Spread Costs and Swap Benefits

Spread Costs refers to the amount of the loss caused by the spread, and Swap Benefits refers to the amount of the income gained by overnight positions. Spread Costs is an important indicator for short-term traders, especially for scalping traders, and Swap Benefits is an important indicator for long-term traders. Since the spreads and swaps on the MetaTrader 5 platform are all expressed in points, we need to convert it into the amount expressed in the account currency. This tool can display the Spread Costs and Swap Benefits of all Forex currency pairs (including gold XAU and silver XAG) in different account types (USD account, EUR account, etc.). All data in the panel tab is updated in real time.


Calculation

Spread Costs = Lots × OnePointValue × Spreads

Swap Benefits = Lots × OnePointValue × Swaps

Among them:

  • OnePointValue: value of one point expressed in the account currency
  • Spreads: spreads expressed in points
  • Swaps: swaps expressed in points
Note: On the day of "3-days swap", which is usually Wednesday, the results of the Swap Benefits are multiplied by 3

Detailed calculation method for OnePointValue, see the article:

THE TRADE COST OF FOREX CURRENCY Part1


How to use

  1. Before using this tool, you need to set MetaTrader 5's Market Watch to Show All. The specific operation is shown in the figure below.
  2. Set the language of the tool via "View->Languages" option. The specific operation is shown in the figure below.
  3. Set the trading Lots to calculate the spread costs and swap benefits via "View -> Trading Lots" option, default value is 1.00. The specific operation is shown in the figure below.
  4. Click on the header of each column in the panel table to sort the values in the column. The specific operation is shown in the figure below.
  5. Output the spread costs and swap benefits to the file via the "File -> Output" option. The output path is "MT5_path\MQL5\Files\SpreadCosts_SwapBenefits_Data". The file name is the current date. After successful output, the successful output information will be displayed in "MetaTrader 5 Terminal - Toolbox - Experts" column. The output path, file name and file contents are shown in the figure below.


Table content

There are seven columns of data in this table:

  • Symbol - forex symbols;
  • Spread(Points) - spread expressed in points;
  • SpreadCosts - spread costs expressed in the account currency of trading Lots volume;
  • SwapShort(Points) - swap expressed in points for short positions;
  • SwapShortBenefits - swap benefits expressed in the account currency of trading Lots volume for short positions;
  • SwapLong(Points) - swap expressed in points for long positions;
  • SwapLongBenefits - swap benefits expressed in the account currency of trading Lots volume for long positions.


Free version

The free version can output the spread costs to a file. Download address: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/28937.

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Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works. • If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help. • After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift. Daily Trading Limiter — the rule you cannot break Every trader knows the number. Three trades. Two percent. One bad day and stop. And every trader has watched themselves take the fourth trade anyway. The problem was never knowing th
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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
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