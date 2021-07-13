Trend WDO B3

5

Trend WDO B3 is a professional trading system created for the MT5 platform and optimized to work with MINI DOLAR INDEX (WDO) on B3 in BRAZIL.

The system uses Fuzzy Logic in several timeframes (1M, 5M, 15M, 30M, H1, H4, D1) to identify the price trend, applying weights in each timeframe according to the calculations made. After identified the trend, the system positions a STOP order (BUY or SELL) according to the average volatility, and when the position is opened, the EA conducts the trade through trailing stop, always seeking to maximize profit.


Main features

  • Does not use martingale
  • Does not use grid
  • Display on the graph the calculated trend by the Fuzzy algorithm
  • Works on any timeframe
  • Configurable operating hours
  • Configurable opening GAP control
  • Configurable lot augmentation dynamic mode
  • 4 configurable Trailing Stop levels


Find out more details and information by accessing the blog with product manuals and videos: https://www.mql5.com/pt/blogs/post/745864


If you still have questions, please contact me by direct message: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robsjunqueira/





Reviews 3
Andre Gomes
2971
Andre Gomes 2021.07.23 13:32 
 

Suporte excelente para instalação e configuração. Resultados do backtesting extremamente promissores. Recomendo!

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Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide Special Introductory Price: Only $500 for the first buyers! Price increases by $100 every 10 copies sold. Final price: $2,000. Maximum slots: 1,000. Live Trading Signal  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 Description Aura Gold PRO Edition is a well-thought-out and reliable trading algorithm for the Gold market. We have created a syste
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Ihor Otkydach
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BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
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Algo T
477
Algo T 2021.09.03 04:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.09.03 04:16
I Will do. Yes, there is auto lot
Andre Gomes
2971
Andre Gomes 2021.07.23 13:32 
 

Suporte excelente para instalação e configuração. Resultados do backtesting extremamente promissores. Recomendo!

JETINVEST
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Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.07.23 13:34
Obrigado André. E lembre-se, caso você crie um setup interessante, pode compartilhar com todos aqui também. Grande abraço.
Marilise Ravaglio Da Cunha Junqueira
386
Marilise Ravaglio Da Cunha Junqueira 2021.07.17 03:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.07.23 16:37
Muito obrigado pelo feedback. De uma olhada no robô de mini índice. Você pode reconfigurar da forma que desejar, mas sugiro fazer testes antes, pois o comportamento do robô irá mudar conforme suas configurações.
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