Vwap RSJ

4.82

VWAP RSJ is an indicator that plots the Hourly, Daily, Weekly and Monthly  VWAP Lines.


Large institutional buyers and mutual funds use the VWAP ratio to help move into or out of stocks with as small of a market impact as possible.

Therefore, when possible, institutions will try to buy below the VWAP, or sell above it.

This way their actions push the price back toward the average, instead of away from it.

Based on this information I developed this indicator that combines 4 types of VWAP Timeframes.


If you like this indicator, please do a little review (not a comment, but a REVIEW!), As this is the only way to recognize my work. Thank you very much.


Reviews 21
EB83Br72
1155
EB83Br72 2026.03.15 18:32 
 

bom indicador, obrigado.

FUTURES-ALGO
131
FUTURES-ALGO 2025.04.22 15:50 
 

very nice indicator and usefull, thank for your job. In the futures it cuold be fine to made and add n 2 Standards deviation , but onli for Daily vwvap. Thank you

BTV InvestingTrading
48
BTV InvestingTrading 2023.10.25 20:22 
 

Very Nice !!! Thank’s

Recommended products
GDXM Session Open Line PO3
Gustavo Barros Alexandre D Almeida
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is a specialized utility for traders following the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) methodology, specifically focusing on the Power of Three (PO3) concept: Accumulation, Manipulation, and Distribution. The ICT PO3 Open Line automatically identifies and plots critical opening prices from specific market sessions, allowing you to visualize price action relative to the "True Open" of the day or specific sessions. Key Features 1. Daily PO3 Open Levels The indicator tracks and draws horizonta
FREE
Daily HiLo
Nicanor Jr Cagape Layco
Indicators
DailyHiLo Indicator Master the daily range like a pro. This indicator automatically plots the previous day’s high and low levels —a core element in the (Beat The Market Maker) trading approach—directly on your chart. These levels act as natural boundaries for intraday price action, helping traders identify potential reversal zones, breakout points, and liquidity targets. Key Features Accurate plotting of yesterday’s high and low for any symbol and timeframe. Works seamlessly with BTMM-inspired
FREE
Stackable VWAP
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
3.5 (4)
Indicators
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark commonly used by Big Players that gives the average price a Symbol has traded throughout the day. It is based on both Volume and price. Additionally we put in this indicator the MVWAP (Moving Volume Weighted Average Price). For those who do not know the usage and the importance od this indicator I recommend a great article about this subject at Investopedia ( https://www.investopedia.com/articles/trading/11/trading-with-vwap-mvwap.asp
FREE
Super Trend eu
Emin Ulucanli
4.83 (6)
Indicators
SUPERTREND; It is a trend following indicator based on the SuperTrend ATR created by Olivier Seban. It can be used to detect changes in trend direction and locate stops. When the price falls below the indicator curve, it turns red and indicates a downtrend. Conversely, when the price moves above the curve, the indicator turns green, indicating an uptrend. Like other indicators, it works well on SuperTrend when used in conjunction with other indicators such as MACD, parabolik SAR, Bollinger Band
FREE
Bohemia Gold MT5
Vladislav Taska
4.75 (4)
Experts
Bohemia Gold MT5 is  Trend & Volatility EA trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . It combines higher-timeframe trend filtering , trend detection , volatility-based SL management , and advanced trade management to adapt market conditions. It uses style logic focused on trend strength, volatility, and capital protection. NOTE:   Based on backtests, I found better trading results with the following setup: D1/H4/H2 (Trend/ADX/ATR & trade). The SET file can be downloaded here … bohe
FREE
MIDAS Super VWAP
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Imagine VWAP, MVWAP and MIDAS in one place... Well, you found it! Now you can track the movement of Big Players in various ways, as they in general pursue the benchmarks related to this measuring, gauging if they had good execution or poor execution on their orders. Traders and analysts use the VWAP to eliminate the noise that occurs throughout the day, so they can measure what prices buyers and sellers are really trading. VWAP gives traders insight into how a stock trades for that day and deter
FREE
Scale in points per bar
Vitaliy Kostrubko
Indicators
