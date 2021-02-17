Renko Price Action ATR

RENKO PRICE ACTION ATR is an "Expert Advisor" developed through the construction of the Renko Chart where each BRICK has the size calculated through the ATR of the period selected by the user.

Renko charts are designed to filter out minor price movements, thus making it easier for traders to focus on important trends.

Due to its efficiency in detecting price trends, it is also possible to clearly identify supports and resistances as well as top and bottom divergences, thus making better use of trading opportunities.


Operation

  • The RENKO PRICE ACTION ATR works with any currency pair.
  • The RENKO PRICE ACTION ATR has excellent real-time update performance.


Settings

  • ATR Calculation Timeframe: User-selected period for RENKO PRICE ACTION ATR to apply the average of the ATR and calculate/recalculate the size of each BRICK.
  • ATR Calculation Averaging Period: User-selected period of the ATR averaging for RENKO PRICE ACTION ATR to perform the size calculations for each BRICK.
  • Percentage of ATR Size: Percentage of the calculated size to be used in the formation of each BRICK.


If you still have questions, please contact me by direct message: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robsjunqueira/



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Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
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Arthur Cunha
18
Arthur Cunha 2022.07.04 03:27 
 

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388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2022.07.04 12:31
Obriagdo pelo review
rchuah
201
rchuah 2022.05.27 22:15 
 

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388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2022.05.27 22:30
enjoy
aldo loureiro
22
aldo loureiro 2022.05.12 04:26 
 

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388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2022.05.12 16:35
Brasileiro é complicado mesmo, você faz uma ferramenta, fornece gratuitamente e o cara vem reclamar. Por favor, faça um melhor e disponibilize gratuitamente também.
Adriano Cezar
16
Adriano Cezar 2022.04.20 16:51 
 

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388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2022.04.20 17:14
Obrigado
6081163
41
6081163 2022.04.05 17:59 
 

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388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2022.04.05 19:50
enjoy
fdepina001
26
fdepina001 2022.03.19 23:38 
 

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388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2022.04.05 19:50
enjoy
jgomnet2020
85
jgomnet2020 2022.02.03 16:51 
 

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388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2022.02.03 17:01
aproveite
284954
940
284954 2022.01.09 15:36 
 

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388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2022.01.12 12:19
aproveite
chichel
68
chichel 2021.12.19 22:39 
 

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388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.12.20 12:27
This utility has a limitation that does not allow placing orders through it.
Fabio_Novaes
175
Fabio_Novaes 2021.06.30 21:36 
 

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388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.06.30 23:08
tks
Marilise Ravaglio Da Cunha Junqueira
386
Marilise Ravaglio Da Cunha Junqueira 2021.06.30 16:03 
 

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388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.07.26 21:52
Obrigado
Robson Souza
122
Robson Souza 2021.06.30 14:54 
 

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388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.06.30 15:07
Hi Robson, tks for your review.
jobertorosa
29
jobertorosa 2021.05.20 17:57 
 

comprei este indicador e estava com bog, enviei um email pro Roberto e fui respondido em menos de um minuto. alem de resolver o problema, ele ainda lancou uma versao atualizada. parabens Roberto junqueira.

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388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.05.20 18:04
Obrigado pela confiança
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