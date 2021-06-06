MACD Intraday Trend PRO MT4

MACD Intraday Trend PRO is an Indicator developed through an adaptation made of the original MACD created by Gerald Appel in the 1960s.

Through years of trading it was observed that by changing the parameters of the MACD with Fibonacci proportions we achieve a better presentation of the continuity of the trend movements, making that it is possible to more efficiently detect the beginning and end of a price trend.

Due to its efficiency in detecting price trends, it is also possible to identify very clearly the divergences of tops and bottoms, thus taking better advantage of trading opportunities.

Features

  • The Indicator MACD Intraday Trend PRO works with any currency pair, at any timeframes and with Renko charts.
  • It is possible to set the Trend Detection Speed by selecting 6 modes:
    • FASTEST
    • FAST
    • NORMAL
    • SLOW
    • SLOWEST

Resources

  • It has 6 configurable alerts:

    1. MACD pulls back on Signal Line
    2. MACD crosses Signal Line
    3. MACD crosses level zero
    4. Signal Line crosses level zero
    5. MACD change TREND Color
    6. Signal Line change TREND Color

  • For each alert it is possible to configure:
    • Popup
    • Sound(There are 13 types of sound available.)
    • Smartphone notification
    • Popup and  Sound
    • Popup and Smartphone notification
    • Sound and Smartphone notification
    • Popup, Sound and Smartphone notification


Integration with Expert Advisors or other Indicators

  • There are 8 buffers available for access and integration with expert advisors or other indicators, they are filled even with the alerts turned off, they are:
    • Buffer ID 5: MACD Value
    • Buffer ID 6: Signal Line Value
    • Buffer ID 12: Alert 1
    • Buffer ID 13: Alert 2
    • Buffer ID 14: Alert 3
    • Buffer ID 15: Alert 4
    • Buffer ID 16: Alert 5
    • Buffer ID 17: Alert 6

  • The Buffers referring to the 6 Alerts can contain the following values:
    • Downtrend: (-1)
    • Undefined trend: (0)
    • Uptrend: (+1)


If you still have questions, please contact me by direct message: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robsjunqueira/