(Special New Year promotion - free price!) The indicator displays the actual 'Scale in points per bar' (identical to the manual setting in the Terminal, see screenshot) in the upper right corner of the chart. The displayed value changes INSTANTLY whenever the chart scale is changed! (This is very convenient when planning screenshots). In Settings: Change language (Russian/English), font size of the displayed text, text label offset coefficient from the graph corner, equally in X and Y directi
FREE
VWAP and MVWAP
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
3.88 (8)
Indicators
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark commonly used by Big Players that gives the average price a Symbol has traded throughout the day. It is based on both Volume and price. Additionally we put in this indicator the MVWAP (Moving Volume Weighted Average Price). For those who do not know the usage and the importance od this indicator I recommend a great article about this subject at Investopedia ( https://www.investopedia.com/articles/trading/11/trading-with-vwap-mvwap.asp )
FREE
RKbots Fair Value Gap LTE
Roxanne Kemisha Kelly
Indicators
Fair Value Gap Scanner LITE identifies institutional imbalances directly on your chart — no manual scanning, no guesswork. A Fair Value Gap forms when price moves so aggressively that a candle's range is skipped entirely, leaving an unfilled imbalance in the market. Smart money consistently returns to these zones, making them high-probability areas for entries, targets, and stop placement. What the indicator does: Scans H4 and D1 timeframes automatically Draws bullish and bearish FVG zones direc
FREE
Aggression Wave RSJ
JETINVEST
4.57 (7)
Indicators
This indicator sums up the difference between the sells aggression and the buys aggression that occurred in each Candle, graphically plotting the waves of accumulation of the aggression volumes.   Through these waves an exponential average is calculated that indicates the direction of the business flow. Note: This indicator DOES NOT WORK for Brokers and/or Markets WITHOUT the type of aggression (BUY or SELL).   Be sure to try our Professional version with configurable features and alerts:  Agre
FREE
Aggression Volume
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.29 (17)
Indicators
Aggression Volume Indicator is the kind of indicator that is rarely found in the MQL5 community because it is not based on the standard Volume data provided by the Metatrader 5 platform. It requires the scrutiny of all traffic Ticks requested on the platform... That said, Aggression Volume indicator requests all Tick Data from your Broker and processes it to build a very special version of a Volume Indicator, where Buyers and Sellers aggressions are plotted in a form of Histogram. Additionally,
FREE
Scalping PullBack Signal
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Indicators
1. Overview The Scalping PullBack Signal indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify scalping opportunities based on potential pullback and reversal signals. This tool is particularly useful on lower timeframes (below 15 minutes) but can also be applied on higher timeframes for longer-term trades. This indicator integrates several key analytical components, providing a comprehensive view of trends and potential entry/exit points, helping you make quick and e
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.57 (14)
Indicators
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
LS Yield Histogram Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Indicators
Caicai L&S Yield Histogram Important Notice: This indicator is an integral tool of the automated EA Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading . This indicator visually displays the percentage deviation (Yield %) of a pair's current spread relative to its own historical mean. It is an excellent tool for quickly visualizing the gross financial potential of a market distortion in Long & Short operations. Main Features: Percentage Visualization: Understand the size of the distortion in palpable percentage
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
FREE
Volume Profile Multi Mode
Opeyemi Fuad Anokwu
Indicators
Volume Profile Multi-Mode: Analyze Volume Your Way—Not Your Indicator's Way. Most Volume Profile indicators limit traders to predefined analysis ranges. But the market doesn't move inside fixed templates, so why should your analysis? Volume Profile Multi-Mode gives you complete freedom to decide where, when, and how volume is analyzed. Whether you're studying market structure, profiling trading sessions, monitoring higher-timeframe activity, or tracking a developing auction, this indicator adapt
