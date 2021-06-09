Delta Aggression Volume PRO

Delta Aggression Volume PRO is an indicator developed to monitor the strength and continuity of the aggression volume of sell and buy negotiations.

Note: This indicator DOES NOT WORK for Brokers and/or Markets WITHOUT the type of aggression (BUY or SELL). Cryptocurrencies and Forex do not provide this type of data, that is, it does not work with them.

O Delta Agrression Volume PRO has features that allow you to view beyond the delta volume of the day.


Operation

  • Multi symbols (those who provides type of aggression)
  • Multi timeframes
  • Renko charts and Graph charts

Settings

  • It is possible to set the Volume Type:
    • Real Volume (in this mode, the volumes traded in each asset transaction will be accounted)
    • Ticks Volume (in this mode, the number of transactions of the asset will be counted.)
  • It is possible to define the starting time of the calculations:
    • CURRENT_DAY
    • LAST_DAY
    • LAST_TWODAYS
    • LAST_FOURDAYS
    • LAST_WEEK
    • LAST_MONTH
    • LAST_6MONTHS
    • LAST_YEAR
    • LAST_2YEARS
    • ALL_AVAILABLE_DAYS
  • It is possible to set the Delta Aggression channel range:
    • Calculation Type:
      • Linear Regression
      • Standard Deviation
    • Calculation Period
  • It is possible to set the Volume moving average:
    • Method: SMA / EMA / SMMA / LWMA 
    • Period

    Resources

    • It has 2 viewing modes :

      1. PLOT_ALL : Plots total volume + volume moving average + volume delta + channel lines
      2. PLOT_DELTA : Plots volume delta + channel lines

    • It has 5 configurable alerts :

      1. Delta changes TREND Color
      2. Delta crosses Channel Up Line
      3. Delta crosses Channel DownLine
      4. Delta crosses Configurable Level
      5. Volume crosses Moving Average

    • For each alert it is possible to configure:
      • Popup
      • Sound(There are 13 types of sound available.)
      • Smartphone notification
      • Popup and  Sound
      • Popup and Smartphone notification
      • Sound and Smartphone notification
      • Popup, Sound and Smartphone notification


    Integration with Expert Advisors or other Indicators

    • There are 10 buffers available for access and integration with expert advisors or other indicators, the buffers of aletrs are filled even with the alerts turned off, they are :
      • Buffer ID 3: Total Volume Value
      • Buffer ID 7: Delta Value
      • Buffer ID 9: Channel Up Line Value
      • Buffer ID 10: Channel Down Line Value
      • Buffer ID 11: Moving Average Value
      • Buffer ID 17: Alert 1
      • Buffer ID 18: Alert 2
      • Buffer ID 19: Alert 3
      • Buffer ID 20: Alert 4
      • Buffer ID 21: Alert 5

    • The Buffers referring to the 5 Alerts can contain the following values:
      • Downtrend: (-1)
      • Undefined trend: (0)
      • Uptrend: (+1)


    If you still have questions, please contact me by direct message: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robsjunqueira/



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    Wesley Bezerra Mota 2021.07.04 14:30 
     

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    Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.07.04 14:58
    Tks
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    Fabio_Novaes 2021.06.30 20:56 
     

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    Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.06.30 20:57
    Obrigado pelo review.
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    Marilise Ravaglio Da Cunha Junqueira 2021.06.30 15:07 
     

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    Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.06.30 15:58
    Tks for your review.
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    Robson Souza 2021.06.30 14:50 
     

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    Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.06.30 15:07
    Hi Robson, tks for your review.
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