Delta Aggression Volume
- Indicators
-
JETINVESTRoberto Junqueira, is Trader for over 20 years and has been developing indicators and trading experts for more than 10 years for the Forex, Cryptocurrencies and Stock Exchanges markets.
- Version: 2.10
- Updated: 21 October 2021
This indicator calculates the difference between the SELL aggression and the BUY aggression that occurred in each Candle, plotting the balance of each one graphically.
Note: This indicator DOES NOT WORK for Brokers and/or Markets WITHOUT the type of aggression (BUY or SELL).
Settings
- Aggression by volume (Real Volume) or by number of trades (Tick Volume)
- Start of the Aggression Delta Calculation:
- Last day
- Last two days
- Last week
- Last month
- All available days
Notes
- The shorter the graph time, the more time for the indicator to start processing the current data, as it will be calculating all past candles.
- The further away from the current date the start configuration, the more time for the indicator to start processing the current data, as it will be calculating all past candles.
If you still have questions, please contact me by direct message: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robsjunqueira/
Very good