Horizontal Ray Tool for MT5
Tando Jobela
Indicators
The Horizontal Ray Tool is a lightweight, professional charting utility designed to streamline support and resistance mapping on MetaTrader 5. It brings rapid, one-click horizontal level placement directly to your live chart, eliminating the workspace clutter associated with infinite horizontal lines or manually drawn trendlines. Key Features: Interactive On-Screen Button: Spawns a clean, responsive "DRAW RAY" button docked directly on your chart canvas. A single click drops an independent hor
FREE
Prometheus Analyst
Humphrey Mangera
Indicators
PROMETHEUS TECHNICAN VERSION Free | By THE SONS A gift from The Sons — no strings, no trial, no expiry. Every trader deserves access to professional-grade market intelligence. That belief is why Prometheus Technical Version exists, and why it costs nothing. Consider it our handshake to the trading community. What You're Getting This is not a simplified tool dressed up as a gift. Prometheus Technican Version is a fully built, institutional-quality technical analysis indicator running a dual-model
FREE
Daily High Low Danilo Monteiro
Danilo Hudson Couto Monteiro
4 (2)
Indicators
# Indicador Daily High - Danilo Monteiro - MT5 ## Descrição O Daily High/Low Labels é um indicador personalizado para MetaTrader 5 que exibe automaticamente as máximas e mínimas diárias no gráfico, facilitando a identificação rápida dos níveis importantes de preço. O indicador marca os preços com etiquetas e linhas horizontais, permitindo uma visualização clara dos níveis críticos do dia atual e anterior. ## Principais Características ### 1. Marcação Automática - Exibe automaticamente as máxi
FREE
Best SAR MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4.33 (3)
Indicators
Description :  we are happy to introduce our new free indicator based on one of professional and popular indicators in forex market (Parabolic SAR) this indicator is new modification on original Parabolic SAR indicator, in pro SAR indicator you can see cross over between dots and price chart, this crossover is not signal but talk about end of movement potential, you can start buy by new blue dot, and place stop loss one atr before first blue dot, and finally you can exit as soon as dots cross p
FREE
KS Volume Bar Color Pro
Kulvinder Singh
5 (1)
Indicators
KS Volume Bar Color Pro is a  MQL5 indicator for MetaTrader 5 that visually highlights candles with volume-weighted logic. Core Concept It detects market structure using a classic 3-candle pattern: The indicator  colors the middle candle (the displacement bar) using native DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES . This technique ensures perfect alignment with the actual price candles, just like volume-profile tools. Key Features 1. Volume-Weighted FVG Coloring Compares the displacement bar’s volume against a moving
FREE
Wave Box Market Frenquency
Jean Jacques Huve Ribeiro
4.75 (4)
Indicators
Totally linked to the result of a movement and the duration he had. Its height records how many ticks the asset walked during a given movement, its width shows us the duration that movement had. Its configuration must be in line with the Weis Wave Indicator configuration to observe the movement force and can indicate a possible accumulation or distribution of the movement;
FREE
Donchian Pro
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
5 (3)
Indicators
The Donchian Channel Channels are among the most popular tools of technical analysis, as they visually convey to the analyst the limits within which most price movement tends to occur. Channel users know that valuable information can be obtained at any time, whether prices are in the central region of a band or close to one of the border lines. One of the best known techniques to explore these concepts is Bollinger Bands. However, John Bollinger was not the only one to research the application
FREE
Midas VWAP
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
4 (2)
Indicators
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark commonly used by Big Players that gives the average price a Symbol has traded throughout the day. It is based on both Volume and price. This indicator contains Daily VWAP and MIDAS' VWAP, which means you are able to anchor the beggining of MIDAS' calculations and, therefore you will be able to use this methodology to study price versus volume moves after anchor point. You will be able to anchor up to 3 HIGH MIDAS VWAP's and 3 LOW. Wish
FREE
Fimathe PCM Indicador
Cristiano Rodrigo Olegini
Indicators
