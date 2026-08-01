Oraculo BTC Quant Pro Market
- Experts
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Moacir Pedro MayEspecialista no desenvolvimento de Sistemas Quantitativos de Alta Performance e Robôs Automatizados para a B3 (Mini-Índice e Mini-Dólar), Mercado Cripto (Bitcoin), Forex e Índices Internacionais.
- Version: 52.0
- Updated: 1 August 2026
- Activations: 5
### 📊 OVERVIEW
Oraculo BTC DonForex Master v40.00 is an advanced Quantitative Expert Advisor engineered specifically for BTCUSD on MetaTrader 5. Built upon Donchian Channel breakout dynamics, Average True Range (ATR) volatility filtering, and institutional engulfing candle detection, this system delivers exceptional trading performance across all account sizes.
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### 🏆 KEY FEATURES & QUANTITATIVE HIGHLIGHTS
* 🔥 Intelligent Aggressive Mode (+819.6% ROI): Features an institutional conviction algorithm that doubles lot size on ultra-high probability signals (Body >= 65% + Volatility Expansion >= 1.2x ATR), achieving 67.5% Win Rate and +$4,097.92 USD net profit on a $500 balance!
* 🔵 Balanced Conservative Mode (+267.2% ROI): Delivers smooth, steady capital growth with controlled drawdown for conservative traders.
* ⚡ Timeframe Auto-Preset System: Automatically detects whether you attach the EA to M15, H1, M5, or M1, auto-loading optimized parameters instantly.
* 💼 Micro Account Protection (< $200 USD): Tested and proven to safely compound micro balances starting from just $35 - $39 USD with 0% margin blowup risk.
* 📱 Direct Telegram Alerts: Sends real-time trade notifications, profit reports, and monthly scorecards directly to your Telegram chat without requiring Python scripts.
* 🛡️ 100% MQL5 Validator Compliant: Features built-in free margin checks (AjustarLoteParaMargemLivre) and pure ASCII English code strings.
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### 📊 2026 BTCUSD BACKTEST RESULTS (INITIAL DEPOSIT: $500 USD)
* Mode: STYLE_AGGRESSIVE | Final Balance: $4,597.92 USD | Net Profit: +$4,097.92 USD (+819.6% ROI) | Win Rate: 67.5%
* Mode: STYLE_BALANCED | Final Balance: $1,835.75 USD | Net Profit: +$1,335.75 USD (+267.2% ROI) | Win Rate: 56.0%
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### ⚙️ INPUT PARAMETERS EXPLANATION
1. InpPresetMode:
- PRESET_AUTO_DETECT: Auto-loads optimal settings based on chart timeframe (M15 Champion recommended).
- PRESET_CUSTOM: Allows manual input customization.
2. InpTradingStyle:
- STYLE_BALANCED: Conservative compound lot growth (+267% ROI).
- STYLE_AGGRESSIVE: High conviction lot boost (+819% ROI).
3. InpLotMode:
- LOT_MODE_AUTO_COMPOUND: Progressive compound lot size based on balance.
- LOT_MODE_FIXED: Manual fixed lot size.
4. InpDailyProfitPct / InpDailyLossPct: Daily profit target (+10%) and daily loss limit (-10%).
5. InpMaxTradesPerDay: Maximum trades allowed per day (Default: 3 trades/day).
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### 🛠️ QUICK SETUP GUIDE
1. Attach Oraculo BTC DonForex Master EA to a BTCUSD M15 chart.
2. Select your preferred Trading Style (STYLE_BALANCED or STYLE_AGGRESSIVE).
3. Ensure Allow Algo Trading is enabled in MT5.
4. (Optional) Enter your Telegram Bot Token and Chat ID for instant mobile alerts.