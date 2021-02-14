Volume By Color RSJ

5


This simple indicator paints with a darker color on the volume bar when the quantity traded is above the average of select number of periods of the volume itself, highlighting the moments when there was a large volume of deals above the average.

It is also possible to use a configuration of four colors where the color tone shows a candle volume strength.

The indicator defaults to the simple average of 20 periods, but it is possible to change to other types of averages and periods.

If you like this indicator, please do a little review (not a comment, but a REVIEW!), As this is the only way to recognize my work. Thank you very much.



Reviews 6
reinaldometa
14
reinaldometa 2022.08.14 22:56 
 

Great tool.... Thanks for sharing it with us...

gfedrigo
94
gfedrigo 2021.10.15 13:19 
 

Great tool

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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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The EA uses volatility, spread, frequency, and timing to decide when to trade. The EA uses the Limit Orders method to open Positions. In this case, the Slippage will at most be positive on executing the entries. The EA uses the Trailing Take Profit logic, as the focus of the system is to make money while protecting your capital. Most trades are closed quickly, so like a sniper headshot. Main features Does not use martingale Does not use grid Optimized currency pair: EURUSD Timeframe: M5 PAY AT
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The EA uses volatility, spread, frequency, and timing to decide when to trade. The EA uses the Limit Orders method to open Positions. In this case, the Slippage will at most be positive on executing the entries. The EA uses the Trailing Take Profit logic, as the focus of the system is to make money while protecting your capital. Most trades are closed quickly, so like a sniper headshot. Main features Does not use martingale Does not use grid Optimized currency pairs: EURUSD | GBPUSD | USDJPY |
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Nicolas Dobrovsky
849
Nicolas Dobrovsky 2022.11.30 18:32 
 

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JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2022.12.01 14:00
Try again please.....I tested now and works well
reinaldometa
14
reinaldometa 2022.08.14 22:56 
 

Great tool.... Thanks for sharing it with us...

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2022.08.15 11:53
tks
gfedrigo
94
gfedrigo 2021.10.15 13:19 
 

Great tool

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.10.15 13:22
tks
Fabio_Novaes
175
Fabio_Novaes 2021.06.30 21:48 
 

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JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.06.30 23:10
tks
Robson Souza
122
Robson Souza 2021.06.30 14:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.06.30 15:09
Hi Robson, tks for your review.
Marilise Ravaglio Da Cunha Junqueira
386
Marilise Ravaglio Da Cunha Junqueira 2021.02.17 17:24 
 

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JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.06.30 15:10
Tks fot the review
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