Velas Forex FIMATHE PCM Indicator (FREE) The Velas Forex FIMATHE PCM Indicator is a free indicator designed to help traders analyze the market visually in a simple, fast, and effective way. Its purpose is to make it easier to identify market conditions through clear visual signals, allowing traders to make more confident trading decisions. Best result: 5M timeframe MT5 server time: 2:00 Management: 1 Take Profit: stop trading, wait for the next day 2 Losses: stop trading, wait for the next day
FREE
Analise Probabilistica
Valter Cezar Costa
4.78 (9)
Indicators
I'm sure after a lot of research on the internet, you haven't found any indicator that can help you with forex or binary trading in the latest probability strategy created by famous trader Ronald Cutrim. The strategy is based on a simple count of green and red candles, checking for a numerical imbalance between them over a certain period of time on an investment market chart. If this imbalance is confirmed and is equal to or greater than 16%, according to trader Ronald Cutrim, creator of the pro
FREE
On Balance Volume MTF
Ebrah Ssali
Indicators
The  OBV MTF  is an Enterprise-grade On-Balance Volume indicator that transforms standard OBV into a complete trading system. It combines gradient-aware momentum analysis, divergence detection, multi-timeframe alignment, and dynamic customisable midpoint-filtering in a single intuitive professional volume analysis tool. Core Features 1. 5-State Momentum Engine Aqua (Strong Bullish) : OBV slope rising with positive acceleration SteelBlue (Weak Bullish) : OBV rising but losing momentum Gray (Neutr
Friend of the trend
Anderson De Assis
Indicators
Friend of the Trend: Your Trend Tracker Master the market with Friend of the Trend , the indicator that simplifies trend analysis and helps you identify the best moments to buy, sell, or wait. With an intuitive and visually striking design, Friend of the Trend analyzes price movements and delivers signals through a colorful histogram: Green Bars : Signal an uptrend, indicating buying opportunities. Red Bars : Alert to a downtrend, suggesting potential selling points. Orange Bars : Represent cons
FREE
Market Momentum
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.43 (7)
Indicators
The Market Momentum indicator is based on the Volume Zone Oscillator (VZO), presented by Waleed Aly Khalil in the 2009 edition of the International Federation of Technical Analysts journal, and presents a fresh view of this market valuable data that is oftenly misunderstood and neglected: VOLUME. With this new approach of "seeing" Volume data, traders can infer more properly market behavior and increase their odds in a winning trade. "The VZO is a leading volume oscillator; its basic usefulness
FREE
VWAP Mean Reversion
Avinash Pagadala
Experts
XAU VWAP Mean Reversion H4 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU VWAP Mean Reversion H4 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H4 chart. Intraday VWAP mean-reversion style participation on gold H4. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not publ
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.77 (142)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (10)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.61 (31)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (3)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.44 (52)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and n
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
Indicators
Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (6)
Indicators
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
Indicators
FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
More from author
Candle Timer Countdown
JETINVEST
4.71 (109)
Indicators
Candle Timer Countdown displays the remaining time before the current bar closes and a new bar forms. It can be used for time management. MT4 version here! Feature Highlights Tracks server time not local time Configurable Text Color and Font Size Optional Visualization of the Symbol Daily Variation Optimized to reduce CPU usage Input Parameters Show Daily Variation: true/false Text Font Size Text Color If you still have questions, please contact me by direct message:  https://www.mql5.com/en/u
FREE
MACD Intraday Trend
JETINVEST
4.8 (56)
Indicators
MACD Intraday Trend is an Indicator developed through an adaptation made of the original MACD created by Gerald Appel in the 1960s. Through years of trading it was observed that by changing the parameters of the MACD with Fibonacci proportions we achieve a better presentation of the continuity of the trend movements, making that it is possible to more efficiently detect the beginning and end of a price trend. Due to its efficiency in detecting price trends, it is also possible to identify very c
