RENKO PRICE ACTION ATR is an "Expert Advisor" developed through the construction of the Renko Chart where each BRICK has the size calculated through the ATR of the period selected by the user.

Renko charts are designed to filter out minor price movements, thus making it easier for traders to focus on important trends.

Due to its efficiency in detecting price trends, it is also possible to clearly identify supports and resistances as well as top and bottom divergences, thus making better use of trading opportunities.





Operation

The RENKO PRICE ACTION ATR works with any currency pair.

The RENKO PRICE ACTION ATR has excellent real-time update performance.





Settings





ATR Calculation Timeframe: User-selected period for RENKO PRICE ACTION ATR to apply the average of the ATR and calculate/recalculate the size of each BRICK.

ATR Calculation Averaging Period: User-selected period of the ATR averaging for RENKO PRICE ACTION ATR to perform the size calculations for each BRICK.

Percentage of ATR Size: Percentage of the calculated size to be used in the formation of each BRICK.





If you still have questions, please contact me by direct message: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robsjunqueira/







