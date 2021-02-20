VWAP Fibo Bands RSJ

4.83

VWAP Fibo Bands RSJ is an indicator that traces the lines of the daily VWAP and from it creates bands using Fibonacci proportions.

This spectacular indicator creates 10 band levels through the selected VWAP period using Fibonacci ratios.

It is fantastic how the prices respect each level of the bands, where it is possible to realize that almost every time the price closes above / below a level of the bands he will seek the next one.

If close above will seek to reach the level above and if close below will seek the level below.

The best view of Fibo Bands is in timeframes shorter than 30min.


Inputs

  • Calculation Volume Type
  • Calculation Price Type
  • VWAP Period Time


If you still have questions, please contact me by direct message: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robsjunqueira/
Reviews 17
PrinceJoe O
84
PrinceJoe O 2025.08.15 15:28 
 

Very good indicator, I tested the bands with Fib. and everything mapped well even with my personal fib levels. Respected by the price too. Thank you for a very smart indicator.

Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.06 18:52 
 

super

MarlonBispo
36
MarlonBispo 2023.03.15 21:39 
 

A Vwap do ProfitChart, sofre uma leve modificação dos padrões convencionais de Vwap (frescurinha pra serem únicos, e ninguém ou quase ninguém sabe esse calculo). A Vwap do Roberto na configuração Close_High_Low, é a Vwap que mais se aproxima da Vwap do Profit que encontrei para MT5, uns 97% igual quase a mesma. Lembre-se que a Vwap Bans do Profit trabalha com desvios padrões. Entrei em contato com o Roberto, ele fez pra mim a Vwap Bands com os desvios padrões, de forma que posso regular ainda. E conseguiu implementar um recurso para aparecer a Vwap Bands apenas no dia vigente, e com atalho no teclado caso eu queira ocultar a Vwap Bands, É muito chato fazer estudo no gráfico com aquele monte de linha, atalho no teclado para apagar quando quiser ficou show. É um desenvolvedor atencioso, e me entregou serviço em poucos dias. Quem precisar, entra em contato com ele.

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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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PrinceJoe O
84
PrinceJoe O 2025.08.15 15:28 
 

Very good indicator, I tested the bands with Fib. and everything mapped well even with my personal fib levels. Respected by the price too. Thank you for a very smart indicator.

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2025.08.16 12:53
Enjoy
Kedrov
1281
Kedrov 2025.05.15 12:08 
 

Просмотрел штук 40 VWAP в разных исполнениях. Но ни в одном не нашел коррекции по временной зоне по GMT – такое впечатление, что все брокеры работают в одной зоне. Странно!

Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.06 18:52 
 

super

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2024.10.08 17:59
Obrigado por seu Review
MarlonBispo
36
MarlonBispo 2023.03.15 21:39 
 

A Vwap do ProfitChart, sofre uma leve modificação dos padrões convencionais de Vwap (frescurinha pra serem únicos, e ninguém ou quase ninguém sabe esse calculo). A Vwap do Roberto na configuração Close_High_Low, é a Vwap que mais se aproxima da Vwap do Profit que encontrei para MT5, uns 97% igual quase a mesma. Lembre-se que a Vwap Bans do Profit trabalha com desvios padrões. Entrei em contato com o Roberto, ele fez pra mim a Vwap Bands com os desvios padrões, de forma que posso regular ainda. E conseguiu implementar um recurso para aparecer a Vwap Bands apenas no dia vigente, e com atalho no teclado caso eu queira ocultar a Vwap Bands, É muito chato fazer estudo no gráfico com aquele monte de linha, atalho no teclado para apagar quando quiser ficou show. É um desenvolvedor atencioso, e me entregou serviço em poucos dias. Quem precisar, entra em contato com ele.

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2023.03.15 21:41
Obrigado pelo review. Grande abraço
RMSCH
224
RMSCH 2022.09.10 18:04 
 

Muito bom.

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2022.09.10 18:09
obrigado pelo review
Fábio Alves
64
Fábio Alves 2022.08.11 23:33 
 

Muito bom, parabéns e obrigado por compartilhar.

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2022.08.11 23:35
Obrigado pelo review
gfedrigo
94
gfedrigo 2022.04.23 07:17 
 

Indicador perfeito.

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2022.04.26 12:42
Obrigado pelo review
verenafreire
175
verenafreire 2021.10.25 05:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.10.25 13:44
Obrigado pelo review
Rubens Marinho
658
Rubens Marinho 2021.09.28 16:18 
 

Very good indicator!

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.09.28 16:19
Tks
Zé Roberto
667
Zé Roberto 2021.07.29 00:54 
 

Estou realizando testes e estou gostando. Parabéns por disponibilizar

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.07.29 00:56
Obrigado
Fabio_Novaes
175
Fabio_Novaes 2021.06.30 21:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.06.30 23:10
tks
Screspo
51
Screspo 2021.06.21 21:08 
 

Top, bom demais, funciona como um suporte e resistência dinâmico, coloquei aqui no meu gráfico e estou usando, obrigada por disponibilizar de forma gratuita.

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.06.30 16:05
Tks for your review.
Alan Gounella
118
Alan Gounella 2021.06.15 20:32 
 

Excelente indicador, muito bom mesmo.

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.06.30 16:05
Tks for your review.
Marilise Ravaglio Da Cunha Junqueira
386
Marilise Ravaglio Da Cunha Junqueira 2021.06.06 15:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.06.30 16:06
Tks for your review.
3002020664
54
3002020664 2021.04.27 10:47 
 

Great with thanks

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.06.30 16:06
Tks for your review.
Joao Santos
16
Joao Santos 2021.03.20 15:29 
 

Gostei do indicador, apesar de ele poluir demasiado o grafico nos timeframes a partir dos 15M. Quero fazer uma revisão sobre o indicador, mas não sei como.

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.06.30 16:06
Tks for your review.
Diogo Patto
81
Diogo Patto 2021.03.11 19:30 
 

Excelente indicador! Essencial para tomada de decisões. Nota 10!

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.03.11 21:35
Obrigado Diogo
Reply to review