FREE
Tabajara VWAP Ogro RSJ
JETINVEST
4.78 (40)
Indicators
Setup Tabajara was created by a Brazilian trader known as  "The OGRO of Wall Street" . The idea of this setup is to indicate to the trader the current trend of prices and  the type of operation should be looked for in the graph. Operation It does this through the positioning of the closing of the candles and the  vwap until 10:40am and after by the arithmetic mean of 20 periods painting the candles in 4 possible colors: Green -> Price rising in upward trend (Search entry points for PURCHASE) B
FREE
Candle Timer Countdown MT4
JETINVEST
4.67 (36)
Indicators
Candle Timer Countdown displays the remaining time before the current bar closes and a new bar forms. It can be used for time management. MT5 version here! Feature Highlights Tracks server time not local time Configurable Text Color and Font Size Optional Visualization of the Symbol Daily Variation Optimized to reduce CPU usage Input Parameters Show Daily Variation: true/false Text Font Size Text Color If you still have questions, please contact me by direct message:  https://www.mql5.com/en/u
FREE
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ
JETINVEST
4.41 (22)
Indicators
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ is an indicator that traces the support and resistance lines of the day using Fibonacci rates. This spectacular indicator creates up to 7 levels of support and resistance through Pivot Point using Fibonacci rates. It is fantastic how the prices respect each level of this support and resistance, where it is possible to perceive possible entry/exit points of an operation. Features Up to 7 levels of support and 7 levels of resistance Set the colors of the levels individually
FREE
Candle Counter RSJ
JETINVEST
5 (8)
Indicators
Candle Counter is an indicator that prints the number of candles from the first candle of the day . The first candle of the day will be the number 1 and each new candle will be increased by 1 in this count. Input Parameters Choose from even, odd or all Distance from candle to Print the number Text Font Size Text Font Color If you still have questions, please contact me by direct message:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robsjunqueira/
FREE
MACD Intraday Trend PRO
JETINVEST
5 (5)
Indicators
MACD Intraday Trend PRO is an Indicator developed through an adaptation made of the original MACD created by Gerald Appel in the 1960s. Through years of trading it was observed that by changing the parameters of the MACD with Fibonacci proportions we achieve a better presentation of the continuity of the trend movements, making that it is possible to more efficiently detect the beginning and end of a price trend. Due to its efficiency in detecting price trends, it is also possible to identify ve
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ MT4
JETINVEST
4.67 (3)
Indicators
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ is an indicator that traces the support and resistance lines of the day using Fibonacci rates. This spectacular indicator creates up to 7 levels of support and resistance through Pivot Point using Fibonacci rates. It is fantastic how the prices respect each level of this support and resistance, where it is possible to perceive possible entry/exit points of an operation. Features Up to 7 levels of support and 7 levels of resistance Set the colors of the levels individually
FREE
VWAP Fibo Bands RSJ
JETINVEST
4.83 (12)
Indicators
VWAP Fibo Bands RSJ is an indicator that traces the lines of the daily VWAP and from it creates bands using Fibonacci proportions. This spectacular indicator creates 10 band levels through the selected VWAP period using Fibonacci ratios. It is fantastic how the prices respect each level of the bands, where it is possible to realize that almost every time the price closes above / below a level of the bands he will seek the next one. If close above will seek to reach the level above and if close
FREE
MACD Intraday Trend MT4
JETINVEST
4.7 (10)
Indicators
MACD Intraday Trend is an Indicator developed through an adaptation made of the original MACD created by Gerald Appel in the 1960s. Through years of trading it was observed that by changing the parameters of the MACD with Fibonacci proportions we achieve a better presentation of the continuity of the trend movements, making that it is possible to more efficiently detect the beginning and end of a price trend. Due to its efficiency in detecting price trends, it is also possible to identify very c
FREE
Weis Waves RSJ
JETINVEST
4.64 (11)
