MACD Intraday Trend MT4

4.7

MACD Intraday Trend is an Indicator developed through an adaptation made of the original MACD created by Gerald Appel in the 1960s.

Through years of trading it was observed that by changing the parameters of the MACD with Fibonacci proportions we achieve a better presentation of the continuity of the trend movements, making that it is possible to more efficiently detect the beginning and end of a price trend.

Due to its efficiency in detecting price trends, it is also possible to identify very clearly the divergences of tops and bottoms, thus taking better advantage of trading opportunities.

Be sure to try our professional version with configurable features and alerts: MACD Intraday Trend PRO


Features

  • Works with any currency pair
  • Works at any timeframes
  • Works with Renko charts


If you still have questions, please contact me by direct message: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robsjunqueira/


Reviews 21
zofesu
350
zofesu 2023.02.03 16:15 
 

Great job. It is clean and relatively accurate when combined with MA on a higher time frame.

731073
69
731073 2022.10.21 21:15 
 

Very helpful

missqueeniewu
72
missqueeniewu 2022.10.02 17:12 
 

very useful indicator. thanks a lot. :)

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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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JETINVEST
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Trend WIN B3 is a professional trading system created for the MT5 platform and optimized to work with MINI FUTURE INDEX (WIN) on B3 in BRAZIL. The system uses Fuzzy Logic in several timeframes (1M, 5M, 15M, 30M, H1, H4, D1) to identify the price trend, applying weights in each timeframe according to the calculations made. After identified the trend, the system positions a STOP order (BUY or SELL) according to the average volatility, and when the position is opened, the EA conducts the trade thro
SniperBot EURUSD
JETINVEST
5 (1)
Experts
The EA uses volatility, spread, frequency, and timing to decide when to trade. The EA uses the Limit Orders method to open Positions. In this case, the Slippage will at most be positive on executing the entries. The EA uses the Trailing Take Profit logic, as the focus of the system is to make money while protecting your capital. Most trades are closed quickly, so like a sniper headshot. Main features Does not use martingale Does not use grid Optimized currency pair: EURUSD Timeframe: M5 PAY AT
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JETINVEST
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The EA uses volatility, spread, frequency, and timing to decide when to trade. The EA uses the Limit Orders method to open Positions. In this case, the Slippage will at most be positive on executing the entries. The EA uses the Trailing Take Profit logic, as the focus of the system is to make money while protecting your capital. Most trades are closed quickly, so like a sniper headshot. Main features Does not use martingale Does not use grid Optimized currency pairs: EURUSD | GBPUSD | USDJPY |
Filter:
raulovalle
90
raulovalle 2023.12.13 19:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

adonias
67
adonias 2023.08.23 23:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2023.08.23 23:21
Olá. A versão gratuita não tem configuração. De qualquer forma se puder enviar uma foto para eu entender do que você esta falando.
zika79rus
143
zika79rus 2023.06.13 13:01 
 

сомнительный продукт, дал сигнал на закрытие ордера в виде другого цвета, а потом изменил его, так как цена пошла не по его сигналу

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2023.06.13 13:12
I believe that you are a beginner in the financial market, as we should never assume a signal from a single indicator without mitigating what the market is doing. I suggest studying the MACD concepts to be able to take better advantage of this indicator.
Belyanin58
35
Belyanin58 2023.04.11 20:51 
 

ничего не понимаю в этом , но кажется хороший индикатор.

zofesu
350
zofesu 2023.02.03 16:15 
 

Great job. It is clean and relatively accurate when combined with MA on a higher time frame.

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2023.02.03 16:30
Tks. Take a look into the professional version.
731073
69
731073 2022.10.21 21:15 
 

Very helpful

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2022.10.21 21:25
Tks. Take a look into the professional version.
missqueeniewu
72
missqueeniewu 2022.10.02 17:12 
 

very useful indicator. thanks a lot. :)

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2022.10.02 17:15
Tks. Take a look into the professional version.
Mauro Giuseppe Tondo
2009
Mauro Giuseppe Tondo 2022.09.28 02:13 
 

good

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2022.09.28 12:33
Tks. Take a look into the professional version.
그럴수있어
48
그럴수있어 2022.09.07 22:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2022.09.07 23:06
Tks. Take a look into the professional version.
Daniel Santoso
98
Daniel Santoso 2022.08.17 08:24 
 

Good

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2022.08.17 11:39
Tks. Take a look into the professional version.
John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.14 05:23 
 

Nice MACD indicator in conjuction with other indi for confirmation.

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2022.06.14 11:25
Tks. Take a look into the professional version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67986?source=Site+Profile+Seller
Howell Monique
35
Howell Monique 2022.06.13 13:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2022.06.13 13:29
Tks. Take a look into the professional version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67986?source=Site+Profile+Seller
David Linker
93
David Linker 2022.01.17 15:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2022.01.17 15:33
Tks. Take a look into the professional version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67986?source=Site+Profile+Seller
lanyangyangmomo
61
lanyangyangmomo 2021.12.12 09:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2022.01.17 15:33
Tks. Take a look into the professional version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67986?source=Site+Profile+Seller
Satyam Shivam
31517
Satyam Shivam 2021.11.18 05:12 
 

Loved it!!

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2022.01.17 15:33
Tks. Take a look into the professional version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67986?source=Site+Profile+Seller
Elusive Pimpernel
182
Elusive Pimpernel 2021.11.08 13:37 
 

Very nice, like it.

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2022.01.17 15:33
Tks. Take a look into the professional version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67986?source=Site+Profile+Seller
Evgeny Belyaev
92440
Evgeny Belyaev 2021.08.11 22:13 
 

good

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.08.11 22:14
Tks
andrei150
461
andrei150 2021.08.06 12:28 
 

Обыкновенная #рисовалка, не лучше, но и не хуже других индикаторов, как дополнение для подтверждения, входа-выхода, использовать можно.

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.08.06 12:30
That's why it's called an indicator and not a signal generator.
HomayounT
348
HomayounT 2021.07.16 17:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.07.16 17:12
Tks. Take a look into the professional version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67986?source=Site+Profile+Seller
Marilise Ravaglio Da Cunha Junqueira
386
Marilise Ravaglio Da Cunha Junqueira 2021.06.30 16:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.06.30 16:14
Tks for your review.
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