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Linear Trend Predictor - A trend indicator that combines entry points and direction support lines. It works on the principle of breaking through the High/Low price channel. The indicator algorithm filters market noise, takes into account volatility and market dynamics. Indicator capabilities Using smoothing methods, it shows the market trend and entry points for opening BUY or SELL orders. Suitable for determining short-term and long-term market movements by analyzing charts on any timeframes.
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Indicators
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicators
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
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Candle Timer Countdown
JETINVEST
4.71 (109)
Indicators
Candle Timer Countdown displays the remaining time before the current bar closes and a new bar forms. It can be used for time management. MT4 version here! Feature Highlights Tracks server time not local time Configurable Text Color and Font Size Optional Visualization of the Symbol Daily Variation Optimized to reduce CPU usage Input Parameters Show Daily Variation: true/false Text Font Size Text Color If you still have questions, please contact me by direct message:  https://www.mql5.com/en/u
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MACD Intraday Trend
JETINVEST
4.8 (56)
Indicators
MACD Intraday Trend is an Indicator developed through an adaptation made of the original MACD created by Gerald Appel in the 1960s. Through years of trading it was observed that by changing the parameters of the MACD with Fibonacci proportions we achieve a better presentation of the continuity of the trend movements, making that it is possible to more efficiently detect the beginning and end of a price trend. Due to its efficiency in detecting price trends, it is also possible to identify very c
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Tabajara VWAP Ogro RSJ
JETINVEST
4.78 (40)
Indicators
Setup Tabajara was created by a Brazilian trader known as  "The OGRO of Wall Street" . The idea of this setup is to indicate to the trader the current trend of prices and  the type of operation should be looked for in the graph. Operation It does this through the positioning of the closing of the candles and the  vwap until 10:40am and after by the arithmetic mean of 20 periods painting the candles in 4 possible colors: Green -> Price rising in upward trend (Search entry points for PURCHASE) B
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Candle Timer Countdown MT4
JETINVEST
4.67 (36)
Indicators
Candle Timer Countdown displays the remaining time before the current bar closes and a new bar forms. It can be used for time management. MT5 version here! Feature Highlights Tracks server time not local time Configurable Text Color and Font Size Optional Visualization of the Symbol Daily Variation Optimized to reduce CPU usage Input Parameters Show Daily Variation: true/false Text Font Size Text Color If you still have questions, please contact me by direct message:  https://www.mql5.com/en/u
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Pivot Point Fibo RSJ
JETINVEST
4.41 (22)
Indicators
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ is an indicator that traces the support and resistance lines of the day using Fibonacci rates. This spectacular indicator creates up to 7 levels of support and resistance through Pivot Point using Fibonacci rates. It is fantastic how the prices respect each level of this support and resistance, where it is possible to perceive possible entry/exit points of an operation. Features Up to 7 levels of support and 7 levels of resistance Set the colors of the levels individually
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Candle Counter RSJ
JETINVEST
5 (8)
Indicators
Candle Counter is an indicator that prints the number of candles from the first candle of the day . The first candle of the day will be the number 1 and each new candle will be increased by 1 in this count. Input Parameters Choose from even, odd or all Distance from candle to Print the number Text Font Size Text Font Color If you still have questions, please contact me by direct message:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robsjunqueira/
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MACD Intraday Trend PRO
JETINVEST
5 (5)
Indicators
MACD Intraday Trend PRO is an Indicator developed through an adaptation made of the original MACD created by Gerald Appel in the 1960s. Through years of trading it was observed that by changing the parameters of the MACD with Fibonacci proportions we achieve a better presentation of the continuity of the trend movements, making that it is possible to more efficiently detect the beginning and end of a price trend. Due to its efficiency in detecting price trends, it is also possible to identify ve
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ MT4
JETINVEST
4.67 (3)
Indicators
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ is an indicator that traces the support and resistance lines of the day using Fibonacci rates. This spectacular indicator creates up to 7 levels of support and resistance through Pivot Point using Fibonacci rates. It is fantastic how the prices respect each level of this support and resistance, where it is possible to perceive possible entry/exit points of an operation. Features Up to 7 levels of support and 7 levels of resistance Set the colors of the levels individually
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VWAP Fibo Bands RSJ
JETINVEST
4.83 (12)
Indicators
VWAP Fibo Bands RSJ is an indicator that traces the lines of the daily VWAP and from it creates bands using Fibonacci proportions. This spectacular indicator creates 10 band levels through the selected VWAP period using Fibonacci ratios. It is fantastic how the prices respect each level of the bands, where it is possible to realize that almost every time the price closes above / below a level of the bands he will seek the next one. If close above will seek to reach the level above and if close