Indicators
The Weis Waves RSJ Indicator sums up volumes in each wave. This is how we receive a bar chart of cumulative volumes of alternating waves. Namely the cumulative volume makes the Weis wave charts unique. It allows comparing the relation of the wave sequence characteristics, such as correspondence of the applied force (expressed in the volume) and received result (the price progress). If you still have questions, please contact me by direct message:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robsjunqueira/
FREE
Tabajara Ogro
JETINVEST
4.77 (13)
Indicators
Setup Tabajara was created by a Brazilian trader known as  "The OGRO of Wall Street" . The idea of this setup is to indicate to the trader the current trend of prices and  the type of operation should be looked for in the graph. Operation It does this through the relation of the closing price position and the     of 20 periods, by painting the candles in 4 possible colors : Green -> Price rising in upward trend (Search entry points for PURCHASE) Black -> Price correcting in Bullish Trend (Sear
FREE
Volume By Color RSJ
JETINVEST
5 (2)
Indicators
This simple indicator paints with a darker color on the volume bar when the quantity traded is above the average of select number of periods of the volume itself, highlighting the moments when there was a large volume of deals above the average. It is also possible to use a configuration of four colors where the color tone shows a candle volume strength. The indicator defaults to the simple average of 20 periods, but it is possible to change to other types of averages and periods. If you like t
FREE
Delta Aggression Volume
JETINVEST
4.13 (8)
Indicators
This indicator calculates the difference between the SELL aggression and the BUY aggression that occurred in each Candle, plotting the balance of each one graphically. Note: This indicator DOES NOT WORK for Brokers and/or Markets WITHOUT the type of aggression (BUY or SELL). Be sure to try our   Professional   version with configurable features and alerts:   Delta Agression Volume PRO Settings Aggression by volume (Real Volume) or by number of trades (Tick Volume) Start of the Aggression Delta
FREE
Netting Panel RSJ
JETINVEST
4.33 (3)
Utilities
Funcionamento: O Painel  Netting Panel RSJ  funciona com   qualquer ativo   e em   qualquer tempo gráfico . Ele funciona em contas do tipo " Netting " e " Hedge ", mas gerencia apenas uma posição por ativo, por isso o nome   Netting.   Se ele for executado em contas do tipo " Hedge ", ele fará o gerenciamento e proteção   apenas da posição mais antiga , ou seja, da primeira posição que foi aberta por ele. Em contas " Netting " quando os botões " SELL " ou " BUY " forem pressionados,   ocorrerá
FREE
Aggression Wave RSJ
JETINVEST
4.57 (7)
Indicators
This indicator sums up the difference between the sells aggression and the buys aggression that occurred in each Candle, graphically plotting the waves of accumulation of the aggression volumes.   Through these waves an exponential average is calculated that indicates the direction of the business flow. Note: This indicator DOES NOT WORK for Brokers and/or Markets WITHOUT the type of aggression (BUY or SELL).   Be sure to try our Professional version with configurable features and alerts:  Agre
FREE
Volume By Color RSJ MT4
JETINVEST
5 (1)
Indicators
This simple indicator paints with a darker color on the volume bar when the quantity traded is above the average of select number of periods of the volume itself, highlighting the moments when there was a large volume of deals above the average. It is also possible to use a configuration of four colors where the color tone shows a candle volume strength. The indicator defaults to the simple average of 20 periods, but it is possible to change to other types of averages and periods. If you like t
FREE
MACD Intraday Trend PRO MT4
JETINVEST
Indicators
MACD Intraday Trend PRO is an Indicator developed through an adaptation made of the original MACD created by Gerald Appel in the 1960s. Through years of trading it was observed that by changing the parameters of the MACD with Fibonacci proportions we achieve a better presentation of the continuity of the trend movements, making that it is possible to more efficiently detect the beginning and end of a price trend. Due to its efficiency in detecting price trends, it is also possible to identify ve
Renko Price Action ATR
JETINVEST
Utilities
