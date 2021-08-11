SniperBot EURUSD

5

The EA uses volatility, spread, frequency, and timing to decide when to trade.

The EA uses the Limit Orders method to open Positions. In this case, the Slippage will at most be positive on executing the entries.

The EA uses the Trailing Take Profit logic, as the focus of the system is to make money while protecting your capital. Most trades are closed quickly, so like a sniper headshot.


Main features

  • Does not use martingale
  • Does not use grid
  • Optimized currency pair: EURUSD
  • Timeframe: M5
  • PAY ATTENTION to THAT: This EA only does trades for a range of time per day, from some minutes before the rollover, till some minutes after the rollover.
  • You don't need .set files, all settings are stored into the EA
  • If your broker uses a suffix (e.g. XXXXXX.a) you should do not worry because the EA identifies automatically.


How to Install

  • This system is standalone and should run on a VPS continuously.
  • It is recommended to run the EA on a low spread ECN broker.
  • The account can be Netting or Hedging. The suggested leverage is 1:500.
  • Run EURUSD pair on the M5 Timeframe
  • Choose the Fixed Lot Size or Enable Automatic Lot Size
  • If you selected Automatic Lot Size, you should select the Money relation for each 0.01 Lot 
    • Low risk: 200, Normal risk: 100, High Risk: 50
  • Recommended account balance: 100$


If you still have questions, please contact me by direct message: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robsjunqueira/


Reviews 1
JCJ
851
JCJ 2021.08.19 01:19 
 

Back tested using 100% real ticks from 1 January 2018 to 18 August 2021 for SniperBot EURUSD and SniperBot GBPUSD, live performance matching tests results, profitable and working well. Roberto is honorable, fair and pleasant, excellent support.

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JCJ
851
JCJ 2021.08.19 01:19 
 

Back tested using 100% real ticks from 1 January 2018 to 18 August 2021 for SniperBot EURUSD and SniperBot GBPUSD, live performance matching tests results, profitable and working well. Roberto is honorable, fair and pleasant, excellent support.

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Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.08.19 01:23
Tks James.
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