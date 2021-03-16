Supply Demand RSJ

The indicator Supply Demand RSJ PRO calculates and plots the "Supply" and "Demand" zones on the graph, identifying the type of Zone (Weak, Strong, Verified, Proven) and in case of retests of the Zone it shows how many times it was retested.

"Supply" Zones are the price zones where more supply than demand has occurred, driving prices down.

"Demand" Zones are the price zones where more demand than supply has occurred, pushing prices up.


Be sure to try our professional version with configurable features and alerts: Suppy Demand RSJ PRO


Classification of zones

  1. Weak: Price region which, if re-tested, is likely to be violated.
  2. Strong: Price region that has changed the direction of the trend and is unlikely to be retested so soon.
  3. Verified: Strong price region, where there were 1 to 3 retests at most, but the price failed to break the region.
  4. Proven: Strong price region, where there were 3 or more retests, but the price failed to break through the region.  
  5. Broken/Turncoat: Price region that is broken, becoming a resistance in the case of support and in the case of resistance becoming support.


Settings

  • Show Zone Labels & Infos: True case writes on the right side of the zones the type of zone and number of re-tests if applicable. 
    • NOTE: Only works if the Chart Shift option is active.
  • Font Color: Set the color of the texts
  • Font Size: Set font size


If you still have questions, please contact me by direct message: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robsjunqueira/



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5 (11)
Indicators
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
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Trend WIN B3 is a professional trading system created for the MT5 platform and optimized to work with MINI FUTURE INDEX (WIN) on B3 in BRAZIL. The system uses Fuzzy Logic in several timeframes (1M, 5M, 15M, 30M, H1, H4, D1) to identify the price trend, applying weights in each timeframe according to the calculations made. After identified the trend, the system positions a STOP order (BUY or SELL) according to the average volatility, and when the position is opened, the EA conducts the trade thro
SniperBot EURUSD
JETINVEST
5 (1)
Experts
The EA uses volatility, spread, frequency, and timing to decide when to trade. The EA uses the Limit Orders method to open Positions. In this case, the Slippage will at most be positive on executing the entries. The EA uses the Trailing Take Profit logic, as the focus of the system is to make money while protecting your capital. Most trades are closed quickly, so like a sniper headshot. Main features Does not use martingale Does not use grid Optimized currency pair: EURUSD Timeframe: M5 PAY AT
Sniper Major
JETINVEST
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The EA uses volatility, spread, frequency, and timing to decide when to trade. The EA uses the Limit Orders method to open Positions. In this case, the Slippage will at most be positive on executing the entries. The EA uses the Trailing Take Profit logic, as the focus of the system is to make money while protecting your capital. Most trades are closed quickly, so like a sniper headshot. Main features Does not use martingale Does not use grid Optimized currency pairs: EURUSD | GBPUSD | USDJPY |
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Fabio_Novaes
175
Fabio_Novaes 2021.06.30 21:33 
 

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JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.06.30 21:34
Tks
Ricardo Labans
20
Ricardo Labans 2021.06.23 16:53 
 

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388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.06.23 17:04
Tks Ricardo. In the professional version, you can set which type of zone you want to view and you can increase or decrease the range of candles to calculate the regions, in addition, is possible to adjust the calculation factors, thus making a fine adjustment to the asset under analysis. It also has alarms and integration with other indicators and experts.
jung_aj
14
jung_aj 2021.06.16 10:30 
 

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388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.06.16 14:01
Hi. I am very glad for all comments you did. About you suggested I will analyze, because will be very hard to do this.
FWmarvel
24
FWmarvel 2021.06.11 19:19 
 

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JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.06.11 19:23
TKS for your Review. In 2 days Max I Will lunch the PROFESSIONAL version
Truta Petru Lucian
443
Truta Petru Lucian 2021.06.09 10:14 
 

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JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.06.30 15:50
Tks for your review.
Marilise Ravaglio Da Cunha Junqueira
386
Marilise Ravaglio Da Cunha Junqueira 2021.06.06 15:08 
 

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388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.06.30 15:51
Tks for your review.
B52
33
B52 2021.05.23 19:44 
 

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JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.06.30 15:50
Tks for your review.
traderspeed
539
traderspeed 2021.05.17 21:45 
 

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388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.06.30 15:51
Tks for your review.
vince cent
179
vince cent 2021.05.16 17:39 
 

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388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.06.30 15:50
Tks for your review.
Rogerio1985
387
Rogerio1985 2021.05.13 03:37 
 

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388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.06.30 15:51
Tks for your review.
Davon Mitchelle Wagner
125
Davon Mitchelle Wagner 2021.05.01 10:22 
 

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EB83Br72
1155
EB83Br72 2021.04.26 21:40 
 

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388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.09.24 18:21
obrigado
Jose García
155
Jose García 2021.04.22 19:31 
 

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388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.09.24 18:21
glad to know
hossein shariati
352
hossein shariati 2021.03.28 08:01 
 

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388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.06.30 15:51
Tks for your review.
Zoltan Nemet
10610
Zoltan Nemet 2021.03.25 16:08 
 

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388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.03.25 16:11
Thanks you
doshirak
15
doshirak 2021.03.23 15:35 
 

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388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.06.30 15:51
Tks for your review.
Oluwaseyi Olakojo
297
Oluwaseyi Olakojo 2021.03.22 18:33 
 

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388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.03.22 18:59
Thank you for your review. I am glad to know your opinion.
Detleff Böhmer
3262
Detleff Böhmer 2021.03.22 10:11 
 

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388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.06.30 15:54
Tks for your review.
Quantum Trader
3019
Quantum Trader 2021.03.19 18:59 
 

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388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.03.19 19:02
Thank you very much for the review.
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