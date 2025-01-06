Mtf Candle number Alert Telegram

Mtf Candle Alert Telegram – A Reliable Tool for Market Analysis

Analyze the market, identify trends, and refine your strategy.

Mtf Candle is an advanced indicator designed for traders seeking a structured approach to market visualization. This tool enhances technical analysis by providing a clear and organized display of market trends.

What Does Mtf Candle Offer?

  • Comprehensive Bar Analysis – Monitor bars across multiple timeframes and assess market direction.
  • Trend Statistics – Track the sequence of bullish and bearish bars to evaluate trend strength.
  • Customizable Settings – Adjust colors, line thickness, and graphic elements to match your preferences.
  • Detailed Chart Visualization – Clearly displays bar bodies and shadows, aiding in market interpretation.

Who Is It For?

  • Traders who use technical analysis as part of their market strategy.
  • Investors looking to integrate additional indicators into their trading approach.
  • Traders who rely on visual representation for decision-making.

Why Choose Mtf Candle?

  • Structured Market Insights – Designed to help traders analyze trends effectively.
  • Adaptable to Different Trading Styles – Suitable for both short-term and long-term trading strategies.


DRS Semi Automated: Fair Value Gap Trading Inspired by the DRS strategy made by SMT FX. To learn more, visit their website. Key Features: 1. Fair Value Gap Detection: Identifies bullish and bearish Fair Value Gaps on the 5-minute timeframe. 2. Customizable Trading Sessions: Trade London, New York, or both sessions with adjustable start times. 3. Risk Management: Set risk percentage and choose between equity-based or fixed balance risk calculation. 4. Bias Selection: Manually select bullish or
