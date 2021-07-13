Trend WDO B3 is a professional trading system created for the MT5 platform and optimized to work with MINI DOLAR INDEX (WDO) on B3 in BRAZIL.



The system uses Fuzzy Logic in several timeframes (1M, 5M, 15M, 30M, H1, H4, D1) to identify the price trend, applying weights in each timeframe according to the calculations made. After identified the trend, the system positions a STOP order (BUY or SELL) according to the average volatility, and when the position is opened, the EA conducts the trade through trailing stop, always seeking to maximize profit.





Main features

Does not use martingale

Does not use grid

Display on the graph the calculated trend by the Fuzzy algorithm

Works on any timeframe

Configurable operating hours

Configurable opening GAP control

Configurable lot augmentation dynamic mode

4 configurable Trailing Stop levels





Find out more details and information by accessing the blog with product manuals and videos: https://www.mql5.com/pt/blogs/post/745864





If you still have questions, please contact me by direct message: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robsjunqueira/











