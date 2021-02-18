Candle Counter RSJ

Candle Counter is an indicator that prints the number of candles from the first candle of the day.

The first candle of the day will be the number 1 and each new candle will be increased by 1 in this count.





Input Parameters Choose from even, odd or all

Distance from candle to Print the number

Text Font Size

Text Font Color





If you still have questions, please contact me by direct message: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robsjunqueira/



