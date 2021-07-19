Trend WIN B3
- Experts
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JETINVESTRoberto Junqueira, is Trader for over 20 years and has been developing indicators and trading experts for more than 10 years for the Forex, Cryptocurrencies and Stock Exchanges markets.
- Version: 8.0
- Updated: 3 May 2022
- Activations: 20
Trend WIN B3 is a professional trading system created for the MT5 platform and optimized to work with MINI FUTURE INDEX (WIN) on B3 in BRAZIL.
Main features
- Does not use martingale
- Does not use grid
- Display on the graph the calculated trend by the Fuzzy algorithm
- Works on any timeframe
- Configurable operating hours
- Configurable opening GAP control
- Configurable lot augmentation dynamic mode
- 4 configurable Trailing Stop levels
Find out more details and information by accessing the blog with product manuals and videos: https://www.mql5.com/pt/blogs/post/745842
If you still have questions, please contact me by direct message: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robsjunqueira/
O robô faz o que promete, otimo suporte pra quem é iniciante, to bem empolgada