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MACD Intraday Trend MT4
JETINVEST
4.7 (10)
Indicators
MACD Intraday Trend is an Indicator developed through an adaptation made of the original MACD created by Gerald Appel in the 1960s. Through years of trading it was observed that by changing the parameters of the MACD with Fibonacci proportions we achieve a better presentation of the continuity of the trend movements, making that it is possible to more efficiently detect the beginning and end of a price trend. Due to its efficiency in detecting price trends, it is also possible to identify very c
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Weis Waves RSJ
JETINVEST
4.64 (11)
Indicators
The Weis Waves RSJ Indicator sums up volumes in each wave. This is how we receive a bar chart of cumulative volumes of alternating waves. Namely the cumulative volume makes the Weis wave charts unique. It allows comparing the relation of the wave sequence characteristics, such as correspondence of the applied force (expressed in the volume) and received result (the price progress). If you still have questions, please contact me by direct message:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robsjunqueira/
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Tabajara Ogro
JETINVEST
4.77 (13)
Indicators
Setup Tabajara was created by a Brazilian trader known as  "The OGRO of Wall Street" . The idea of this setup is to indicate to the trader the current trend of prices and  the type of operation should be looked for in the graph. Operation It does this through the relation of the closing price position and the     of 20 periods, by painting the candles in 4 possible colors : Green -> Price rising in upward trend (Search entry points for PURCHASE) Black -> Price correcting in Bullish Trend (Sear
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Volume By Color RSJ
JETINVEST
5 (2)
Indicators
This simple indicator paints with a darker color on the volume bar when the quantity traded is above the average of select number of periods of the volume itself, highlighting the moments when there was a large volume of deals above the average. It is also possible to use a configuration of four colors where the color tone shows a candle volume strength. The indicator defaults to the simple average of 20 periods, but it is possible to change to other types of averages and periods. If you like t
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Delta Aggression Volume
JETINVEST
4.13 (8)
Indicators
This indicator calculates the difference between the SELL aggression and the BUY aggression that occurred in each Candle, plotting the balance of each one graphically. Note: This indicator DOES NOT WORK for Brokers and/or Markets WITHOUT the type of aggression (BUY or SELL). Be sure to try our   Professional   version with configurable features and alerts:   Delta Agression Volume PRO Settings Aggression by volume (Real Volume) or by number of trades (Tick Volume) Start of the Aggression Delta
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Netting Panel RSJ
JETINVEST
4.33 (3)
Utilities
Funcionamento: O Painel  Netting Panel RSJ  funciona com   qualquer ativo   e em   qualquer tempo gráfico . Ele funciona em contas do tipo " Netting " e " Hedge ", mas gerencia apenas uma posição por ativo, por isso o nome   Netting.   Se ele for executado em contas do tipo " Hedge ", ele fará o gerenciamento e proteção   apenas da posição mais antiga , ou seja, da primeira posição que foi aberta por ele. Em contas " Netting " quando os botões " SELL " ou " BUY " forem pressionados,   ocorrerá
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Aggression Wave RSJ
JETINVEST
4.57 (7)
Indicators
This indicator sums up the difference between the sells aggression and the buys aggression that occurred in each Candle, graphically plotting the waves of accumulation of the aggression volumes.   Through these waves an exponential average is calculated that indicates the direction of the business flow. Note: This indicator DOES NOT WORK for Brokers and/or Markets WITHOUT the type of aggression (BUY or SELL).   Be sure to try our Professional version with configurable features and alerts:  Agre
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Vwap RSJ
JETINVEST
4.82 (11)
Indicators
VWAP RSJ is an indicator that plots the Hourly, Daily, Weekly and Monthly  VWAP Lines. Large institutional buyers and   mutual funds   use the VWAP ratio to help move into or out of stocks with as small of a market impact as possible. Therefore, when possible, institutions will try to buy below the VWAP, or sell above it. This way their actions push the price back toward the average, instead of away from it. Based on this information I developed this indicator that combines 4 types of VWAP Tim
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Volume By Color RSJ MT4
JETINVEST
5 (1)
Indicators
This simple indicator paints with a darker color on the volume bar when the quantity traded is above the average of select number of periods of the volume itself, highlighting the moments when there was a large volume of deals above the average. It is also possible to use a configuration of four colors where the color tone shows a candle volume strength. The indicator defaults to the simple average of 20 periods, but it is possible to change to other types of averages and periods. If you like t
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Renko Price Action ATR
JETINVEST
Utilities