RENKO PRICE ACTION ATR is an "Expert Advisor" developed through the construction of the Renko Chart where each BRICK has the size calculated through the ATR of the period selected by the user. Renko charts are designed to filter out minor price movements, thus making it easier for traders to focus on important trends. Due to its efficiency in detecting price trends, it is also possible to clearly identify supports and resistances as well as top and bottom divergences, thus making better use of t
Supply Demand RSJ
JETINVEST
Indicators
The indicator Supply Demand RSJ PRO calculates and plots the "Supply" and "Demand" zones on the graph, identifying the type of Zone (Weak, Strong, Verified, Proven) and in case of retests of the Zone it shows how many times it was retested. "Supply" Zones are the price zones where more supply than demand has occurred, driving prices down. "Demand" Zones are the price zones where more demand than supply has occurred, pushing prices up. Be sure to try our professional version with configurable fe
Aggression Wave PRO
JETINVEST
Indicators
Aggression Wave PRO is an indicator developed to monitor the divergence, strength, and continuity of the aggression volume of sell and buy negotiations.  The  Agrression Wave PRO   has features that allow you to view beyond the accumulated delta volume of the day. Note: This indicator DOES NOT WORK for Brokers and/or Markets WITHOUT the type of aggression (BUY or SELL). Cryptocurrencies and Forex do not provide this type of information, that is, it does not work with it. Operation It is possib
Delta Aggression Volume PRO
JETINVEST
Indicators
Delta Aggression Volume PRO is an indicator developed to monitor the strength and continuity of the aggression volume of sell and buy negotiations. Note: This indicator DOES NOT WORK for Brokers and/or Markets WITHOUT the type of aggression (BUY or SELL). Cryptocurrencies and Forex do not provide this type of data, that is, it does not work with them. O Delta Agrression Volume PRO has features that allow you to view beyond the delta volume of the day. Operation Multi symbols  (those who provid
Supply Demand RSJ PRO
JETINVEST
Indicators
The indicator Supply Demand RSJ PRO calculates and plots the "Supply" and "Demand" zones on the graph, identifying the type of Zone (Weak, Strong, Verified, Proven) and in case of retests of the Zone it shows how many times it was retested. "Supply" Zones are the price zones where more supply than demand has occurred, driving prices down. "Demand" Zones are the price zones where more demand than supply has occurred, pushing prices up. Classification of zones Weak: Price region which, if re-test
Trend WDO B3
JETINVEST
5 (1)
Experts
Trend WDO B3 is a professional trading system created for the MT5 platform and optimized to work with MINI DOLAR INDEX (WDO) on B3 in BRAZIL. The system uses Fuzzy Logic in several timeframes (1M, 5M, 15M, 30M, H1, H4, D1) to identify the price trend, applying weights in each timeframe according to the calculations made. After identified the trend, the system positions a STOP order (BUY or SELL) according to the average volatility, and when the position is opened, the EA conducts the trade throu
Trend WIN B3
JETINVEST
5 (4)
Experts
Trend WIN B3 is a professional trading system created for the MT5 platform and optimized to work with MINI FUTURE INDEX (WIN) on B3 in BRAZIL. The system uses Fuzzy Logic in several timeframes (1M, 5M, 15M, 30M, H1, H4, D1) to identify the price trend, applying weights in each timeframe according to the calculations made. After identified the trend, the system positions a STOP order (BUY or SELL) according to the average volatility, and when the position is opened, the EA conducts the trade thro
SniperBot EURUSD
JETINVEST
5 (1)
Experts
The EA uses volatility, spread, frequency, and timing to decide when to trade. The EA uses the Limit Orders method to open Positions. In this case, the Slippage will at most be positive on executing the entries. The EA uses the Trailing Take Profit logic, as the focus of the system is to make money while protecting your capital. Most trades are closed quickly, so like a sniper headshot. Main features Does not use martingale Does not use grid Optimized currency pair: EURUSD Timeframe: M5 PAY AT
Sniper Major
JETINVEST
5 (1)
Experts
The EA uses volatility, spread, frequency, and timing to decide when to trade. The EA uses the Limit Orders method to open Positions. In this case, the Slippage will at most be positive on executing the entries. The EA uses the Trailing Take Profit logic, as the focus of the system is to make money while protecting your capital. Most trades are closed quickly, so like a sniper headshot. Main features Does not use martingale Does not use grid Optimized currency pairs: EURUSD | GBPUSD | USDJPY |
Filter:
EB83Br72
1155
EB83Br72 2026.03.15 18:32 
 

