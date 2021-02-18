Candle Counter RSJ

5

Candle Counter is an indicator that prints the number of candles from the first candle of the day.

The first candle of the day will be the number 1 and each new candle will be increased by 1 in this count.


    Input Parameters

    • Choose from even, odd or all
    • Distance from candle to Print the number
    • Text Font Size
    • Text Font Color


    If you still have questions, please contact me by direct message: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robsjunqueira/


    Reviews 11
    Benjamin Afedzie
    4086
    Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.04 21:08 
     

    best indicator

    hud_nacar
    14
    hud_nacar 2024.08.07 04:34 
     

    Muito bom cumpriu o objetivo com louvor.

    Eliel Soares
    68
    Eliel Soares 2024.06.10 00:18 
     

    amigo você pode colocar esse contador com o zigzag, no caso ele contando as barras da onda do zigzag, seria excelente pra quem trabalha com a teoria do tempo no mercado, desde já agradeço.

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    Filter:
    Benjamin Afedzie
    4086
    Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.04 21:08 
     

    best indicator

    JETINVEST
    388809
    Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2025.07.07 11:57
    tks
    hud_nacar
    14
    hud_nacar 2024.08.07 04:34 
     

    Muito bom cumpriu o objetivo com louvor.

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    Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2024.08.07 12:21
    Bom dia. Obrigado pelo review
    Eliel Soares
    68
    Eliel Soares 2024.06.10 00:18 
     

    amigo você pode colocar esse contador com o zigzag, no caso ele contando as barras da onda do zigzag, seria excelente pra quem trabalha com a teoria do tempo no mercado, desde já agradeço.

    JETINVEST
    388809
    Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2024.06.12 14:45
    Bom dia. Me chame no privado para que alinhemos sua ideia
    Σάκης Καρανικόλας
    33
    Σάκης Καρανικόλας 2023.10.24 18:36 
     

    I recently downloaded an indicator for MT5, and I must say it's proven to be an incredibly useful tool for my trading endeavors. What I appreciate most about this indicator is its simplicity and functionality. It has streamlined my trading process and made it much more efficient. The user-friendly interface and straightforward design make it easy for even beginners to navigate. It doesn't overwhelm me with unnecessary features or complex settings, which is a common issue with many trading apps. Instead, it provides the essential tools and information I need to make well-informed decisions. However, if I could suggest one improvement, it would be to have the option to change the starting point for the count. To start from the normal opening of the market (RTH). Overall, I'm quite pleased with this indicator!

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    Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2023.10.24 18:41
    tks
    sergiotanb
    14
    sergiotanb 2023.09.05 00:43 
     

    Muito bom

    JETINVEST
    388809
    Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2023.09.05 00:43
    obrigado pelo review
    marcelotk
    14
    marcelotk 2023.08.12 16:22 
     

    Prático... Muito útil... Fácil de configurar.. gostei muito

    JETINVEST
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    Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2023.08.12 16:27
    obrigado pelo review
    gfedrigo
    94
    gfedrigo 2021.10.15 13:19 
     

    great tool

    JETINVEST
    388809
    Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2023.02.07 23:33
    tks
    Diogo Gomes
    190
    Diogo Gomes 2021.09.26 14:14 
     

    obrigado

    JETINVEST
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    Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.09.26 16:27
    Obrigado pelo review
    Fabio_Novaes
    175
    Fabio_Novaes 2021.06.30 21:41 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    JETINVEST
    388809
    Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.06.30 23:09
    tks
    Robson Souza
    122
    Robson Souza 2021.06.30 14:56 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    JETINVEST
    388809
    Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.06.30 15:08
    Hi Robson, tks for your review.
    Marilise Ravaglio Da Cunha Junqueira
    386
    Marilise Ravaglio Da Cunha Junqueira 2021.06.06 15:13 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    JETINVEST
    388809
    Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.06.30 15:09
    Obrigado pelo review Marilise.
    Reply to review