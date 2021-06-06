MACD Intraday Trend PRO MT4

MACD Intraday Trend PRO is an Indicator developed through an adaptation made of the original MACD created by Gerald Appel in the 1960s.

Through years of trading it was observed that by changing the parameters of the MACD with Fibonacci proportions we achieve a better presentation of the continuity of the trend movements, making that it is possible to more efficiently detect the beginning and end of a price trend.

Due to its efficiency in detecting price trends, it is also possible to identify very clearly the divergences of tops and bottoms, thus taking better advantage of trading opportunities.





Features



The Indicator MACD Intraday Trend PRO works with any currency pair, at any timeframes and with Renko charts.

It is possible to set the Trend Detection Speed by selecting 6 modes:

FASTEST



FAST



NORMAL



SLOW



SLOWEST

Resources



It has 6 configurable alerts:

MACD pulls back on Signal Line MACD crosses Signal Line MACD crosses level zero Signal Line crosses level zero MACD change TREND Color Signal Line change TREND Color

For each alert it is possible to configure:

Popup



Sound(There are 13 types of sound available.)



Smartphone notification



Popup and Sound



Popup and Smartphone notification



Sound and Smartphone notification



Popup, Sound and Smartphone notification





Integration with Expert Advisors or other Indicators



There are 8 buffers available for access and integration with expert advisors or other indicators, they are filled even with the alerts turned off, they are:

Buffer ID 5: MACD Value



Buffer ID 6: Signal Line Value



Buffer ID 12: Alert 1



Buffer ID 13: Alert 2



Buffer ID 14: Alert 3



Buffer ID 15: Alert 4



Buffer ID 16: Alert 5



Buffer ID 17: Alert 6





The Buffers referring to the 6 Alerts can contain the following values:

Downtrend: (-1)



Undefined trend: (0)



Uptrend: (+1)





If you still have questions, please contact me by direct message: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robsjunqueira/