bom indicador, obrigado.

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2026.03.16 18:56
tks for your review
Kedrov
1281
Kedrov 2025.05.15 12:06 
 

Просмотрел штук 40 VWAP в разных исполнениях. Но ни в одном не нашел коррекции по временной зоне по GMT – такое впечатление, что все брокеры работают в одной зоне. Странно!

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2026.03.16 18:57
tks for your review
FUTURES-ALGO
131
FUTURES-ALGO 2025.04.22 15:50 
 

very nice indicator and usefull, thank for your job. In the futures it cuold be fine to made and add n 2 Standards deviation , but onli for Daily vwvap. Thank you

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2026.03.16 18:56
tks for your review
BTV InvestingTrading
48
BTV InvestingTrading 2023.10.25 20:22 
 

Very Nice !!! Thank’s

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2026.03.16 18:56
tks for your review
Nicolas Dobrovsky
849
Nicolas Dobrovsky 2023.08.13 08:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2023.08.13 17:11
tks for your review
BlackArmor
438
BlackArmor 2022.10.18 09:24 
 

I like it simple, so this is the best Vwap program I could find here. It does exactly as in what in the description. No clutter or complications like other similar Vwap programs . Thank you for taking the time to program this :)

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2022.10.18 11:45
tks for your review
mb1973
14
mb1973 2022.09.24 22:29 
 

Muito bom indicador.

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2022.10.18 11:43
obrigado
sanobalano
99
sanobalano 2022.04.28 10:46 
 

I love it.

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2022.04.28 11:47
Tks for your review
Juicytanman
187
Juicytanman 2022.03.13 06:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2022.04.28 11:47
Tks for your review
gfedrigo
94
gfedrigo 2022.02.11 16:54 
 

Excelente indicador

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2022.04.28 11:47
Tks for your review
fato1
25
fato1 2021.12.21 16:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2022.04.28 11:47
Tks for your review
Voins
921
Voins 2021.12.13 09:03 
 

Great indicator! It'll be nice to have the alerts when price touches the VWAP line.

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2022.04.28 11:47
Tks for your review
Wesley Bezerra Mota
317
Wesley Bezerra Mota 2021.10.25 22:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.10.25 22:17
Amém
Diogo Gomes
190
Diogo Gomes 2021.09.26 14:15 
 

obrigado

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.09.26 16:27
Obrigado pelo review
Valtenir Maxuel Medeiros
40
Valtenir Maxuel Medeiros 2021.09.14 16:32 
 

Excelente indicador, parabéns!!! Se me permite uma sugestão, poderia disponibilizar o local onde plotar os dados na tela ao invés de plotar somente no sup/esquerdo.

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.09.14 16:35
Olá Valtenir. Vou anotar sua sugestão e assim que possível implemento. Obrigado pelo review
Fabio_Novaes
175
Fabio_Novaes 2021.06.30 21:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.06.30 23:11
tks
Marilise Ravaglio Da Cunha Junqueira
386
Marilise Ravaglio Da Cunha Junqueira 2021.06.06 15:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.06.30 16:12
Tks for your review.
zsozso
149
zsozso 2021.05.27 18:52 
 

Very nice,put on the chart,shows excellent support resistance points!Indicator with lot of value!

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.05.27 19:05
tks
[Deleted] 2021.03.31 22:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.06.30 16:12
Tks for your review.
baixorj
72
baixorj 2021.03.23 21:03 
 

Fácil compreensão e configuração. Parabéns pelo trabalho.

JETINVEST
388809
Reply from developer Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.06.30 16:12
Tks for your review.
12
Reply to review