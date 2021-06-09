Delta Aggression Volume PRO is an indicator developed to monitor the strength and continuity of the aggression volume of sell and buy negotiations.

Note: This indicator DOES NOT WORK for Brokers and/or Markets WITHOUT the type of aggression (BUY or SELL). Cryptocurrencies and Forex do not provide this type of data, that is, it does not work with them.



O Delta Agrression Volume PRO has features that allow you to view beyond the delta volume of the day.





Operation



Multi symbols (those who provides type of aggression)

Multi timeframes

Renko charts and Graph charts

Settings



It is possible to set the Volume Type:

Real Volume (in this mode, the volumes traded in each asset transaction will be accounted)



Ticks Volume (in this mode, the number of transactions of the asset will be counted.)

It is possible to define the starting time of the calculations:

CURRENT_DAY



LAST_DAY



LAST_TWODAYS



LAST_FOURDAYS



LAST_WEEK



LAST_MONTH



LAST_6MONTHS



LAST_YEAR



LAST_2YEARS



ALL_AVAILABLE_DAYS

It is possible to set the Delta Aggression channel range:

Calculation Type:



Linear Regression





Standard Deviation



Calculation Period

It is possible to set the Volume moving average:

Method: SMA / EMA / SMMA / LWMA



Period

Resources



It has 2 viewing modes :

PLOT_ALL : Plots total volume + volume moving average + volume delta + channel lines PLOT_DELTA : Plots volume delta + channel lines

It has 5 configurable alerts :

Delta changes TREND Color Delta crosses Channel Up Line Delta crosses Channel DownLine Delta crosses Configurable Level Volume crosses Moving Average

For each alert it is possible to configure:

Popup



Sound(There are 13 types of sound available.)



Smartphone notification



Popup and Sound



Popup and Smartphone notification



Sound and Smartphone notification



Popup, Sound and Smartphone notification



Integration with Expert Advisors or other Indicators



There are 10 buffers available for access and integration with expert advisors or other indicators, the buffers of aletrs are filled even with the alerts turned off, they are :

Buffer ID 3: Total Volume Value



Buffer ID 7: Delta Value



Buffer ID 9: Channel Up Line Value



Buffer ID 10: Channel Down Line Value



Buffer ID 11: Moving Average Value



Buffer ID 17: Alert 1



Buffer ID 18: Alert 2



Buffer ID 19: Alert 3



Buffer ID 20: Alert 4



Buffer ID 21: Alert 5





The Buffers referring to the 5 Alerts can contain the following values:

Downtrend: (-1)



Undefined trend: (0)



Uptrend: (+1)





If you still have questions, please contact me by direct message: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robsjunqueira/