RENKO PRICE ACTION ATR is an "Expert Advisor" developed through the construction of the Renko Chart where each BRICK has the size calculated through the ATR of the period selected by the user. Renko charts are designed to filter out minor price movements, thus making it easier for traders to focus on important trends. Due to its efficiency in detecting price trends, it is also possible to clearly identify supports and resistances as well as top and bottom divergences, thus making better use of t
Supply Demand RSJ
JETINVEST
Indicators
The indicator Supply Demand RSJ PRO calculates and plots the "Supply" and "Demand" zones on the graph, identifying the type of Zone (Weak, Strong, Verified, Proven) and in case of retests of the Zone it shows how many times it was retested. "Supply" Zones are the price zones where more supply than demand has occurred, driving prices down. "Demand" Zones are the price zones where more demand than supply has occurred, pushing prices up. Be sure to try our professional version with configurable fe
Aggression Wave PRO
JETINVEST
Indicators
Aggression Wave PRO is an indicator developed to monitor the divergence, strength, and continuity of the aggression volume of sell and buy negotiations.  The  Agrression Wave PRO   has features that allow you to view beyond the accumulated delta volume of the day. Note: This indicator DOES NOT WORK for Brokers and/or Markets WITHOUT the type of aggression (BUY or SELL). Cryptocurrencies and Forex do not provide this type of information, that is, it does not work with it. Operation It is possib
Delta Aggression Volume PRO
JETINVEST
Indicators
Delta Aggression Volume PRO is an indicator developed to monitor the strength and continuity of the aggression volume of sell and buy negotiations. Note: This indicator DOES NOT WORK for Brokers and/or Markets WITHOUT the type of aggression (BUY or SELL). Cryptocurrencies and Forex do not provide this type of data, that is, it does not work with them. O Delta Agrression Volume PRO has features that allow you to view beyond the delta volume of the day. Operation Multi symbols  (those who provid
Supply Demand RSJ PRO
JETINVEST
Indicators
The indicator Supply Demand RSJ PRO calculates and plots the "Supply" and "Demand" zones on the graph, identifying the type of Zone (Weak, Strong, Verified, Proven) and in case of retests of the Zone it shows how many times it was retested. "Supply" Zones are the price zones where more supply than demand has occurred, driving prices down. "Demand" Zones are the price zones where more demand than supply has occurred, pushing prices up. Classification of zones Weak: Price region which, if re-test
Trend WDO B3
JETINVEST
5 (1)
Experts
Trend WDO B3 is a professional trading system created for the MT5 platform and optimized to work with MINI DOLAR INDEX (WDO) on B3 in BRAZIL. The system uses Fuzzy Logic in several timeframes (1M, 5M, 15M, 30M, H1, H4, D1) to identify the price trend, applying weights in each timeframe according to the calculations made. After identified the trend, the system positions a STOP order (BUY or SELL) according to the average volatility, and when the position is opened, the EA conducts the trade throu
Trend WIN B3
JETINVEST
5 (4)
Experts
Trend WIN B3 is a professional trading system created for the MT5 platform and optimized to work with MINI FUTURE INDEX (WIN) on B3 in BRAZIL. The system uses Fuzzy Logic in several timeframes (1M, 5M, 15M, 30M, H1, H4, D1) to identify the price trend, applying weights in each timeframe according to the calculations made. After identified the trend, the system positions a STOP order (BUY or SELL) according to the average volatility, and when the position is opened, the EA conducts the trade thro
SniperBot EURUSD
JETINVEST
5 (1)
Experts
The EA uses volatility, spread, frequency, and timing to decide when to trade. The EA uses the Limit Orders method to open Positions. In this case, the Slippage will at most be positive on executing the entries. The EA uses the Trailing Take Profit logic, as the focus of the system is to make money while protecting your capital. Most trades are closed quickly, so like a sniper headshot. Main features Does not use martingale Does not use grid Optimized currency pair: EURUSD Timeframe: M5 PAY AT
Sniper Major
JETINVEST
5 (1)
Experts
The EA uses volatility, spread, frequency, and timing to decide when to trade. The EA uses the Limit Orders method to open Positions. In this case, the Slippage will at most be positive on executing the entries. The EA uses the Trailing Take Profit logic, as the focus of the system is to make money while protecting your capital. Most trades are closed quickly, so like a sniper headshot. Main features Does not use martingale Does not use grid Optimized currency pairs: EURUSD | GBPUSD | USDJPY |
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xiesw
389
xiesw 2024.03.04 07:53 
 

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388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2024.03.04 11:47
This MACD uses a proprietary and automatic calculation, the only input parameter is the calculation speed as presented in the indicator description.
Mr.
421
Mr. 2022.07.11 22:49 
 

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388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2022.07.11 22:56
Tks
turky7713
466
turky7713 2021.12.23 17:20 
 

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JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.12.23 17:22
tks
GodLike666
22
GodLike666 2021.12.04 03:12 
 

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JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.12.23 17:22
tks
Marilise Ravaglio Da Cunha Junqueira
386
Marilise Ravaglio Da Cunha Junqueira 2021.06.30 15:36 
 

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JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.06.30 15:58
Tks for your review.
Robson Souza
122
Robson Souza 2021.06.30 14:52 
 

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JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.06.30 15:07
Hi Robson, tks for your review.
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