
MACD Intraday Trend PRO is an Indicator developed through an adaptation made of the original MACD created by Gerald Appel in the 1960s. Through years of trading it was observed that by changing the parameters of the MACD with Fibonacci proportions we achieve a better presentation of the continuity of the trend movements, making that it is possible to more efficiently detect the beginning and end of a price trend. Due to its efficiency in detecting price trends, it is also possible to identify ve
Renko Price Action ATR
JETINVEST
Utilities
RENKO PRICE ACTION ATR is an "Expert Advisor" developed through the construction of the Renko Chart where each BRICK has the size calculated through the ATR of the period selected by the user. Renko charts are designed to filter out minor price movements, thus making it easier for traders to focus on important trends. Due to its efficiency in detecting price trends, it is also possible to clearly identify supports and resistances as well as top and bottom divergences, thus making better use of t
Supply Demand RSJ
JETINVEST
Indicators
The indicator Supply Demand RSJ PRO calculates and plots the "Supply" and "Demand" zones on the graph, identifying the type of Zone (Weak, Strong, Verified, Proven) and in case of retests of the Zone it shows how many times it was retested. "Supply" Zones are the price zones where more supply than demand has occurred, driving prices down. "Demand" Zones are the price zones where more demand than supply has occurred, pushing prices up. Be sure to try our professional version with configurable fe
Aggression Wave PRO
JETINVEST
Indicators
Aggression Wave PRO is an indicator developed to monitor the divergence, strength, and continuity of the aggression volume of sell and buy negotiations.  The  Agrression Wave PRO   has features that allow you to view beyond the accumulated delta volume of the day. Note: This indicator DOES NOT WORK for Brokers and/or Markets WITHOUT the type of aggression (BUY or SELL). Cryptocurrencies and Forex do not provide this type of information, that is, it does not work with it. Operation It is possib
Delta Aggression Volume PRO
JETINVEST
Indicators
Delta Aggression Volume PRO is an indicator developed to monitor the strength and continuity of the aggression volume of sell and buy negotiations. Note: This indicator DOES NOT WORK for Brokers and/or Markets WITHOUT the type of aggression (BUY or SELL). Cryptocurrencies and Forex do not provide this type of data, that is, it does not work with them. O Delta Agrression Volume PRO has features that allow you to view beyond the delta volume of the day. Operation Multi symbols  (those who provid
Supply Demand RSJ PRO
JETINVEST
Indicators
The indicator Supply Demand RSJ PRO calculates and plots the "Supply" and "Demand" zones on the graph, identifying the type of Zone (Weak, Strong, Verified, Proven) and in case of retests of the Zone it shows how many times it was retested. "Supply" Zones are the price zones where more supply than demand has occurred, driving prices down. "Demand" Zones are the price zones where more demand than supply has occurred, pushing prices up. Classification of zones Weak: Price region which, if re-test
Trend WDO B3
JETINVEST
5 (1)
Experts
Trend WDO B3 is a professional trading system created for the MT5 platform and optimized to work with MINI DOLAR INDEX (WDO) on B3 in BRAZIL. The system uses Fuzzy Logic in several timeframes (1M, 5M, 15M, 30M, H1, H4, D1) to identify the price trend, applying weights in each timeframe according to the calculations made. After identified the trend, the system positions a STOP order (BUY or SELL) according to the average volatility, and when the position is opened, the EA conducts the trade throu
Trend WIN B3
JETINVEST
5 (4)
Experts
Trend WIN B3 is a professional trading system created for the MT5 platform and optimized to work with MINI FUTURE INDEX (WIN) on B3 in BRAZIL. The system uses Fuzzy Logic in several timeframes (1M, 5M, 15M, 30M, H1, H4, D1) to identify the price trend, applying weights in each timeframe according to the calculations made. After identified the trend, the system positions a STOP order (BUY or SELL) according to the average volatility, and when the position is opened, the EA conducts the trade thro
SniperBot EURUSD
JETINVEST
5 (1)
Experts
The EA uses volatility, spread, frequency, and timing to decide when to trade. The EA uses the Limit Orders method to open Positions. In this case, the Slippage will at most be positive on executing the entries. The EA uses the Trailing Take Profit logic, as the focus of the system is to make money while protecting your capital. Most trades are closed quickly, so like a sniper headshot. Main features Does not use martingale Does not use grid Optimized currency pair: EURUSD Timeframe: M5 PAY AT
Sniper Major
JETINVEST
5 (1)
Experts
The EA uses volatility, spread, frequency, and timing to decide when to trade. The EA uses the Limit Orders method to open Positions. In this case, the Slippage will at most be positive on executing the entries. The EA uses the Trailing Take Profit logic, as the focus of the system is to make money while protecting your capital. Most trades are closed quickly, so like a sniper headshot. Main features Does not use martingale Does not use grid Optimized currency pairs: EURUSD | GBPUSD | USDJPY |
Filter:
Artur Jacek Domagala
1064
Artur Jacek Domagala 2026.07.05 20:38 
 

