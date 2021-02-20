Weis Waves RSJ
- Indicators
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JETINVESTRoberto Junqueira, is Trader for over 20 years and has been developing indicators and trading experts for more than 10 years for the Forex, Cryptocurrencies and Stock Exchanges markets.
- Version: 1.0
The Weis Waves RSJ Indicator sums up volumes in each wave.
This is how we receive a bar chart of cumulative volumes of alternating waves.
Namely the cumulative volume makes the Weis wave charts unique.
It allows comparing the relation of the wave sequence characteristics, such as correspondence of the applied force (expressed in the volume) and received result (the price progress).
If you still have questions, please contact me by direct message: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robsjunqueira/
Parabéns!