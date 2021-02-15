Delta Aggression Volume

This indicator calculates the difference between the SELL aggression and the BUY aggression that occurred in each Candle, plotting the balance of each one graphically.

Note: This indicator DOES NOT WORK for Brokers and/or Markets WITHOUT the type of aggression (BUY or SELL).





Be sure to try our Professional version with configurable features and alerts: Delta Agression Volume PRO



Settings



Aggression by volume (Real Volume) or by number of trades (Tick Volume)

Start of the Aggression Delta Calculation:

Last day



Last two days



Last week



Last month



All available days

Notes



The shorter the graph time, the more time for the indicator to start processing the current data, as it will be calculating all past candles.

The further away from the current date the start configuration, the more time for the indicator to start processing the current data, as it will be calculating all past candles.





If you still have questions, please contact me by direct message: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robsjunqueira/