Great indicator, always on my chart. Thank You !!

EB83Br72
1155
EB83Br72 2026.03.07 23:52 
 

Bom indicador, obrigado.

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2026.03.11 20:06
Obrigado pelo review. Da uma olhada em nossa versão PRO
Kedrov
1281
Kedrov 2025.10.10 16:58 
 

Каждый индикатор подходит под те задачи, для решения которых он и создавался. Нормальный индикатор. Спасибо!

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2025.10.10 17:31
Tks for your feedback......take a look into our PRO version
HOGJoerch63
579
HOGJoerch63 2025.09.18 06:15 
 

Plug and Play. Thanks for the free indicator

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2025.09.18 09:16
Tks for your feedback......take a look into our PRO version
hideo tominaga
329
hideo tominaga 2025.07.15 23:27 
 

🙆

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2025.07.16 11:02
Tks for your feedback......take a look into our PRO version
Lydia Kwarteng
2219
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.12 07:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2025.06.12 09:10
Tks for your feedback......take a look into our PRO version
Benjamin Afedzie
4086
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.09 14:51 
 

good product

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2025.06.09 14:56
Tks for your feedback......take a look into our PRO version
Sátiro Santos
18
Sátiro Santos 2025.04.23 21:21 
 

Excelente indicador

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2025.04.24 11:32
Obrigado pelo review. Da uma olhada em nossa versão PRO
33.Hl21
154
33.Hl21 2025.04.12 13:28 
 

Excelente Indicador!!

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2025.04.12 13:46
Obrigado pelo review. Da uma olhada em nossa versão PRO
Easy Pixy
54
Easy Pixy 2024.12.21 16:35 
 

Great indicator

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2024.12.23 15:48
Tks for your feedback......take a look into our PRO version
aqwa
328
aqwa 2024.11.19 08:23 
 

Good!

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2024.11.19 13:11
Tks for your feedback......take a look into our PRO version
Dachs87
169
Dachs87 2024.11.05 19:58 
 

wirklich sehr gut, erstaunlich treffsicher

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2024.11.05 19:59
Tks for your feedback......take a look into our PRO version
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.04 15:50 
 

super

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2024.10.04 15:51
Tks for your feedback......take a look into our PRO version
Cynthia211
46
Cynthia211 2024.06.18 16:43 
 

感觉很不错

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2024.06.20 16:55
Tks for your feedback......take a look into our PRO version
Race Elizabeth
49
Race Elizabeth 2024.05.07 07:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

65638263
737
65638263 2024.04.30 00:15 
 

exelemte, muchas gracias y bendiciones

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2024.04.30 03:47
Tks for your feedback......take a look into our PRO version
Seth Tetteh
2725
Seth Tetteh 2024.04.25 11:11 
 

great

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2024.04.25 11:14
Tks for your feedback......take a look into our PRO version
frankdupo
86
frankdupo 2023.12.26 19:04 
 

MUY BUENO

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2023.12.26 19:05
Tks for your feedback......take a look into our PRO version
kanatk
16
kanatk 2023.12.20 13:50 
 

başarılı..

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2023.12.20 14:19
Tks for your feedback......take a look into our PRO version
WILIAN1914 FRANÇA
28
WILIAN1914 FRANÇA 2023.11.22 22:24 
 

Fantastico , meus Parabens pela otimizaçao !

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2023.11.22 22:30
Obrigado pelo review. Da uma olhada em nossa versão PRO
1234
Reply to review