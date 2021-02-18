Candle Counter RSJ
- Indicators
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JETINVESTRoberto Junqueira, is Trader for over 20 years and has been developing indicators and trading experts for more than 10 years for the Forex, Cryptocurrencies and Stock Exchanges markets.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 21 September 2021
Candle Counter is an indicator that prints the number of candles from the first candle of the day.
The first candle of the day will be the number 1 and each new candle will be increased by 1 in this count.
Input Parameters
- Choose from even, odd or all
- Distance from candle to Print the number
- Text Font Size
- Text Font Color
If you still have questions, please contact me by direct message: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robsjunqueira/
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