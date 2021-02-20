VWAP Fibo Bands RSJ is an indicator that traces the lines of the daily VWAP and from it creates bands using Fibonacci proportions.

This spectacular indicator creates 10 band levels through the selected VWAP period using Fibonacci ratios.



It is fantastic how the prices respect each level of the bands, where it is possible to realize that almost every time the price closes above / below a level of the bands he will seek the next one.

If close above will seek to reach the level above and if close below will seek the level below.

The best view of Fibo Bands is in timeframes shorter than 30min.





Inputs



Calculation Volume Type

Calculation Price Type

VWAP Period Time





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