The Weis Waves RSJ Indicator sums up volumes in each wave.

This is how we receive a bar chart of cumulative volumes of alternating waves.

Namely the cumulative volume makes the Weis wave charts unique.

It allows comparing the relation of the wave sequence characteristics, such as correspondence of the applied force (expressed in the volume) and received result (the price progress).





If you still have questions, please contact me by direct message: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robsjunqueira/



